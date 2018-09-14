Nico Mannion , who reclassified to the class of 2019 after winning last year's 6A state championship, has announced his commitment to the University of Arizona.

Mannion, who is Rivals #3 point guard in the country, as well as the #20 overall player in the class, had recently announced a top two of Arizona and Marquette before deciding to make his announcement for the Wildcats.

Mannion is our own Gregg Rosenberg's top prospect in the state of Arizona for the class of 2019, and joins previous top in-state prospects DeAndre Ayton and Alex Barcello as recruits that were successfully landed by Sean Miller.

Here's what Rosenberg says Arizona is getting in Nico Mannion:

"This is someone who can change the perception of University of Arizona's program right now. After all the stuff that went down last year with former assistant coach Book Richardson last year, the perception now will be that University of Arizona is ready to move forward. This is someone with a national following, from his social media to the Sports Illustrated profile that was done on him. I mean, he has an international following- there were rumors that team in Italy wanted him to forgo college altogether after he became fourth youngest player to wear the Italian national team jersey last summer in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 European Qualifiers. This commitment is as important for Arizona off the court as it is on it. Now maybe Josh Green, Terry Armstrong, or fill-in-the-blank star will follow.

On the court he's a rare pure point guard who can score, defend, and obviously facilitate. He does everything. He's a three-level scorer, a winner, and a pure team leader. He has the genetic makeup of a star college player."