ArizonaVarsity - 5A boys basketball: Catalina Foothills boys dominate in title game

From the opening tip of the championship game, Catalina Foothills used their size to body Centennial down in the paint. Jumping out to a quick 7-0 lead, a lead they wouldn’t vanquish the rest of the night. Although their star big man & University of Arizona commit Will Menaugh was in foul trouble early, Sr. Carson Peabody stepped up and had 9 points and 8 rebounds on the day.

The road Catalina Foothills took to the title game was as close to a straight path as there could be. The Falcons were the No. 2 seed from the initial rankings and never moved from that position. They also only had one blemish on the season, a two point loss to 4A state champion St. Mary’s.

The Catalina Foothills Falcons claimed their first boys basketball championship Saturday in the 2020-21 5A title game. In their first year in the 5A conference, the Falcons finally reached the plateau that had eluded them the past three seasons in 4A, in which they fell in the semifinals. On this day though, the Falcons rolled through No. 1 Centennial 59-45 to hoist the trophy.

For a team who couldn’t get over the hump in a lower conference, to be able to accomplish it after moving up was best expressed by senior Trace Comeau, a four year varsity player who led the Falcons on the day with 17 points.

“It’s such a blessing, Our program has never been to a state championship [before today], so I feel so fortunate to be able to bring one home," he said.

“I know when I come back to [Catalina] Foothills and see that banner, I’ll have a huge smile on my face and that’s something I can be proud of forever."

Comeau was candid about how he feels about his teammates.

“There’s nobody that I’m closer with than the guys on this team,” he said.

The win not only meant a lot to the players on the court, but to head coach Doug D’Amore who just finished his eighth season as head coach.

“I’m so thankful for these guys, all the effort that they put in the off-season when we couldn’t do much and during the season when we knew that it could end at any moment I can’t describe it” said D’Amore.

When asked about what D’Amore means to them, senior leaders Comeau and Ben Pinckney did not hide their

“We’re blessed to have one of the best coaches in the state,” said Comeau.

“He’s great at making a game plan and he’s addicted to film," Pinckney added.

Pinckney, the nephew of D'Amore, talked about what it meant to see his Uncle win a title finally.

“I’ve been playing with and under him for the last 15 years, we’ve been working hard the last 4. To see him get one, that’s what makes this special," he said.