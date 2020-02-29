The HS season is done and we dive into who shined in the 2019-2020 season.

These awards are a combination of the season the player had compared with the success of the team. Almost Heisman-like. These are not player rankings!





Here are the 4A Individual Awards:

Player of the Year:

Evan Nelson (Salpointe Catholic)





Defensive Player of the Year:

Deandre Petty (Peoria)





Coach of the Year:

Jim Reynolds (Salpointe Catholic)





Breakout Player of the Year:

Deandre Petty (Peoria)





Underclassman of the Year:



Nathan Calmese (Mesquite)





First Team:

Tay Boothman (Buckeye)

Keiren Brown (St. Mary's)

Kevin Kogbara (Peoria)

Will Menaugh (Catalina Foothills)

Isaac Monroe (Peoria)

Evan Nelson (Salpointe Catholic)





Second Team:

Nathan Calmese (Mesquite)

Deven Dahlke (St. Mary's)

Jordan Gainey (Salpointe Catholic)

Daryian Matthews (Dysart)

Deandre Petty (Peoria)

Grant Weitman (Salpointe Catholic)





Third Team:

Cody Blumenthal (Catalina Foothills)

Cameron Faas (Arcadia)

Jamison Kay (Gila Ridge)

Jackson Leyba (Deer Valley)

Max Majerle (Arcadia)

Jordan Wollangk (Mesquite)





Fourth Team:

Shay Cain (Desert Edge)

Riley Fornerette (Dysart)

Shakir Galab (Moon Valley)

Jimari Grayson (Apache Junction)

Ricky Hernandez (Mesquite)

Amarei Hunter (Desert Edge)

Cameron Snyder (Tempe)





Underclassman 1st Team:

De’Marion Anderson (Youngker)

Nathan Calmese (Mesquite)

Andrew Camacho (Peoria)

Marcus Coleman (Pueblo)

Garrison Phelps (St. Mary’s)





Underclassman 2nd Team:

Noah Amenhauser (Estrella Foothills)

Jason Fontenet Jr (St. Mary's)

Matthew Henry-Harrison (Buckeye)

Jayson Redhouse (Buckeye)

Jordan Stevens (Gila Ridge)