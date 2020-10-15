ArizonaVarsity - 8 Things I Learned: Williams Field at Queen Creek

Here are 8 things I learned in Queen Creek's 37-6 win over Williams Field:

1. Queen Creek senior outside linebacker Colby Littleton is as good as any other defender on the Bulldogs after a pick-6, a fumble recovery, and nine tackles against Williams Field. All the one-name dudes on defense – Trey, Krew, Hunter, and Porter – get their deserved amount of pub. Add Colby to that list.

2. I have tremendous respect for Coach Campbell, Coach Hunter, and the staff at Williams Field. They might have to do their best coaching job ever to get this edition of the Black Hawks to the level most of us are accustomed. I didn’t see the size nor the power from the offensive line like we’ve seen in the past, and it showed last Friday night. The Black Hawks scored a late touchdown against the Bulldogs with a minute remaining in the game to avoid a shutout. This following an 18-point performance a week ago, when they went to the locker with three points at halftime. Williams Field has scored just 24 points in two games. When was the last time you remember that type of production in consecutive weeks from Williams Field during the Campbell Era? 3. It’s been said you never improve more than from week one to week two. The Bulldogs’ defense proved that statement true in the win – three INT’s, including a pick-6, a fumble recovery, three sacks, 12 hurries, and a safety.

4. After Williams Field allowed 21 points in the first half, it allowed zero after halftime. Queen Creek’s 16 second-half points came on the pick-6, a kickoff return, and a safety. The Black Hawks defense is good, very good. 5. Speaking of the kickoff return, Queen Creek junior Larry Royal is fast. I mean lightning fast. I blinked and missed all but the last 15-20 yards of the 95-yard return that opened the third quarter last Friday.

6. I was told years ago that Queen Creek junior Payton Barlow had a chance to be better than his older sibling Weston, who rushed for 5,037 yards for the Bulldogs during the 2012-14 seasons. After Payton’s two-way performance that included an INT, a receiving touchdown, and a great rushing night, I’m convinced he’s on his way, for sure.

7. If Queen Creek is going to get where I am on record saying it will, the penalties must be significantly reduced. Way too many again last Friday night, in my opinion. 8. Hunter Barth is prophetic. In the season preview I wrote, Barth said, “Scoring on defense is the main thing. It’s also eliminating mistakes in the secondary and on defense. We don’t want to be in close games at the end, we want to (post shutouts).” I would say that nearly sums up the night for the Bulldogs’ defense last week.

Postgame Sound “We watched film all week. They have a young quarterback and we knew what he was going to do; he started eyeing the receivers down. I jumped on it and took it to the house.” – Colby Littleton on his pick-6 “Some of the balls were a little low and my receivers made great plays. We have a lot of really young guys who have stepped up and really grown with this team. I’m happy for those guys and to see us growing as a team. They’re going to keep making more plays.” – Bulldogs’ junior quarterback Devin Brown on his increasing confidence in receivers Davey Morales (So), Luke Gonzalez (So), and Miles Molander (Sr).

🏈 @dbrownqb33 w/3rd TD pass of 1st half. This one to @DAVEY_MORALES2. 6 yds. J Ingram PAT good. 8 secs left 1H, @QC_football extends lead to 21-0. #TeamAZV — Andrew Luberda (@Andrew_Luberda) October 10, 2020

“I really wanted our defense to play well tonight. We were going against a team that prides itself in being a hard, physical, and tough-minded type of team. That’s what we want to try to be too. I was really anxious to see our defense line up and play, and (that unit) answered the bell.” – Queen Creek head coach Joe Germaine on his team’s improvement from week one to week two.