19 for 2019: ArizonaVarsity.com's Best Games of Week 5 + Pick'em Contest
Welcome to 19 for 2019, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 19 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Alec Simpson.
We use the Arizona Varsity Media poll to determine a team's ranking.
Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. From that point, ArizonaVarsity.com staff members can earn points by correctly making one of three picks:
The favorite to win (1 point)
The favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (2 points)
The underdog to win (3 points)
Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!
Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.
|Name
|Points
|
Cody Cameron
|
103
|
Chris Eaton
|
91
|
Chilly
|
82
|
Ralph Amsden
|
79
|
Alec Simpson
|
78
19) #8 Santa Cruz (3-1) at #10 Morenci (2-1) (2A)
Spread: Santa Cruz -2.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Santa Cruz to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Santa Cruz -2.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Santa Cruz -2.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Santa Cruz -2.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Santa Cruz -2.5 (2 points)
18) #3 Northwest Christian (2-1) at ALA- Gilbert North (2-2) (3A)
Spread: Northwest Christian -10.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Northwest Christian to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: ALA- GN +10.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Northwest Christian to win (1 point)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Northwest Christian -10.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Northwest Christian -10.5 (2 points)
17) 4A Walden Grove (2-1) at 5A Nogales (3-0)
Spread: Walden Grove -6.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Walden Grove -6.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Walden Grove -6.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Walden Grove -6.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Walden Grove -6.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Walden Grove -6.5 (2 points)
16) Flagstaff (2-1) at Prescott (2-2) (4A)
Spread: Prescott -4.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Prescott -4.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Prescott -4.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Prescott to win (1 point)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Prescott -4.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Prescott -4.5 (2 points)
15) #3 Perry (3-1) at Cesar Chavez (2-2) (6A)
Spread: Perry -18.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Perry to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Cesar Chavez +18.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Perry to win (1 point)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Cesar Chavez +18.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Perry -18.5 (2 points)
14) Mountain Pointe (1-2) at #5 Hamilton (4-0) (6A)
Spread: Hamilton -14.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Hamilton to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: No Pick
Cody Cameron's Pick: Hamilton -14.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Mountain Pointe +14.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Hamilton -14.5 (2 points)
13) #6 Blue Ridge (4-0) at #7 Sabino (2-1) (3A)
Spread: Sabino -5.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Sabino -5.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Blue Ridge +5.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Sabino -5.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Blue Ridge to win (3 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Blue Ridge +5.5 (2 points)
12) Mesa Mountain View (1-3) at #7 Brophy (4-0) (6A)
Spread: Brophy -10.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: No Pick
Chilly's Pick: Brophy -10.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Mountain View +10.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Brophy to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Brophy -10.5 (2 points)
11) #4 Red Mountain (3-1) at Westview (1-2) (6A)
Spread: Red Mountain -9.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Red Mountain to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Red Mountain -9.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Red Mountain -9.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Red Mountain -9.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Red Mountain -9.5 (2 points)
10) Verrado (1-2) at #7 Campo Verde (4-0) (5A)
Spread: Campo Verde -8.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Campo Verde to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Campo Verde to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Verrado +8.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Campo Verde to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Campo Verde -8.5 (2 points)
9) McClintock (3-1) at #4 Horizon (3-1) (5A)
Spread: Horizon -14.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: McClintock +14.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Horizon -14.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Horizon -14.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Horizon -14.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Horizon -14.5 (2 points)
8) #2 Pinnacle (3-0) at Eastside Catholic (WA) (2-0)
Spread: Eastside Catholic -12.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Pinnacle +12.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Pinnacle +12.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Eastside Catholic -12.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Pinnacle +12.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Eastside Catholic -12.5 (2 points)
7) #1 ALA- Queen Creek (4-0) at #5 Yuma Catholic (2-1) (3A)
Spread: ALA- Queen Creek -6.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Yuma Catholic +6.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: ALA- Queen Creek -6.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: ALA- Queen Creek -6.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick ALA-Queen Creek -6.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: ALA- Queen Creek -6.5 (2 points)
6) #2 Benjamin Franklin (4-0) at #9 Coolidge (4-0) (3A)
Spread: Benjamin Franklin -7.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Coolidge +7.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Benjamin Franklin to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Benjamin Franklin -7.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Benjamin Franklin -7.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Benjamin Franklin -7.5 (2 points)
5) #1 Thatcher (2-1) at #3 Benson (3-0) (2A)
Spread: Thatcher -7.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Thatcher -7.5 ( 2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Thatcher -7.5 ( 2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Thatcher -7.5 ( 2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Thatcher to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Thatcher -7.5 ( 2 points)
4) 4A #1 Saguaro (3-1) at 6A Chaparral (2-1)
Spread: Saguaro -20.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Saguaro to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Saguaro -20.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: No Pick
Chris Eaton's Pick: Chaparral +20.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Saguaro -20.5 (2 points)
3) #3 Cactus (3-0) at #2 Salpointe (2-0) (4A)
Spread: Salpointe -19.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Salpointe -19.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Salpointe -19.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Salpointe -19.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Salpointe to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Salpointe -19.5 (2 points)
2) #10 Basha (4-0) at #8 Highland (3-1) (6A)
Spread: Highland -6.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Basha +6.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Highland -6.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Basha to win (3 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: No Pick
Alec Simpson's Pick: Highland -6.5 (2 points)
1) #9 Higley (2-2) at #3 Millennium (3-0) (5A)
Spread: Millennium -6.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Millennium to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Millennium -6.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Millennium -6.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Millennium -6.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Millennium -6.5 (2 points)
Bonus Games
Because the ArizonaVarsity staff doesn't pick winners of games they're attending, we needed a couple of extra games to make picks in order to even things up- games that could have easily been among the top 19 of the week. Here they are:
Buena (2-1) at Desert View (2-1) (5A)
Spread: Buena -10.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Buena -10.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: No Pick
Cody Cameron's Pick: No Pick
Chris Eaton's Pick: No Pick
Alec Simpson's Pick: No Pick
Sunnyslope (1-2) at Fairfax (2-2) (5A)
Spread: Sunnyslope -9.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: No Pick
Chilly's Pick: Sunnyslope -9.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Sunnyslope -9.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Sunnyslope -9.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: No Pick