2020 Perry QB Chubba Purdy announced his commitment to Louisville on Twitter today, after a hotly contested recruitment that included Kansas State, Michigan State, Kansas and Arizona State as finalists.

Purdy, a 6-3, 210 dual-threat QB, threw for 3,422 yards and 36 touchdowns en route to a state title appearance. His commitment to Louisville marks the third Perry QB in as many years to make a major college commitment, with D'Shayne James , as well as older brother Brock Purdy , both committing to Iowa State over the last two years.

Chubba Purdy's recruitment took an interesting turn when Arizona State imposed a deadline for a decision, but hadn't anticipated a wave of new interest, including an offer from Michigan State. Arizona State extended its proposed deadline in hopes of earning Purdy's favor, but it was Louisville, one of the first Power 5 programs to offer Purdy, that earned his commitment. Purdy visited Louisville on his whirlwind tour of college campuses in June, a trip that included visits to Kansas State, Kansas, Michigan State and Purdue.

Thank you Louisville Coaches and Staff for an absolutely amazing Official visit this weekend! Your Hospitality was off the charts! God Bless. #TheVille pic.twitter.com/TgMbVvjMCr

Louisville has been making inroads into recruiting the state of Arizona for several years, first extending camp-contingent offers to many of the players at Saguaro High, and ultimately landing three-star Deer Valley H-back Dez Melton in the 2019 class. A high-profile commitment from one of Arizona's most visible and celebrated quarterbacks should open more doors in the Southwest for Cardinals Head Coach Scott Satterfield.

With his commitment to Louisville, Purdy becomes the second 2020 QB in the state of Arizona to give his pledge to an ACC school, joining Paradise Valley's Ben Finley (NC State). Overall, Purdy is the fifth local 2020 QB to announce his commitment, with Jack Miller headed to Ohio State, JD Johnson headed to Michigan, and Will Plummer headed to Arizona.

Check out Chubba Purdy's highlights from his junior season at Perry High below: