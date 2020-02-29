4A 2019-2020 Individual Awards
The HS season is done and we dive into who shined in the 2019-2020 season.
These awards are a combination of the season the player had compared with the success of the team. Almost Heisman-like. These are not player rankings!
Here are the 4A Individual Awards:
Player of the Year:
Evan Nelson (Salpointe Catholic)
Defensive Player of the Year:
Deandre Petty (Peoria)
Coach of the Year:
Jim Reynolds (Salpointe Catholic)
Breakout Player of the Year:
Deandre Petty (Peoria)
Underclassman of the Year:
Nathan Calmese (Mesquite)
First Team:
Tay Boothman (Buckeye)
Keiren Brown (St. Mary's)
Kevin Kogbara (Peoria)
Will Menaugh (Catalina Foothills)
Isaac Monroe (Peoria)
Evan Nelson (Salpointe Catholic)
Second Team:
Nathan Calmese (Mesquite)
Deven Dahlke (St. Mary's)
Jordan Gainey (Salpointe Catholic)
Daryian Matthews (Dysart)
Deandre Petty (Peoria)
Grant Weitman (Salpointe Catholic)
Third Team:
Cody Blumenthal (Catalina Foothills)
Cameron Faas (Arcadia)
Jamison Kay (Gila Ridge)
Jackson Leyba (Deer Valley)
Max Majerle (Arcadia)
Jordan Wollangk (Mesquite)
Fourth Team:
Shay Cain (Desert Edge)
Riley Fornerette (Dysart)
Shakir Galab (Moon Valley)
Jimari Grayson (Apache Junction)
Ricky Hernandez (Mesquite)
Amarei Hunter (Desert Edge)
Cameron Snyder (Tempe)
Underclassman 1st Team:
De’Marion Anderson (Youngker)
Nathan Calmese (Mesquite)
Andrew Camacho (Peoria)
Marcus Coleman (Pueblo)
Garrison Phelps (St. Mary’s)
Underclassman 2nd Team:
Noah Amenhauser (Estrella Foothills)
Jason Fontenet Jr (St. Mary's)
Matthew Henry-Harrison (Buckeye)
Jayson Redhouse (Buckeye)
Jordan Stevens (Gila Ridge)