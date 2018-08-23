"Power 5" FBS Conferences  

Pac-12

Arizona
Player High School Position Year

Malcolm Holland

Hamilton

DB

RS Junior

Jalen Harris

Desert Ridge

DE/OLB

RS Freshman

My-King Johnson

Tempe

DE/OLB

RS Freshman

Dante Blissit

Desert Edge

DE/OLB

RS Freshman

Finton Connolly

Campo Verde

DL

RS Junior

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Marana Mountain View

DB

Senior

Rourke Freeberg

Desert Mountain

LB

RS Freshman

Rexx Tessler

Brophy

LB

RS Freshman

Donald Reiter

Brophy

LS

RS Sophomore

Nick Reinhardt

Notre Dame Prep

LS

RS Junior

Josh McCauley

Red Mountain

OL

RS Sophomore

Layth Friekh

Centennial

OL

RS Senior

Drew Dixon

Sabino

WR

RS Freshman

Rhett Rodriguez

Catalina Foothills

QB

Sophomore

Jake Glatting

Thunderbird

P

RS Senior

Matt Aragon

Cienega

WR/P

RS Junior

Branden Leon

Estrella Foothills

RB

RS Junior

Tyson Gardner

Queen Creek

OL

RS Freshman

Tyrell Aponte

Peoria

OL

RS Freshman

Nathan Eldridge

Boulder Creek

OL

RS Junior

Stanley Berryhill III

Marana Mountain View/Orange Lutheran

WR

RS Freshman

Steven Bailey

Centennial/GCC

OL

Junior

Jamarye Joiner

Cienega

QB

Freshman

David Watson

Amphitheater

OL

Freshman

Luke Ashworth

Arcadia

QB

Freshman

Shawn Poindexter

Centennial

WR

RS Senior

Terrence Johnson

Cienega

WR

RS Junior

Tyson Gardner

Queen Creek

OL

RS Freshman

Matt Thomas

Marana Mt View

DL

RS Senior

Parker Henley

Chandler

LB

Freshman
Arizona State
Player High School Position Year

N'Keal Harry

Chandler

WR

Junior

Brandon Ruiz

Williams Field

K

Sophomore

KJ Jarrell

Saguaro

DB

RS Freshman

Ryan Kelley

Basha

QB

RS Freshman

Chase Lucas

Chandler

DB

RS Sophomore

Tyler Whiley

Chaparral

DB

RS Senior

Kyle Soelle

Saguaro

LB

Sophomore

Tyler Johnson

Highland

DL

RS Freshman

Caleb McShanag

Northwest Christian

DB

RS Sophomore

Christian Zendejas

Perry

K

RS Freshman

Jordan Hoyt

Chandler

DL

RS Senior

Quinn Bailey

Higley

OL

RS Senior

Kyle Breed

Ironwood Ridge

DL

RS Freshman

Joseph Reeves

Verrado

LS

RS Freshman

Jesse Cozens

Tempe

OL

RS Freshman

Anthony NiCastro

Marcos de Niza

LB

RS Freshman

Jonathan Sanchez

Westwood

OL

RS Freshman

Michael Tate

Higley

OL

RS Sophomore

Steven Miller

Gilbert

OL

RS Junior

Cade Cote

Williams Field

OL

RS Junior

Corey Stephens

Saguaro

OL

RS Freshman

Mark Walton

Cibola

TE

RS Freshman

Curtis Hodges

Mesa Mountain View

WR

Sophomore

Michael Gombert

Cactus Shadows

TE

RS Freshman

DJ Davidson

Desert Ridge

DL

RS Freshman

Ralph Frias

Safford

OL

Freshman

Casey Tucker

Hamilton

OL

RS Senior

Jarick Caldwell

Chandler

TE

Freshman

Angel Ruiz

Sunrise Mountain

WR

Freshman

Joseph Zepp

Saguaro

K

Freshman

Nami Tuitu'u

Mesa

DL

Sophomore

Marco Salas

Dobson

OL

Freshman

Jordan Ware

Centennial

DB

Freshman

Alijah Gammage

Desert Vista

DB

Freshman
California
Player High School Position Year

Kamryn Bennett

Centennial

OL

RS Senior

Derron Brown

Fairfax

DB

RS Senior

Slater Zellers

Noter Dame

LS

Freshman
Colorado
Player High School Position Year

Brett Tonz

Centennial

OL

Junior

Jared Poplawski

Saguaro

TE

Sophomore
Oregon
Player High School Position Year

Johnny Johnson III

Chandler

WR

Sophomore

Jalen Jelks

Desert Vista

DL

RS Senior

Tyler Shough

Hamilton

QB

Freshman
Oregon State
Player High School Position Year

Kolby Taylor

Chandler

WR

RS Freshman

Mason Moran

Chandler

DB

RS Sophomore

Hamilcar Rashed

Chandler

LB

RS Sophomore

Timmy Hernandez

Mountain Pointe

WR

Senior

Trent Moore

Hamilton

OL

Senior
Stanford
Player High School Position Year

AT Hall

Brophy

OL

RS Senior

JJ Parson

Hamilton

DB

Junior

Noah Williams

Brophy

DB

Sophomore

Donjae Logan

Desert Ridge

DB

Freshman
California-Los Angeles
Player High School Position Year

Odua Isibor

St. Mary's

DL

RS Freshman

Kenny Churchwell

Mountain Pointe

DB

Freshman
Southern California
Player High School Position Year

Austin Jackson

North Canyon

OL

Sophomore

Isaiah Pola-Mao

Mountain Pointe

DB

RS Freshman

Connor Murphy

Brophy

DL

Junior

Zach Wilson

Saguaro

WR

Freshman

AJ Mageo

Red Mountain

DL

Freshman
Utah
Player High School Position Year

TJ Green

Chandler

RB

RS Freshman

Jake Grant

Horizon

OL

RS Sophomore

London Bartholomew

Red Mountain

OL

RS Sophomore

Solomon Enis

North Canyon

WR

Freshman

Tre O'Guinn

North Canyon

DB

Freshman
Washington
Player High School Position Year

Byron Murphy

Saguaro

DB

RS Sophomore

Matteo Mele

Salpointe

OL

Freshman

Dom Hampton

Centennial

DB

Freshman
Washington State
Player High School Position Year

Hunter Mayginnes

Hamilton

OL

Freshman

ACC

Boston College
Player High School Position Year

Reggie Terry Jr.

Florence

OLB

RS Freshman
Miami
Player High School Position Year

Jordan Butler

Saguaro

LS

Senior
North Carolina State
Player High School Position Year

Ryan Finley

Paradise Valley

QB

RS Senior
Virginia
Player High School Position Year

Bryce Perkins

Chandler

QB

RS Junior

Cassius Peat

Corona del Sol

DL

RS Junior

Big-10

Michigan
Player High School Position Year

Brendan White

Notre Dame

WR

Senior
Michigan State
Player High School Position Year

Brian Lewerke

Pinnacle

QB

RS Junior
Nebraska
Player High School Position Year

Kade Warner

Desert Mountain

WR

RS Freshman

Dedrick Young

Centennial

LB

Senior
Northwestern
Player High School Position Year

Jalen Brown

Mountain Pointe

WR

RS Senior

Drake Anderson

Chandler

RB

Freshman
Purdue
Player High School Position Year

Jack Plummer

Gilbert

QB

Freshman
Wisconsin
Player High School Position Year

Kayden Lyles

Saguaro/Middleton

OL

Sophomore

Adam Bay

Desert Ridge

LS

Sophomore

Garrett Rand

Hamilton

DL

Junior

Big-12

Baylor
Player High School Position Year

Dru Dixon

Pinnacle

FB

RS Freshman

Connor Stanton

Notre Dame

DB

RS Freshman

Owen Rogers

Brophy

DB

RS Junior
Kansas
Player High School Position Year

James Sosinski

Hamilton

TE

RS Junior

Kwammie Lassiter II

Hamilton

WR

RS Sophomore
Iowa State
Player High School Position Year

Brock Purdy

Perry

QB

Freshman

Joey Ramos

Deer Valley

OL

Freshman

Brayden Narveson

Desert Mountain

K

Freshman
Texas Christian
Player High School Position Year

Markell Simmons

Mountain Pointe

DB

Senior

SEC

LSU
Player High School Position Year

Connor Kulp

Desert Vista

K

RS Sophomore
Missouri
Player High School Position Year

Xavier Delgado

Deer Valley

OL

Freshman
Vanderbilt
Player High School Position Year

Caleb Peart

Hamilton

LB

RS Junior

Kyle White

Notre Dame Prep

FB

Freshman

FBS "Independents"

Army
Player High School Position Year

Bryce Holland

Hamilton

OL

RS Senior

John Abercrombie

Mountain Pointe

K

Senior

Ryan Velez

Brophy

DB

Junior
Brigham Young
Player High School Position Year

Mitch Harris

Perry

LS

Senior

Beau Tanner

Shadow Mountain

WR

Senior

Chandon Herring

Perry

OL

RS Sophomore

Matt Bushman

Sabino

TE

Sophomore

Gunner Romney

Chandler

WR

Freshman
New Mexico State
Player High School Position Year

Dylan Brown

Hamilton

K

Junior

Sebastian Anderson

Desert Edge

OL

RS Sophomore

Gabriel Flynn

Cienega

LB

RS Sophomore

Austin Perkins

Tucson

DB

RS Junior

Payton Theisler

Desert Vista

P

Junior

Roy Lopez Jr

Mesquite

DL

Junior

Grant Miles

Horizon

TE

Freshman

Alex Escobar

Centennial

RB

Freshman

Austin Young

Desert Edge

OL

Freshman

Max Wilhite

Desert Edge

OL

Freshman

Justin Segura

Horizon

DL

Freshman

Sky Hinojosa

Mountain Pointe

WR

Freshman

Sebastian Anderson

Desert Edge

OL

RS Junior

Isaiah Mursalat

Horizon

OL

Freshman

Kai Golden

Marana Mt View

DL

Freshman
Notre Dame
Player High School Position Year

Brandon Garcia

Seton Catholic

DB

Sophomore

"Group of Five" FBS Conferences

American Athletic

Player High School Position Year

Cole Sterns

Sahuaro

DB

RS Senior
UCONN
Player High School Position Year

Santana Sterling

Hamilton

LB

RS Senior
Memphis
Player High School Position Year

Dustin Woodard

Chandler

OL

Sophomore

Manny Orona

Browne

OL

Junior
Navy
Player High School Position Year

Marcus Edwards

Sabino

DL

Junior
Tulsa
Player High School Position Year

Adam Higuera

Perry

LS

Sophomore

Conference USA

Middle Tennessee State
Player High School Position Year

Amir Luckett

Shadow Ridge

OL

Junior
Alabama-Birmingham
Player High School Position Year

Thair Blakes

Mountain Pointe

TE

RS Junior

Skylor Clinton

Prescott

TE

RS Sophomore
Texas-El Paso
Player High School Position Year

Jake Sammut

River Valley

LS

Senior

Terry Juniel

Valley Vista

WR

Senior

Josh Weeks

Show Low

TE

Junior

Brady Viles

River Valley

K

Junior

Mid-American

Bowling Green
Player High School Position Year

James Carolan

Boulder Creek

LS

Sophomore
Player High School Position Year

Steve Bird

O'Connor

LS

Freshman

Mountain West

Air Force
Player High School Position Year

Jake Ksiazek

Salpointe

LB

Junior

Christopher Musselman

Poston Butte

LB

Junior

Colin Marquez

Red Mountain

OL

Senior

Tre Bugg

Williams Field

DB

Freshman
Boise State
Player High School Position Year

Chase Cord

Sunrise Mountain

QB

RS Freshman

Matt Pistone

Yuma Catholic

TE

RS Junior

Austin Dixon

Corona del Sol

OL

RS Sophomore
Hawai'i
Player High School Position Year

Micah Vanterpool

Central

OL

RS Freshman

Donovan Dalton

Saguaro

DB

RS Freshman
New Mexico
Player High School Position Year

Daniel Peabody

Ironwood Ridge

TE

RS Freshman

Aaron Blackwell

Liberty

DL

Junior

Evahelotu Tohi

North Canyon

LB

RS Senior
San Diego State
Player High School Position Year

Kyree Woods

Chandler

DB

Junior

Turner Bernard

Mountain Ridge

LS

RS Sophomore

Zidane Thomas

Centennial

RB

Freshman
San Jose State
Player High School Position Year

Deano Motes

Perry

DL

RS Junior

Tyler Stevens

Hamilton

OL

RS Freshman

Troy Kowalski

Mountain Ridge

OL

RS Junior
Nevada-Las Vegas
Player High School Position Year

JD Alexander

Basha

LB

RS Sophomore

Kolo Uasike

Skyline

DL

Sophomore

Chris Manoa

Chandler

DL

Freshman

Bryce Jackson

Chandler

DB

Freshman
Utah State
Player High School Position Year

Brandon Pada

Mountain Ridge

LS

RS Sophomore

Tate Shumway

Desert Ridge

LB

Freshman

Quin Ficklin

Red Mountain

OL

Senior
Wyoming
Player High School Position Year

Sidney Malauulu

Buena

DL

Senior

John Okwoli

North Canyon

WR

Junior

Sun Belt

Louisiana-Lafayette
Player High School Column 3 Column 4

Trevor Russell

Casa Grande

WR

Sophomore

Shomari Hayes

Mountain Pointe

DL

Freshman

FCS Conferences

Big Sky

Northern Arizona
Player High School Position Year

Emmanuel Butler

Mountain Pointe

WR

RS Senior

Jake Casteel

Salpointe

LB

Senior

Griffin Roehler

Agua Fria

K/P

Junior

Connor Leavens

Marana

QB

RS Freshman

DJ Arnson

Basha

P

Sophomore

Joe Logan

Estrella Foothills

RB

Junoir

Kam'ron Johnson

Saguaro

DB

Senior

Wes Sutton

Chandler

DB

RS Senior

Jalen Cook

Millennium

DB

RS Junior

Tristen Vance

Hamilton

LB

RS Junior

Jayden Wooden

Peoria

WR

RS Freshman

Taylor Powell

Salpointe

DB

Junior

Jake Skadeland

Mountain Ridge

DB

RS Junior

Luis Aguilar

Nogales

K

Sophomore

Max Michalczik

Catalina Foothills

TE

RS Freshman

Joey Gatewood

Paradise Valley

WR

RS Junior

Dyvine Wallace

Centennial

DB

RS Freshman

Luke Rudolph

Horizon

OL

RS Sophomore

Markquise Simmons

Tucson

LB

Senior

Jamison Pruitt

O'Connor

OL

RS Junior

Chase Laurita

Ironwood Ridge

OL

RS Sophomore

Jonas Leader

Canyon del Oro

OL

RS Freshman

Jason Linden

Bisbee

OL

RS Junior

Justis Stokes

Williams Field

WR

Sophomore

Chance Brewington

Hamilton

WR

Sophomore

Terrell Brown

Basha

WR

Sophomore

Matthew Kempton

Brophy

TE

Sophomore

Luke Nguyen

Marcos de Niza

WR

RS Junior

Carson Taylor

Apollo

DL

RS Sophomore

Seth Clem

Marana

DL

RS Freshman

Daniel Bridge-Gadd

Paradise Valley

QB

RS Sophomore

Cam Denson

Saplointe

WR

RS Junior

Heath Beemiller

Ironwood Ridge

DB

Freshman

Larry Davis III

Desert Vista

LB

Freshman

Ricky Manning

Notre Dame Prep

DB

Freshman

Bric Parmley

Paradise Valley

TE

Freshman

Jake White

Desert Vista

WR

Freshman

Riley Langton

Campo Verde

WR

Freshman

Jason Pisano

Yuma Catholic

DL

Freshman

Chris Jules

Centennial

DL

Junior

Brandon Boyce

Saguaro

DL

RS Freshman

John Clark

Liberty

DL

Freshman

Jacob Ayala

Queen Creek

TE

Freshman

Adonis Battle

Desert Vista

DL

Junior

Travis Seideman

Desert Vista

DL

RS Freshman

Chris Rogers

Youngker

OL

Freshman

Bradley Kleitsch

Cactus Shadows

OL

Junior
Eastern Washington
Player High School Position Year

Xavier James

Verrado

WR

RS Sophomore
Idaho
Player High School Position Year

Roshaun Johnson

Desert Edge

LB

RS Freshman

Aaron Pue

Buckeye

LB

RS Junior

Dalton Cash

Pinnacle

TE

Freshman

Michael Maafu

Saguaro

DL

Freshman

Conlan Carey

Chaparral

RB

Freshman

Jeff Cotton

Marana Mt View

WR

RS Junior
Idaho State
Player High School Postition Year

Kevin Ryan

Mesa Mt View

K

Freshman
Montana
Player High School Position Year

Josh Egbo

Highland

DB

RS Sophomore

Dylan Eickmeyer

Salpointe

OL

RS Sophomore

Dalton Sneed

Horizon

QB

RS Junior

Wheeler Harris

Mesa Mt View

QB

RS Freshman

Jackson Groff

Northwest Christian

WR

Freshman

Randy Rodriguez

Centennial

DL

RS Sophomore

Sean Anderson

Verrado

OL

Freshman
Montana State
Player High School Position Year

Ruben Beltran

Centennial

QB

Freshman
Portland State
Player High School Position Year

Beau Kelly

Chaparral

WR

RS Freshman
Southern Utah
Player High School Position Year

Lelon Dillard

Desert Vista

RB

Sophomore

Ryan Johnson

Chandler

WR

Sophomore

Chandler Dowdell

Desert Vista

LS

Senior

Lance Lawson

Red Mountain

RB

Freshman

Aaron Romero

Skyline

DL

Freshman

Marquez Tucker

Hamilton

OL

Senior
UC Davis
Player High School Position Year

Brandon Jamison

Chaparral

LB

Junior

Christian Skeptaris

Chaparral

TE

RS Sophomore

Ryan Parenteau

Boulder Creek

DB

Senior

Tehran Thomas

Desert Edge

RB

Sophomore
Weber State
Player High School Position Year

Creston Cooledge

Valley Vista

OL

RSFreshman

Rathen Ricedorff

Show Low

QB

RS Senior

Preston Smith

Mesquite

DB

Sophomore

Kylan Weisser

Notre Dame Prep

QB

Freshman

Riley Erickson

Desert Vista

P

Sophomore

Kris Jackson

Mesa

RB

Freshman

Ivy League

Columbia
Player High School Position Year

Kaleb Pitts

Hamilton

WR

Junior

Benjamin McKeighan

Scottsdale Prep

DB

Junior

Andrew Nichols

Centennial

DL

Sophomore
Dartmouth
Player High School Position Year

Isiah Swann

Chandler

DB

Junior

Jack Katzman

Paradise Valley

P

Senior
Harvard
Player High School Position Year

Cade Knox

Brophy

WR

Junior
Princeton
Player High School Position Year

Luke Aschenbrand

Pinnacle

OL

Freshman

Missouri Valley

Missouri State
Player High School Position Year

Ian Fox

Greenway

OL

Sophomore
South Dakota
Player High School Position Year

Brian Woodward

Brophy

LB

Senior
South Dakota State
Player High School Position Year

Jordan Brown

Paradise Valley

DB

Senior

Jacob Brown

Paradise Valley

WR

Junior

Skyler Cavanaugh

Cienega

TE

Sophomore

Northeast

Wagner
Player High School Position Year

Shelton Mathis

Florence

LB

Freshman

Patriot League

Georgetown
Player High School Position Year

Gunther Johnson

Boulder Creek

QB

Junior

Delano Salgado

Mountain Pointe

DB

Freshman
Holy Cross
Player High School Position Year

Jack Haddon

Brophy

LB

Senior

Pioneer League

Morehead State
Player High School Position Year

Beau Griego

Florence

LB

Junior
San Diego
Player High School Position Year

Alex Farina

Desert Vista

QB

RS Sophomore

Marcus Vaivao

Campo Verde

LB

Senior

Myles Wilson

Desert Vista

DL

Sophomore

Isaac Haney

Centennial

DB

Freshman

Derek Kline

Desert Vista

QB

Freshman

Tim Lockhart

Hamilton

WR

Freshman

James Reed

Boulder Creek

TE

Freshman
Stetson
Player High School Position Year

Andrew Nadolski

Notre Dame

OL

RS Freshman

Gaven Defillippo

Sabino

QB

RS Junior

Luke McDermott

Fountain Hills

WR

RS Junior

Southland

Abilene Christian
Player High School Position Year

AJ Greathouse

Hamilton

LB

RS Senior

Simon Laryea

Chaparral

P

Senior
Incarnate Word
Player High School Position Year

Sean Paul Brophy

Chaparral

QB

Junior

SWAC

Mississippi Valley State
Player High School Position Year

CJ Fowler

Desrt Ridge

QB

Sophomore

Independents

North Dakota
Player High School Position Year

Noah Grover

Mountain Pointe

QB

Sophomore
North Alabama
Player High School Position Year

Jordan Robinson

Mesquite

DB

Junior