Welcome to 19 for 2019, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 19 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Alec Simpson. We use the Arizona Varsity Media poll to determine a team's ranking. Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. From that point, ArizonaVarsity.com staff members can earn points by correctly making one of three picks: The favorite to win (1 point) The favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (2 points) The underdog to win (3 points) Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff! Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.



Week 3 Pick 'Em Leaderboard Name Points Cody Cameron 75 Alec Simpson 60 Ralph Amsden 56 Chris Eaton 56 Chilly 53

19) #7 Trivium Prep (3-0) at North Pointe (2-1) (2A)

Spread: Trivium Prep -6.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Trivium Prep -6.5 (2 points) Chilly's Pick: Trivium Prep -6.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Trivium Prep -6.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Trivium Prep -6.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Trivium Prep -6.5 (2 points)

18) Fountain Hills (0-2) at Payson (2-0) (3A)

Spread: Payson -8.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Payson -8.5 (2 points) Chilly's Pick: Fountain Hills +8.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Payson -8.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Fountain Hills +8.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Payson -8.5 (2 points)

17) Marcos de Niza (1-1) at Sahuaro (3-0) (4A)

Spread: Sahuaro -10.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Marcos de Niza +10.5 (2 points) Chilly's Pick: Marcos de Niza +10.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Sahuaro to win (1 point) Chris Eaton's Pick: Sahuaro -10.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Sahuaro -10.5 (2 points)

16) 5A Willow Canyon (3-0) at 6A Shadow Ridge (2-1)

Spread: Willow Canyon -9.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Willow Canyon to win (1 point) Chilly's Pick: Willow Canyon -9.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Shadow Ridge to WIN (3 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Shadow Ridge to WIN (3 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Willow Canyon -9.5 (2 points)

15) 2A #4 Arizona Lutheran (3-0) at 3A #4 Valley Christian (2-0)

Spread: Valley Christian -6.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Valley Christian -6.5 (2 points) Chilly's Pick: Valley Christian -6.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Valley Christian -6.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Valley Christian -6.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Valley Christian -6.5 (2 points)

14) #7 Campo Verde (3-0) at #9 Ironwood Ridge (1-1) (5A)

Spread: Campo Verde -3.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Campo Verde -3.5 (2 points) Chilly's Pick: Campo Verde -3.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Campo Verde -3.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Campo Verde -3.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Ironwood Ridge +3.5 (2 points)

13) 2A #6 Round Valley (1-1) at 3A ALA- Gilbert North (2-1)

Spread: ALA- Gilbert North -7.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: ALA- GN to win (1 point) Chilly's Pick: ALA- GN -7.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: ALA- GN -7.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Round Valley to WIN (3 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: ALA- GN -7.5 (2 points)

12) #7 Williams Field (1-2) at Verrado (1-1) (5A)

Spread: Williams Field -10.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Williams Field to win (1 point) Chilly's Pick: Williams Field -10.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Williams Field to win (1 point) Chris Eaton's Pick: Williams Field -10.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Williams Field -10.5 (2 points)

11) 5A Higley (1-2) at Rainier Beach (Washington) (1-0)

Spread: Higley -12.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Higley to win (1 point) Chilly's Pick: Higley to win (1 point) Cody Cameron's Pick: Higley -12.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Higley to win (1 point) Alec Simpson's Pick: Rainier Beach +12.5

10) #1 Centennial (1-1) at Cienega (1-1) (5A)

Spread: Centennial -18.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Centennial -18.5 (2 points) Chilly's Pick: Centennial -18.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Cienega +18.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Centennial -18.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Centennial -18.5 (2 points)

9) #10 Queen Creek (2-1) at Mesa Mountain View (1-2) (6A)

Spread: Queen Creek 11.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Queen Creek to win (1 point) Chilly's Pick: Queen Creek to win (1 point) Cody Cameron's Pick: Queen Creek -11.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Queen Creek to win (1 point) Alec Simpson's Pick: Queen Creek -11.5 (2 points)

8) Desert Ridge (2-1) at Liberty (2-1) (6A)

Spread: Liberty -7.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Desert Ridge +7.5 (2 points) Chilly's Pick: Desert Ridge +7.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Liberty -7.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Desert Ridge +7.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Desert Ridge +7.5 (2 points)

7) #7 Blue Ridge (3-0) at Florence (1-1) (3A)

Spread: Florence -2.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: NO PICK Chilly's Pick: Florence -2.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Blue Ridge to win (3 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Blue Ridge to win (3 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: No Pick

6) 2A #1 Phoenix Christian (3-0) at 3A #2 ALA- Queen Creek (3-0)

Spread: ALA- Queen Creek -14.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Phoenix Christian +14.5 (2 points) Chilly's Pick: ALA- Queen Creek to win (1 point) Cody Cameron's Pick: ALA- Queen Creek -14.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: ALA- Queen Creek to win (1 point) Alec Simpson's Pick: Phoenix Christian +14.5 (2 points)

5) 3A Safford (1-1) at 2A #2 Thatcher (1-1)

Spread: Thatcher -14.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Thatcher -14.5 (2 points) Chilly's Pick: Thatcher to win (1 point) Cody Cameron's Pick: Safford +14.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Thatcher -14.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Safford +14.5 (2 points)

4) Benjamin Franklin (3-0) at #1 Northwest Christian (2-0) (3A)

Spread: Northwest Christian -8.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Northwest Christian -8.5 (2 points) Chilly's Pick: Ben Franklin to win (3 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Ben Franklin to win (3 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Ben Franklin +8.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Northwest Christian -8.5 (2 points)

3) Cesar Chavez (1-2) at Mountain Ridge (3-0) (6A)

Spread: Mountain Ridge -5.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Cesar Chavez to win (3 points) Chilly's Pick: Cesar Chavez to win (3 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Cesar Chavez to win (3 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Cesar Chavez to win (3 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Mountain Ridge -5.5 (2 points)

2) #10 Sunnyslope (1-1) at #3 Horizon (2-1) (5A)

Spread: Horizon -6.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Horizon to win (1 point) Chilly's Pick: Horizon -6.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Horizon -6.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Horizon -6.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Horizon -6.5 (2 points)

1) 5A #5 Millennium (2-0) at #4 4A Desert Edge (2-1)

Spread: Millennium -2.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Desert Edge +2.5 (2 points) Chilly's Pick: Millennium -2.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Desert Edge to win (3 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Millennium -2.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Desert Edge +2.5 (2 points)

Bonus Game

Because the ArizonaVarsity staff doesn't pick winners of games they're attending, and because Cody Cameron will be out of state this week, we needed a couple of extra games to make picks in order to even things up- games that could have easily been among the top 19 of the week. Here they are:

South Mountain (1-2) at Maricopa (2-1)