19 for 2019: ArizonaVarsity.com's Best Games of Week 6 + Pick'em Contest
Welcome to 19 for 2019, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 19 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Alec Simpson.
We use the Arizona Varsity Media poll to determine a team's ranking.
Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. From that point, ArizonaVarsity.com staff members can earn points by correctly making one of three picks:
The favorite to win (1 point)
The favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (2 points)
The underdog to win (3 points)
Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!
Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.
|Name
|Points
|
Cody Cameron
|
153
|
Chris Eaton
|
137
|
Alec Simpson
|
131
|
Chilly
|
129
|
Ralph Amsden
|
127
19) #8 Round Valley (2-2) at #5 St. Johns (4-1) (2A)
Spread: Round Valley -7.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Round Valley to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: St. Johns +7.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Round Valley -7.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Round Valley -7.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Round Valley -7.5 (2 points)
18) #9 Parker (6-0) at #6 Trivium Prep (6-0) (2A)
Spread: Parker -7.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Parker to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Trivium Prep +7.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Parker to win (1 point)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Parker to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Parker -7.5 (2 points)
17) Gila Ridge (5-0) at Havasu (3-2) (4A)
Spread: Gila Ridge -6.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Havasu +6.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Gila Ridge -6.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Gila Ridge +6.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Gila Ridge -6.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Gila Ridge -6.5 (2 points)
16) #8 Arcadia (5-1) at Mesquite (4-2) (4A)
Spread: Arcadia -4.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Arcadia -4.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Arcadia -4.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Mesquite to win (3 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Mesquite to win (3 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Arcadia -4.5 (2 points)
15) #4 Campo Verde (6-0) at Maricopa (3-3) (5A)
Spread: Campo Verde -16.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Campo Verde -16.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Campo Verde -16.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Maricopa +16.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Campo Verde -16.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Campo Verde -16.5
14) #1 Saguaro (5-1) at #5 Desert Edge (4-2) (4A)
Spread: Saguaro -19.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Saguaro -19.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Saguaro -19.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Saguaro -19.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Saguaro to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Saguaro -19.5 (2 points)
13) Yuma Catholic (2-3) at #4 Valley Christian (4-1) (3A)
Spread: Valley Christian -3.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: NO PICK
Chilly's Pick: Valley Christian -3.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Valley Christian -3.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Valley Christian -3.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Valley Christian -3.5 (2 points)
12) Gilbert (3-3) at #6 Williams Field (4-2) (5A)
Spread: Williams Field -8.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Williams Field -8.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Williams Field -8.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Williams Field -8.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Gilbert +8.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Williams Field -8.5 (2 points)
11) Ironwood (4-1) at #9 Sunrise Mountain (3-2) (5A)
Spread: Sunrise Mountain -9.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Sunrise Mountain -9.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Sunrise Mountain to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Sunrise Mountain to win (1 point)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Sunrise Mountain to win (1 point)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Sunrise Mountain -9.5 (2 points)
10) Coconino (5-0) at Prescott (3-2) (4A)
Spread: Coconino -2.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Coconino -2.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Coconino -2.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Prescott to win (3 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Prescott to win (3 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Prescott to win (3 points)
9) #2 Salpointe (4-0) at #3 Sahuaro (6-0) (4A)
Spread: Salpointe -20.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Salpointe -20.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Salpointe -20.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Salpointe -20.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Salpointe -20.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Salpointe -20.5 (2 points)
8) Boulder Creek (3-2) at Chaparral (3-2) (6A)
Spread: Chaparral -5.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Boulder Creek +5.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Chaparral to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Boulder Creek to win (3 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Chaparral -5.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Chaparral -5.5 (2 points)
7) Mountain Ridge (4-2) at #10 Liberty (4-1) (6A)
Spread: Liberty -6.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Liberty to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Liberty -6.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Liberty -6.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Liberty -6.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Liberty -6.5 (2 points)
6) #9 Queen Creek (5-1) at Corona (3-3) (6A)
Spread: Queen Creek -9.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Queen Creek -9.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: NO PICK
Cody Cameron's Pick: Queen Creek -9.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Corona del Sol +9.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Queen Creek -9.5 (2 points)
5) #5 Higley (4-2) at #8 Casteel (4-2) (5A)
Spread: Higley -5.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Higley -5.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Higley -5.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Casteel to win (3 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Higley -5.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Higley -5.5 (2 points)
4) #7 Blue Ridge (5-1) at #5 Snowflake (4-1) (3A)
Spread: Snowflake -4.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Snowflake to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Blue Ridge +4.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Snowflake -4.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Snowflake -4.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Snowflake -4.5 (2 points)
3) #4 Santa Cruz (5-1) at #1 Phoenix Christian (5-1) (2A)
Spread: Phoenix Christian -5.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Phoenix Christian -5.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Santa Cruz +5.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Phoenix Christian -5.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Phoenix Christian -5.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: Santa Cruz +5.5 (2 points)
2) #6 Perry (4-2) at #1 Chandler (5-0) (6A)
Spread: Casteel -2.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: NO PICK
Chilly's Pick: Chandler to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Chandler to win (1 point)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Perry +24.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: NO PICK
1) #8 Brophy (6-0) at #3 Hamilton (6-0) (6A)
Spread: Hamilton -3.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Brophy +3.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: Hamilton -3.5 (2 points)
Cody Cameron's Pick: Hamilton -3.5 (2 points)
Chris Eaton's Pick: Hamilton -3.5 (2 points)
Alec Simpson's Pick: NO PICK
Bonus Games
Because the ArizonaVarsity staff doesn't pick winners of games they're attending, we needed a couple of extra games to make picks in order to even things up- games that could have easily been among the top 19 of the week. Here they are:
River Valley (3-2) at Kingman (4-1) (3A)
Spread: Kingman -4.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Kingman to win (1 point)
Chilly's Pick: Kingman to win (1 point)
Cody Cameron's Pick: NO PICK
Chris Eaton's Pick: NO PICK
Alec Simpson's Pick: Kingman -4.5 (2 points)
Dobson (2-4) at Mesa (3-3) (6A)
Spread: Mesa -6.5
Ralph Amsden's Pick: Mesa -6.5 (2 points)
Chilly's Pick: NO PICK
Cody Cameron's Pick: NO PICK
Chris Eaton's Pick: NO PICK
Alec Simpson's Pick: Mesa -6.5 (2 points)