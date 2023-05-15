2023 5A Scores/Schedules
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
FLOWING WELLS
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
CANYON VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
NORTH CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
at Fairfax
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
at Tolleson
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
IRONWOOD
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
at Willow Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-19
|
GOLDWATER
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
at Apollo
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
at Cactus Shadows
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
at North
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
GILBERT
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
ALA-QUEEN CREEK
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
PARADISE VALLEY
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
at Skyline
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
Bye
|
|
10- 6
|
at Higley
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
CACTUS SHADOWS
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-20
|
at Desert Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
NOTRE DAME
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
at Horizon
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
SUNNYSIDE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
SUNNYSLOPE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
at Thunderbird (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
at West Point
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
NORTH
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
at Goldwater
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
at Shadow Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
WILLOW CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
AGUA FRIA
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
at Ironwood
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
FAIRFAX
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
at Ironwood Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
CATALINA FOOTHILLS (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
at Tucson
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
PUEBLO (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
MARANA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
at Desert View
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
at Cienega
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
at Sunnyside
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
CASA GRANDE
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
at Sunnyslope
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
SNOWFLAKE (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
at O'Connor
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-14
|
DESERT MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
at Peoria (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
CANYON VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
VERRADO
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
10-20
|
at Sunrise Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
DESERT EDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
at Millennium
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
CAMELBACK
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
WEST POINT
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
at Las Vegas (NV)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
at Boulder Creek
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-29
|
at Higley
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
DESERT MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
at ALA-Gilbert North
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-20
|
NOTRE DAME
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
at Horizon
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
AGUA FRIA
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
at Cactus Shadows
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
DOBSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
at Desert Edge
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
CESAR CHAVEZ
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
ARCADIA (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
at Trevor Browne
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
at North
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
SOUTH MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-26
|
at Fairfax
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
CENTRAL
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
at Higley
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
MILLENNIUM
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
POSTON BUTTE (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
at Highland
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
at Desert Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
at Dobson
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 5
|
SUNNYSLOPE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
SKYLINE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
MCCLINTOCK
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
at Gilbert
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
at Horizon
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
at Agua Fria
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
GILBERT
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
at Queen Creek
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
BUCKEYE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
at Cactus
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
MILLENNIUM
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
DESERT EDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
at Verrado
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
SUNRISE MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
at Corona del Sol
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
NOGALES
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
at Paradise Valley
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
MARICOPA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
at Mica Mountain (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
at Desert View
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
CIENEGA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
SUNNYSIDE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
MARANA
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
at Buena
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
at Paradise Valley
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
IRONWOOD
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
at Dobson
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
at Mountain Pointe
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
NORTH CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
SOUTH MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
TREVOR BROWNE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
at Fairfax
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-26
|
NORTH
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
at Camelback
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
at Dobson
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
at Imperial (CA)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
at Brawley (CA)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
at Gila Ridge (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
at Central (CA)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
PARADISE VALLEY
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
WEST POINT
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
at Westview
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
NORTH CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
at Kellis
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
at Desert Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
PARADISE VALLEY
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
TUCSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
at Walden Grove (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-21
|
MCCLINTOCK
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
Bye
|
|
|
10- 6
|
at Casa Grande
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
at Sunnyside
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-20
|
BUENA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
DESERT VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
at Marana
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
at Centennial
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
at Notre Dame
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
CAMELBACK
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
HIGLEY
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
at Sunnyslope
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
MILLENNIUM
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
SUNRISE MOUNTAIN
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
at Canyon View
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
at Cactus
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
VERRADO
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
at Verrado
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
at Sunrise Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
CHAPARRAL
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-14
|
at Cactus
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
CAMPO VERDE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
HORIZON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
at Cactus Shadows
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
ALA-GILBERT NORTH
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
HIGLEY
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
at Notre Dame
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-24
|
WILLOW CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
NORTH
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
at Canyon del Oro (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
at Nogales
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
at Walden Grove (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
CASA GRANDE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
BUENA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
at Marana
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
at Cienega
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
SUNNYSIDE
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
CIBOLA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
at Camelback
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
CENTRAL
|
|
(8-2)
|
9-15
|
MESA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
at Westwood
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
CAMPO VERDE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
at Skyline
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
GILBERT
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
at Sunnyslope
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
at McClintock
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
at Buena
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
VERRADO
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 7
|
at Cesar Chavez
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
AGUA FRIA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
SIERRA LINDA (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
at North
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 5
|
at South Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
CENTRAL
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-26
|
CAMELBACK
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
at Trevor Browne
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
at Agua Fria
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
SUNNYSIDE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
AMPHITHEATER (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
SAHUARITA (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-21
|
at Goldwater
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
at Ironwood Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
at Marana Mountain View
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
TUCSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
at Nogales
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
MARICOPA
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
at ALA-Gilbert North
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
at Canyon View
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
MESQUITE (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
SNOWFLAKE (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
at Sunnyslope
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
MCCLINTOCK
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
at Dobson
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
at Skyline
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
CAMPO VERDE
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
NOTRE DAME
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
at North Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
APACHE JUNCTION (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
at Verrado
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-21
|
FLOWING WELLS
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
APOLLO
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
at Ironwood
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-19
|
at Agua Fria
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
MOUNTAIN RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
WILLOW CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
CAMPO VERDE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
at Clayton Valley (CA)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
MARANA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
at Desert Edge
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-29
|
CACTUS SHADOWS
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
ALA-GILBERT NORTH
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
at Notre Dame
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-20
|
HORIZON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
at Desert Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
at Williams Field
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
CANYON VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
at Marana Mountain View
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
at Willow Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-14
|
PINNACLE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
at Millennium
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
at Desert Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
NOTRE DAME
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
at Higley
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
CACTUS SHADOWS
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
ALA-GILBERT NORTH
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
TREVOR BROWNE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
at Central
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
at South Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
KELLIS
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-21
|
at Verrado
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
at Agua Fria
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
GOLDWATER
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
DESERT VISTA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
at Willow Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
APOLLO
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
at Seton Catholic (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
BUENA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
at Empire (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
DOUGLAS (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
at Sahuaro (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
FLOWING WELLS
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
TUCSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
at Nogales
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
at Maricopa
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
at Independence (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
PEORIA (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
SUNNYSIDE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
at Ironwood
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
at Trevor Browne
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
at West Point
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
NORTH CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
at Paradise Valley
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
WESTVIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
CIBOLA
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
at Salpointe
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
TUCSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
at Higley
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
CANYON DEL ORO (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
at Buena
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
at Sunnyside
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
DESERT VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
at Casa Grande
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
CIENEGA
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-24
|
MCCLINTOCK
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
TREVOR BROWNE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
at Sahuarita (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
at Casa Grande
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
at Mesquite (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
Bye
|
|
|
10- 6
|
NOGALES
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
TUCSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-20
|
at Marana Mountain View
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
IRONWOOD RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
at Flowing Wells
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-24
|
at Maricopa
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
MARCOS DE NIZA (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
TREVOR BROWNE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
SOUTH MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-21
|
at Cienega
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
SKYLINE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
at Gilbert
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
at Sunnyslope
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
at Campo Verde
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
DOBSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
WESTVIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
at Campo Verde
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
PERRY
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
at Willow Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
HORIZON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
at Desert Edge
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
at Canyon View
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-19
|
VERRADO
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
at Sunrise Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
CACTUS
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
at Gilbert
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
HORIZON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
at Sunrise Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
at Marana
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
Bye
|
|
|
9-29
|
WALDEN GROVE (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
FLOWING WELLS
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
NOGALES
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-20
|
MARICOPA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
at Tucson
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
at Ironwood Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
PUEBLO (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
at Casa Grande
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
RIO RICO (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
DESERT VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
at Sunnyside
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
Bye
|
|
|
10- 6
|
at Maricopa
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
at Marana Mountain View
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-20
|
IRONWOOD RIDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
FLOWING WELLS
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
at Tucson
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
ALA-GILBERT NORTH
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
at Desert View
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
ST. MARY'S (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
at Westview
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
at Apollo
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
FAIRFAX
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
CAMELBACK
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
at Trevor Browne
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-26
|
at Central
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
SOUTH MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
at Deer Valley (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
GOLDWATER
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
at Agua Fria
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-14
|
SKYLINE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
at Central
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-28
|
WESTVIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
at Kellis
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
WEST POINT
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
at Cibola
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
PARADISE VALLEY
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
at Goldwater
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
DESERT EDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
at St. Augustine (CA)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
SUNNYSLOPE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
BROPHY
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
Bye
|
|
|
10- 6
|
at Horizon
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
HIGLEY
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-20
|
at Cactus Shadows
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
at ALA-Gilbert North
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
DESERT MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
CENTRAL
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
at Cienega
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
CASA GRANDE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
at ALA-Gilbert North
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
LA JOYA (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
at Cibola
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
WESTVIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
KELLIS
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
at West Point
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
at North Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
at West Point
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
WESTWOOD
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
at Mesa
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-14
|
at North Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
ALA-GILBERT NORTH
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
at McClintock
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
DOBSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
at Campo Verde
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
GILBERT
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
SUNNYSLOPE
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
at Tucson
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
WILLOW CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
IRONWOOD
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
at McClintock
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
MARYVALE (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
at Central
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 5
|
FAIRFAX
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
at Camelback
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-26
|
TREVOR BROWNE
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
at North
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
at Apollo
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
at Flowing Wells
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
at Kellis
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
MICA MOUNTAIN (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
NOGALES
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
Bye
|
|
|
10- 6
|
MARANA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
CIENEGA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-20
|
at Casa Grande
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
BUENA
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
at Desert View
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
CACTUS
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
at Apollo
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
at Brophy
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
at Notre Dame
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
DESERT EDGE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
GILBERT
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 5
|
at Campo Verde
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
MCCLINTOCK
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
DOBSON
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
at Skyline
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
at Palos Verdes (CA)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
DESERT MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
LIBERTY
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
at West Point
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
at Verrado
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
at Desert Edge
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
CACTUS
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
MILLENNIUM
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
at Canyon View
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
at Ironwood
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
at Maricopa
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
at McClintock
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
CASTEEL
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
KELLIS
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
CAMELBACK
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
at Central
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
NORTH
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-26
|
at South Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
FAIRFAX
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
SOUTH MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
at Marana
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
at Cienega
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
BUENA
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
CATALINA FOOTHILLS (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
Bye
|
|
|
10- 6
|
at Ironwood Ridge
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
at Maricopa
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-20
|
at Flowing Wells
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
MARANA MOUNTAIN VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
NOGALES
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
DESERT MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
at Fairfax
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
at Mesa Mountain View
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
GOLDWATER
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-21
|
IRONWOOD
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
SUNRISE MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
at Cactus
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-19
|
at Millennium
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
CANYON VIEW
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
at Desert Edge
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
SKYLINE
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
at Cactus Shadows
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
at Tolleson
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
APOLLO
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
SUNRISE MOUNTAIN
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
KELLIS
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
at Cibola
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
at North Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
PARADISE VALLEY
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
at Westview
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-25
|
at Millennium
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
at Cesar Chavez
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
at La Joya (4A)
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
NORTH
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
WILLOW CANYON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-28
|
at North Canyon
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
at Paradise Valley
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
CIBOLA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
at Kellis
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
WEST POINT
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)
|Opp. W-L
|
8-24
|
at Desert View
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 1
|
at South Mountain
|
|
(0-0)
|
9- 8
|
HORIZON
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-15
|
MILLENNIUM
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-22
|
at Westview
|
|
(0-0)
|
9-29
|
VALLEY VISTA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10- 6
|
AGUA FRIA
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-13
|
Bye
|
|
|
10-20
|
at Apollo
|
|
(0-0)
|
10-27
|
IRONWOOD
|
|
(0-0)
|
11- 3
|
at Goldwater
|
|
(0-0)
|
Total Record of Opponents
|
(0-0)