AGUA FRIA (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-25

FLOWING WELLS


(0-0)

9- 1

CANYON VIEW


(0-0)

9- 8

NORTH CANYON


(0-0)

9-15

at Fairfax


(0-0)

9-22

at Tolleson


(0-0)

9-29

IRONWOOD


(0-0)

10- 6

at Willow Canyon


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-19

GOLDWATER


(0-0)

10-27

at Apollo


(0-0)

11- 3

at Cactus Shadows


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
ALA-GILBERT NORTH (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

8-25

at North


(0-0)

9- 1

GILBERT


(0-0)

9- 8

ALA-QUEEN CREEK


(0-0)

9-15

PARADISE VALLEY


(0-0)

9-22

at Skyline


(0-0)

9-29

Bye


10- 6

at Higley


(0-0)

10-13

CACTUS SHADOWS


(0-0)

10-20

at Desert Mountain


(0-0)

10-27

NOTRE DAME


(0-0)

11- 3

at Horizon


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
APOLLO (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-25

SUNNYSIDE


(0-0)

9- 1

SUNNYSLOPE


(0-0)

9- 8

at Thunderbird (4A)


(0-0)

9-15

at West Point


(0-0)

9-22

NORTH


(0-0)

9-29

at Goldwater


(0-0)

10- 6

at Shadow Ridge


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

WILLOW CANYON


(0-0)

10-27

AGUA FRIA


(0-0)

11- 3

at Ironwood


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
BUENA (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-25

FAIRFAX


(0-0)

9- 1

at Ironwood Ridge


(0-0)

9- 8

CATALINA FOOTHILLS (4A)


(0-0)

9-15

at Tucson


(0-0)

9-22

PUEBLO (4A)


(0-0)

9-29

MARANA


(0-0)

10- 6

at Desert View


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

at Cienega


(0-0)

10-27

at Sunnyside


(0-0)

11- 3

CASA GRANDE


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CACTUS (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

8-25

at Sunnyslope


(0-0)

9- 1

SNOWFLAKE (4A)


(0-0)

9- 8

at O'Connor


(0-0)

9-14

DESERT MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

9-22

at Peoria (4A)


(0-0)

9-29

CANYON VIEW


(0-0)

10- 6

VERRADO


(0-0)

10-13

Bye

10-20

at Sunrise Mountain


(0-0)

10-27

DESERT EDGE


(0-0)

11- 3

at Millennium


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CACTUS SHADOWS (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-25

CAMELBACK


(0-0)

9- 1

WEST POINT


(0-0)

9- 8

at Las Vegas (NV)


(0-0)

9-15

at Boulder Creek


(0-0)

9-22

Bye



9-29

at Higley


(0-0)

10- 6

DESERT MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

10-13

at ALA-Gilbert North


(0-0)

10-20

NOTRE DAME


(0-0)

10-27

at Horizon


(0-0)

11- 3

AGUA FRIA


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CAMELBACK (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

8-25

at Cactus Shadows


(0-0)

9- 1

DOBSON


(0-0)

9- 8

at Desert Edge


(0-0)

9-15

CESAR CHAVEZ


(0-0)

9-22

ARCADIA (4A)


(0-0)

9-29

at Trevor Browne


(0-0)

10- 6

at North


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

SOUTH MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

10-26

at Fairfax


(0-0)

11- 3

CENTRAL


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CAMPO VERDE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-25

at Higley


(0-0)

9- 1

MILLENNIUM


(0-0)

9- 8

POSTON BUTTE (4A)


(0-0)

9-15

at Highland


(0-0)

9-22

at Desert Mountain


(0-0)

9-29

at Dobson


(0-0)

10- 5

SUNNYSLOPE


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

SKYLINE


(0-0)

10-27

MCCLINTOCK


(0-0)

11- 3

at Gilbert


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CANYON VIEW (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-25

at Horizon


(0-0)

9- 1

at Agua Fria


(0-0)

9- 8

GILBERT


(0-0)

9-15

at Queen Creek


(0-0)

9-22

BUCKEYE


(0-0)

9-29

at Cactus


(0-0)

10- 6

MILLENNIUM


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

DESERT EDGE


(0-0)

10-27

at Verrado


(0-0)

11- 3

SUNRISE MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CASA GRANDE (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

8-25

at Corona del Sol


(0-0)

9- 1

NOGALES


(0-0)

9- 8

at Paradise Valley


(0-0)

9-15

MARICOPA


(0-0)

9-22

at Mica Mountain (4A)


(0-0)

9-29

at Desert View

(0-0)

10- 6

CIENEGA


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

SUNNYSIDE


(0-0)

10-27

MARANA


(0-0)

11- 3

at Buena


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CENTRAL (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

8-25

at Paradise Valley


(0-0)

9- 1

IRONWOOD


(0-0)

9- 8

at Dobson


(0-0)

9-15

at Mountain Pointe


(0-0)

9-22

NORTH CANYON


(0-0)

9-29

SOUTH MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

10- 6

TREVOR BROWNE


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

at Fairfax


(0-0)

10-26

NORTH


(0-0)

11- 3

at Camelback


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CIBOLA (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

8-25

at Dobson


(0-0)

9- 1

at Imperial (CA)


(0-0)

9- 8

at Brawley (CA)


(0-0)

9-15

at Gila Ridge (4A)


(0-0)

9-22

at Central (CA)


(0-0)

9-29

PARADISE VALLEY


(0-0)

10- 6

WEST POINT


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

at Westview


(0-0)

10-27

NORTH CANYON


(0-0)

11- 3

at Kellis


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
CIENEGA (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

8-25

at Desert Ridge


(0-0)

9- 1

PARADISE VALLEY


(0-0)

9- 8

TUCSON


(0-0)

9-15

at Walden Grove (4A)


(0-0)

9-21

MCCLINTOCK


(0-0)

9-29

Bye



10- 6

at Casa Grande


(0-0)

10-13

at Sunnyside


(0-0)

10-20

BUENA


(0-0)

10-27

DESERT VIEW


(0-0)

11- 3

at Marana


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
DESERT EDGE (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

8-25

at Centennial


(0-0)

9- 1

at Notre Dame


(0-0)

9- 8

CAMELBACK


(0-0)

9-15

HIGLEY


(0-0)

9-22

at Sunnyslope


(0-0)

9-29

MILLENNIUM


(0-0)

10- 6

SUNRISE MOUNTAIN

(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

at Canyon View


(0-0)

10-27

at Cactus


(0-0)

11- 3

VERRADO


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
DESERT MOUNTAIN (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-25

at Verrado


(0-0)

9- 1

at Sunrise Mountain


(0-0)

9- 8

CHAPARRAL


(0-0)

9-14

at Cactus


(0-0)

9-22

CAMPO VERDE


(0-0)

9-29

HORIZON


(0-0)

10- 6

at Cactus Shadows


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

ALA-GILBERT NORTH


(0-0)

10-27

HIGLEY


(0-0)

11- 3

at Notre Dame


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
DESERT VIEW (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-24

WILLOW CANYON


(0-0)

9- 1

NORTH


(0-0)

9- 8

at Canyon del Oro (4A)


(0-0)

9-15

at Nogales


(0-0)

9-22

at Walden Grove (4A)


(0-0)

9-29

CASA GRANDE


(0-0)

10- 6

BUENA


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

at Marana


(0-0)

10-27

at Cienega


(0-0)

11- 3

SUNNYSIDE


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
DOBSON (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

8-25

CIBOLA


(0-0)

9- 1

at Camelback


(0-0)

9- 8

CENTRAL


(8-2)

9-15

MESA


(0-0)

9-22

at Westwood


(0-0)

9-29

CAMPO VERDE


(0-0)

10- 6

at Skyline


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

GILBERT


(0-0)

10-27

at Sunnyslope


(0-0)

11- 3

at McClintock


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
FAIRFAX (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

8-25

at Buena


(0-0)

9- 1

VERRADO


(0-0)

9- 7

at Cesar Chavez


(0-0)

9-15

AGUA FRIA


(0-0)

9-22

SIERRA LINDA (4A)


(0-0)

9-29

at North


(0-0)

10- 5

at South Mountain


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

CENTRAL


(0-0)

10-26

CAMELBACK


(0-0)

11- 3

at Trevor Browne


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
FLOWING WELLS (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

8-25

at Agua Fria


(0-0)

9- 1

SUNNYSIDE


(0-0)

9- 8

AMPHITHEATER (4A)


(0-0)

9-15

SAHUARITA (4A)


(0-0)

9-21

at Goldwater


(0-0)

9-29

at Ironwood Ridge


(0-0)

10- 6

at Marana Mountain View


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

TUCSON


(0-0)

10-27

at Nogales


(0-0)

11- 3

MARICOPA


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
GILBERT (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-25

MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW


(0-0)

9- 1

at ALA-Gilbert North


(0-0)

9- 8

at Canyon View


(0-0)

9-15

MESQUITE (4A)


(0-0)

9-22

SNOWFLAKE (4A)


(0-0)

9-29

at Sunnyslope


(0-0)

10- 6

MCCLINTOCK


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

at Dobson


(0-0)

10-27

at Skyline


(0-0)

11- 3

CAMPO VERDE


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
GOLDWATER (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-25

NOTRE DAME


(0-0)

9- 1

at North Canyon


(0-0)

9- 8

APACHE JUNCTION (4A)


(0-0)

9-15

at Verrado


(0-0)

9-21

FLOWING WELLS


(0-0)

9-29

APOLLO


(0-0)

10- 6

at Ironwood


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-19

at Agua Fria


(0-0)

10-27

MOUNTAIN RIDGE


(0-0)

11- 3

WILLOW CANYON


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
HIGLEY (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-25

CAMPO VERDE


(0-0)

9- 1

at Clayton Valley (CA)


(0-0)

9- 8

MARANA


(0-0)

9-15

at Desert Edge


(0-0)

9-22

Bye



9-29

CACTUS SHADOWS


(0-0)

10- 6

ALA-GILBERT NORTH


(0-0)

10-13

at Notre Dame


(0-0)

10-20

HORIZON


(0-0)

10-27

at Desert Mountain


(0-0)

11- 3

at Williams Field


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
HORIZON (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-25

CANYON VIEW


(0-0)

9- 1

at Marana Mountain View


(0-0)

9- 8

at Willow Canyon


(0-0)

9-14

PINNACLE


(0-0)

9-22

at Millennium


(0-0)

9-29

at Desert Mountain


(0-0)

10- 6

NOTRE DAME


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

at Higley


(0-0)

10-27

CACTUS SHADOWS


(0-0)

11- 3

ALA-GILBERT NORTH


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
IRONWOOD (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-25

TREVOR BROWNE


(0-0)

9- 1

at Central


(0-0)

9- 8

at South Mountain


(0-0)

9-15

KELLIS


(0-0)

9-21

at Verrado


(0-0)

9-29

at Agua Fria


(0-0)

10- 6

GOLDWATER


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

DESERT VISTA


(0-0)

10-27

at Willow Canyon


(0-0)

11- 3

APOLLO


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
IRONWOOD RIDGE (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

8-25

at Seton Catholic (4A)


(0-0)

9- 1

BUENA


(0-0)

9- 8

at Empire (4A)


(0-0)

9-15

DOUGLAS (4A)


(0-0)

9-22

at Sahuaro (4A)


(0-0)

9-29

FLOWING WELLS


(0-0)

10- 6

TUCSON


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

at Nogales


(0-0)

10-27

at Maricopa


(0-0)

11- 3

MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
KELLIS (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-25

at Independence (4A)


(0-0)

9- 1

PEORIA (4A)


(0-0)

9- 8

SUNNYSIDE


(0-0)

9-15

at Ironwood


(0-0)

9-22

at Trevor Browne


(0-0)

9-29

at West Point


(0-0)

10- 6

NORTH CANYON


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

at Paradise Valley


(0-0)

10-27

WESTVIEW


(0-0)

11- 3

CIBOLA


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
MARANA (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

8-25

at Salpointe


(0-0)

9- 1

TUCSON


(0-0)

9- 8

at Higley


(0-0)

9-15

MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW


(0-0)

9-22

CANYON DEL ORO (4A)


(0-0)

9-29

at Buena


(0-0)

10- 6

at Sunnyside


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

DESERT VIEW


(0-0)

10-27

at Casa Grande


(0-0)

11- 3

CIENEGA


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
MARICOPA (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

8-24

MCCLINTOCK


(0-0)

9- 1

TREVOR BROWNE


(0-0)

9- 8

at Sahuarita (4A)


(0-0)

9-15

at Casa Grande


(0-0)

9-22

at Mesquite (4A)


(0-0)

9-29

Bye



10- 6

NOGALES


(0-0)

10-13

TUCSON


(0-0)

10-20

at Marana Mountain View


(0-0)

10-27

IRONWOOD RIDGE


(0-0)

11- 3

at Flowing Wells


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
MCCLINTOCK (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-24

at Maricopa


(0-0)

9- 1

MARCOS DE NIZA (4A)


(0-0)

9- 8

TREVOR BROWNE


(0-0)

9-15

SOUTH MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

9-21

at Cienega


(0-0)

9-29

SKYLINE


(0-0)

10- 6

at Gilbert


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

at Sunnyslope


(0-0)

10-27

at Campo Verde


(0-0)

11- 3

DOBSON


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
MILLENNIUM (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

8-25

WESTVIEW


(0-0)

9- 1

at Campo Verde


(0-0)

9- 8

PERRY


(0-0)

9-15

at Willow Canyon


(0-0)

9-22

HORIZON


(0-0)

9-29

at Desert Edge

(0-0)

10- 6

at Canyon View


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-19

VERRADO


(0-0)

10-27

at Sunrise Mountain


(0-0)

11- 3

CACTUS


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
MOUNTAIN VIEW (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-25

at Gilbert


(0-0)

9- 1

HORIZON


(0-0)

9- 8

at Sunrise Mountain


(0-0)

9-15

at Marana


(0-0)

9-22

Bye



9-29

WALDEN GROVE (4A)


(0-0)

10- 6

FLOWING WELLS


(0-0)

10-13

NOGALES


(0-0)

10-20

MARICOPA


(0-0)

10-27

at Tucson


(0-0)

11- 3

at Ironwood Ridge


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
NOGALES (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-25

PUEBLO (4A)


(0-0)

9- 1

at Casa Grande


(0-0)

9- 8

RIO RICO (4A)


(0-0)

9-15

DESERT VIEW


(0-0)

9-22

at Sunnyside


(0-0)

9-29

Bye



10- 6

at Maricopa


(0-0)

10-13

at Marana Mountain View


(0-0)

10-20

IRONWOOD RIDGE


(0-0)

10-27

FLOWING WELLS


(0-0)

11- 3

at Tucson


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
NORTH (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

8-25

ALA-GILBERT NORTH


(0-0)

9- 1

at Desert View


(0-0)

9- 8

ST. MARY'S (4A)


(0-0)

9-15

at Westview


(0-0)

9-22

at Apollo


(0-0)

9-29

FAIRFAX


(0-0)

10- 6

CAMELBACK


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

at Trevor Browne


(0-0)

10-26

at Central


(0-0)

11- 3

SOUTH MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
NORTH CANYON (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

8-25

at Deer Valley (4A)


(0-0)

9- 1

GOLDWATER


(0-0)

9- 8

at Agua Fria


(0-0)

9-14

SKYLINE


(0-0)

9-22

at Central


(0-0)

9-28

WESTVIEW


(0-0)

10- 6

at Kellis


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

WEST POINT


(0-0)

10-27

at Cibola


(0-0)

11- 3

PARADISE VALLEY


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
NOTRE DAME (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-25

at Goldwater


(0-0)

9- 1

DESERT EDGE


(0-0)

9- 8

at St. Augustine (CA)


(0-0)

9-15

SUNNYSLOPE


(0-0)

9-22

BROPHY


(0-0)

9-29

Bye



10- 6

at Horizon


(0-0)

10-13

HIGLEY


(0-0)

10-20

at Cactus Shadows


(0-0)

10-27

at ALA-Gilbert North


(0-0)

11- 3

DESERT MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
PARADISE VALLEY (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-25

CENTRAL


(0-0)

9- 1

at Cienega


(0-0)

9- 8

CASA GRANDE


(0-0)

9-15

at ALA-Gilbert North


(0-0)

9-22

LA JOYA (4A)


(0-0)

9-29

at Cibola


(0-0)

10- 6

WESTVIEW


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

KELLIS


(0-0)

10-27

at West Point


(0-0)

11- 3

at North Canyon


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
SKYLINE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-25

at West Point


(0-0)

9- 1

WESTWOOD


(0-0)

9- 8

at Mesa


(0-0)

9-14

at North Canyon


(0-0)

9-22

ALA-GILBERT NORTH


(0-0)

9-29

at McClintock


(0-0)

10- 6

DOBSON


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

at Campo Verde


(0-0)

10-27

GILBERT


(0-0)

11- 3

SUNNYSLOPE


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
SOUTH MOUNTAIN (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

8-25

at Tucson


(0-0)

9- 1

WILLOW CANYON


(0-0)

9- 8

IRONWOOD


(0-0)

9-15

at McClintock


(0-0)

9-22

MARYVALE (4A)


(0-0)

9-29

at Central


(0-0)

10- 5

FAIRFAX


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

at Camelback


(0-0)

10-26

TREVOR BROWNE


(0-0)

11- 3

at North


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
SUNNYSIDE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-25

at Apollo


(0-0)

9- 1

at Flowing Wells


(0-0)

9- 8

at Kellis


(0-0)

9-15

MICA MOUNTAIN (4A)


(0-0)

9-22

NOGALES


(0-0)

9-29

Bye



10- 6

MARANA


(0-0)

10-13

CIENEGA


(0-0)

10-20

at Casa Grande


(0-0)

10-27

BUENA


(0-0)

11- 3

at Desert View


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
SUNNYSLOPE (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-25

CACTUS


(0-0)

9- 1

at Apollo


(0-0)

9- 8

at Brophy


(0-0)

9-15

at Notre Dame


(0-0)

9-22

DESERT EDGE


(0-0)

9-29

GILBERT


(0-0)

10- 5

at Campo Verde


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

MCCLINTOCK


(0-0)

10-27

DOBSON


(0-0)

11- 3

at Skyline


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
SUNRISE MOUNTAIN (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

8-25

at Palos Verdes (CA)


(0-0)

9- 1

DESERT MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

9- 8

MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW

(0-0)

9-15

LIBERTY


(0-0)

9-22

at West Point


(0-0)

9-29

at Verrado


(0-0)

10- 6

at Desert Edge


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

CACTUS


(0-0)

10-27

MILLENNIUM


(0-0)

11- 3

at Canyon View


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
TREVOR BROWNE (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

8-25

at Ironwood


(0-0)

9- 1

at Maricopa


(0-0)

9- 8

at McClintock


(0-0)

9-15

CASTEEL


(0-0)

9-22

KELLIS


(0-0)

9-29

CAMELBACK


(0-0)

10- 6

at Central


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

NORTH


(0-0)

10-26

at South Mountain


(0-0)

11- 3

FAIRFAX


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
TUCSON (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-25

SOUTH MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

9- 1

at Marana


(0-0)

9- 8

at Cienega


(0-0)

9-15

BUENA


(0-0)

9-22

CATALINA FOOTHILLS (4A)


(0-0)

9-29

Bye



10- 6

at Ironwood Ridge


(0-0)

10-13

at Maricopa


(0-0)

10-20

at Flowing Wells


(0-0)

10-27

MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW


(0-0)

11- 3

NOGALES


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
VERRADO (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-25

DESERT MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

9- 1

at Fairfax


(0-0)

9- 8

at Mesa Mountain View


(0-0)

9-15

GOLDWATER


(0-0)

9-21

IRONWOOD


(0-0)

9-29

SUNRISE MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

10- 6

at Cactus


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-19

at Millennium


(0-0)

10-27

CANYON VIEW


(0-0)

11- 3

at Desert Edge


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
WEST POINT (0 - 0)
      Opp. W-L

8-25

SKYLINE


(0-0)

9- 1

at Cactus Shadows


(0-0)

9- 8

at Tolleson


(0-0)

9-15

APOLLO


(0-0)

9-22

SUNRISE MOUNTAIN


(0-0)

9-29

KELLIS


(0-0)

10- 6

at Cibola


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

at North Canyon


(0-0)

10-27

PARADISE VALLEY


(0-0)

11- 3

at Westview


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
WESTVIEW (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

8-25

at Millennium


(0-0)

9- 1

at Cesar Chavez


(0-0)

9- 8

at La Joya (4A)


(0-0)

9-15

NORTH


(0-0)

9-22

WILLOW CANYON


(0-0)

9-28

at North Canyon


(0-0)

10- 6

at Paradise Valley

(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

CIBOLA


(0-0)

10-27

at Kellis


(0-0)

11- 3

WEST POINT


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)
WILLOW CANYON (0 - 0)
Opp. W-L

8-24

at Desert View


(0-0)

9- 1

at South Mountain


(0-0)

9- 8

HORIZON


(0-0)

9-15

MILLENNIUM


(0-0)

9-22

at Westview


(0-0)

9-29

VALLEY VISTA


(0-0)

10- 6

AGUA FRIA


(0-0)

10-13

Bye



10-20

at Apollo


(0-0)

10-27

IRONWOOD


(0-0)

11- 3

at Goldwater


(0-0)

Total Record of Opponents

(0-0)