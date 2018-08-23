Here are all the Arizona High School alumni playing Division 1 Football
"Power 5" FBS Conferences
Pac-12
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Hamilton
|
DB
|
RS Junior
|
Desert Ridge
|
DE/OLB
|
RS Freshman
|
Tempe
|
DE/OLB
|
RS Freshman
|
Desert Edge
|
DE/OLB
|
RS Freshman
|
Campo Verde
|
DL
|
RS Junior
|
Marana Mountain View
|
DB
|
Senior
|
Desert Mountain
|
LB
|
RS Freshman
|
Brophy
|
LB
|
RS Freshman
|
Brophy
|
LS
|
RS Sophomore
|
Notre Dame Prep
|
LS
|
RS Junior
|
Red Mountain
|
OL
|
RS Sophomore
|
Centennial
|
OL
|
RS Senior
|
Sabino
|
WR
|
RS Freshman
|
Catalina Foothills
|
QB
|
Sophomore
|
Thunderbird
|
P
|
RS Senior
|
Cienega
|
WR/P
|
RS Junior
|
Estrella Foothills
|
RB
|
RS Junior
|
Queen Creek
|
OL
|
RS Freshman
|
Peoria
|
OL
|
RS Freshman
|
Boulder Creek
|
OL
|
RS Junior
|
Marana Mountain View/Orange Lutheran
|
WR
|
RS Freshman
|
Centennial/GCC
|
OL
|
Junior
|
Cienega
|
QB
|
Freshman
|
Amphitheater
|
OL
|
Freshman
|
Arcadia
|
QB
|
Freshman
|
Centennial
|
WR
|
RS Senior
|
Cienega
|
WR
|
RS Junior
|
Queen Creek
|
OL
|
RS Freshman
|
Marana Mt View
|
DL
|
RS Senior
|
Chandler
|
LB
|
Freshman
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Chandler
|
WR
|
Junior
|
Williams Field
|
K
|
Sophomore
|
Saguaro
|
DB
|
RS Freshman
|
Basha
|
QB
|
RS Freshman
|
Chandler
|
DB
|
RS Sophomore
|
Chaparral
|
DB
|
RS Senior
|
Saguaro
|
LB
|
Sophomore
|
Highland
|
DL
|
RS Freshman
|
Northwest Christian
|
DB
|
RS Sophomore
|
Perry
|
K
|
RS Freshman
|
Chandler
|
DL
|
RS Senior
|
Higley
|
OL
|
RS Senior
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
DL
|
RS Freshman
|
Verrado
|
LS
|
RS Freshman
|
Tempe
|
OL
|
RS Freshman
|
Marcos de Niza
|
LB
|
RS Freshman
|
Westwood
|
OL
|
RS Freshman
|
Higley
|
OL
|
RS Sophomore
|
Gilbert
|
OL
|
RS Junior
|
Williams Field
|
OL
|
RS Junior
|
Saguaro
|
OL
|
RS Freshman
|
Cibola
|
TE
|
RS Freshman
|
Mesa Mountain View
|
WR
|
Sophomore
|
Cactus Shadows
|
TE
|
RS Freshman
|
Desert Ridge
|
DL
|
RS Freshman
|
Safford
|
OL
|
Freshman
|
Hamilton
|
OL
|
RS Senior
|
Chandler
|
TE
|
Freshman
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
WR
|
Freshman
|
Saguaro
|
K
|
Freshman
|
Mesa
|
DL
|
Sophomore
|
Dobson
|
OL
|
Freshman
|
Centennial
|
DB
|
Freshman
|
Desert Vista
|
DB
|
Freshman
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Centennial
|
OL
|
RS Senior
|
Fairfax
|
DB
|
RS Senior
|
Noter Dame
|
LS
|
Freshman
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Centennial
|
OL
|
Junior
|
Saguaro
|
TE
|
Sophomore
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Chandler
|
WR
|
Sophomore
|
Desert Vista
|
DL
|
RS Senior
|
Hamilton
|
QB
|
Freshman
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Chandler
|
WR
|
RS Freshman
|
Chandler
|
DB
|
RS Sophomore
|
Chandler
|
LB
|
RS Sophomore
|
Mountain Pointe
|
WR
|
Senior
|
Hamilton
|
OL
|
Senior
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Brophy
|
OL
|
RS Senior
|
Hamilton
|
DB
|
Junior
|
Brophy
|
DB
|
Sophomore
|
Desert Ridge
|
DB
|
Freshman
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
St. Mary's
|
DL
|
RS Freshman
|
Mountain Pointe
|
DB
|
Freshman
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
North Canyon
|
OL
|
Sophomore
|
Mountain Pointe
|
DB
|
RS Freshman
|
Brophy
|
DL
|
Junior
|
Saguaro
|
WR
|
Freshman
|
Red Mountain
|
DL
|
Freshman
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Chandler
|
RB
|
RS Freshman
|
Horizon
|
OL
|
RS Sophomore
|
Red Mountain
|
OL
|
RS Sophomore
|
North Canyon
|
WR
|
Freshman
|
North Canyon
|
DB
|
Freshman
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Saguaro
|
DB
|
RS Sophomore
|
Salpointe
|
OL
|
Freshman
|
Centennial
|
DB
|
Freshman
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Hamilton
|
OL
|
Freshman
ACC
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Florence
|
OLB
|
RS Freshman
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Saguaro
|
LS
|
Senior
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Paradise Valley
|
QB
|
RS Senior
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Chandler
|
QB
|
RS Junior
|
Corona del Sol
|
DL
|
RS Junior
Big-10
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Notre Dame
|
WR
|
Senior
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Pinnacle
|
QB
|
RS Junior
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Desert Mountain
|
WR
|
RS Freshman
|
Centennial
|
LB
|
Senior
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Mountain Pointe
|
WR
|
RS Senior
|
Chandler
|
RB
|
Freshman
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Gilbert
|
QB
|
Freshman
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Saguaro/Middleton
|
OL
|
Sophomore
|
Desert Ridge
|
LS
|
Sophomore
|
Hamilton
|
DL
|
Junior
Big-12
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Pinnacle
|
FB
|
RS Freshman
|
Notre Dame
|
DB
|
RS Freshman
|
Brophy
|
DB
|
RS Junior
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Hamilton
|
TE
|
RS Junior
|
Hamilton
|
WR
|
RS Sophomore
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Perry
|
QB
|
Freshman
|
Deer Valley
|
OL
|
Freshman
|
Desert Mountain
|
K
|
Freshman
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Mountain Pointe
|
DB
|
Senior
SEC
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Desert Vista
|
K
|
RS Sophomore
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Deer Valley
|
OL
|
Freshman
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Hamilton
|
LB
|
RS Junior
|
Notre Dame Prep
|
FB
|
Freshman
FBS "Independents"
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Hamilton
|
OL
|
RS Senior
|
Mountain Pointe
|
K
|
Senior
|
Brophy
|
DB
|
Junior
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Perry
|
LS
|
Senior
|
Shadow Mountain
|
WR
|
Senior
|
Perry
|
OL
|
RS Sophomore
|
Sabino
|
TE
|
Sophomore
|
Chandler
|
WR
|
Freshman
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Hamilton
|
K
|
Junior
|
Desert Edge
|
OL
|
RS Sophomore
|
Cienega
|
LB
|
RS Sophomore
|
Tucson
|
DB
|
RS Junior
|
Desert Vista
|
P
|
Junior
|
Mesquite
|
DL
|
Junior
|
Horizon
|
TE
|
Freshman
|
Centennial
|
RB
|
Freshman
|
Desert Edge
|
OL
|
Freshman
|
Desert Edge
|
OL
|
Freshman
|
Horizon
|
DL
|
Freshman
|
Mountain Pointe
|
WR
|
Freshman
|
Desert Edge
|
OL
|
RS Junior
|
Horizon
|
OL
|
Freshman
|
Marana Mt View
|
DL
|
Freshman
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Seton Catholic
|
DB
|
Sophomore
"Group of Five" FBS Conferences
American Athletic
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Sahuaro
|
DB
|
RS Senior
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Hamilton
|
LB
|
RS Senior
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Chandler
|
OL
|
Sophomore
|
Browne
|
OL
|
Junior
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Sabino
|
DL
|
Junior
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Perry
|
LS
|
Sophomore
Conference USA
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Shadow Ridge
|
OL
|
Junior
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Mountain Pointe
|
TE
|
RS Junior
|
Prescott
|
TE
|
RS Sophomore
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
River Valley
|
LS
|
Senior
|
Valley Vista
|
WR
|
Senior
|
Show Low
|
TE
|
Junior
|
River Valley
|
K
|
Junior
Mid-American
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Boulder Creek
|
LS
|
Sophomore
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
O'Connor
|
LS
|
Freshman
Mountain West
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Salpointe
|
LB
|
Junior
|
Poston Butte
|
LB
|
Junior
|
Red Mountain
|
OL
|
Senior
|
Williams Field
|
DB
|
Freshman
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
QB
|
RS Freshman
|
Yuma Catholic
|
TE
|
RS Junior
|
Corona del Sol
|
OL
|
RS Sophomore
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Central
|
OL
|
RS Freshman
|
Saguaro
|
DB
|
RS Freshman
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
TE
|
RS Freshman
|
Liberty
|
DL
|
Junior
|
North Canyon
|
LB
|
RS Senior
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Chandler
|
DB
|
Junior
|
Mountain Ridge
|
LS
|
RS Sophomore
|
Centennial
|
RB
|
Freshman
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Perry
|
DL
|
RS Junior
|
Hamilton
|
OL
|
RS Freshman
|
Mountain Ridge
|
OL
|
RS Junior
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Basha
|
LB
|
RS Sophomore
|
Skyline
|
DL
|
Sophomore
|
Chandler
|
DL
|
Freshman
|
Chandler
|
DB
|
Freshman
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Mountain Ridge
|
LS
|
RS Sophomore
|
Desert Ridge
|
LB
|
Freshman
|
Red Mountain
|
OL
|
Senior
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Buena
|
DL
|
Senior
|
North Canyon
|
WR
|
Junior
Sun Belt
|Player
|High School
|Column 3
|Column 4
|
Trevor Russell
|
Casa Grande
|
WR
|
Sophomore
|
Shomari Hayes
|
Mountain Pointe
|
DL
|
Freshman
FCS Conferences
Big Sky
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Mountain Pointe
|
WR
|
RS Senior
|
Salpointe
|
LB
|
Senior
|
Agua Fria
|
K/P
|
Junior
|
Marana
|
QB
|
RS Freshman
|
Basha
|
P
|
Sophomore
|
Estrella Foothills
|
RB
|
Junoir
|
Saguaro
|
DB
|
Senior
|
Chandler
|
DB
|
RS Senior
|
Millennium
|
DB
|
RS Junior
|
Hamilton
|
LB
|
RS Junior
|
Peoria
|
WR
|
RS Freshman
|
Salpointe
|
DB
|
Junior
|
Mountain Ridge
|
DB
|
RS Junior
|
Nogales
|
K
|
Sophomore
|
Catalina Foothills
|
TE
|
RS Freshman
|
Paradise Valley
|
WR
|
RS Junior
|
Centennial
|
DB
|
RS Freshman
|
Horizon
|
OL
|
RS Sophomore
|
Tucson
|
LB
|
Senior
|
O'Connor
|
OL
|
RS Junior
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
OL
|
RS Sophomore
|
Canyon del Oro
|
OL
|
RS Freshman
|
Bisbee
|
OL
|
RS Junior
|
Williams Field
|
WR
|
Sophomore
|
Hamilton
|
WR
|
Sophomore
|
Basha
|
WR
|
Sophomore
|
Brophy
|
TE
|
Sophomore
|
Marcos de Niza
|
WR
|
RS Junior
|
Apollo
|
DL
|
RS Sophomore
|
Marana
|
DL
|
RS Freshman
|
Paradise Valley
|
QB
|
RS Sophomore
|
Saplointe
|
WR
|
RS Junior
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
DB
|
Freshman
|
Desert Vista
|
LB
|
Freshman
|
Notre Dame Prep
|
DB
|
Freshman
|
Paradise Valley
|
TE
|
Freshman
|
Desert Vista
|
WR
|
Freshman
|
Campo Verde
|
WR
|
Freshman
|
Yuma Catholic
|
DL
|
Freshman
|
Centennial
|
DL
|
Junior
|
Saguaro
|
DL
|
RS Freshman
|
Liberty
|
DL
|
Freshman
|
Queen Creek
|
TE
|
Freshman
|
Desert Vista
|
DL
|
Junior
|
Desert Vista
|
DL
|
RS Freshman
|
Youngker
|
OL
|
Freshman
|
Cactus Shadows
|
OL
|
Junior
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Verrado
|
WR
|
RS Sophomore
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Desert Edge
|
LB
|
RS Freshman
|
Buckeye
|
LB
|
RS Junior
|
Pinnacle
|
TE
|
Freshman
|
Saguaro
|
DL
|
Freshman
|
Chaparral
|
RB
|
Freshman
|
Marana Mt View
|
WR
|
RS Junior
|Player
|High School
|Postition
|Year
|
Mesa Mt View
|
K
|
Freshman
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Highland
|
DB
|
RS Sophomore
|
Salpointe
|
OL
|
RS Sophomore
|
Horizon
|
QB
|
RS Junior
|
Mesa Mt View
|
QB
|
RS Freshman
|
Northwest Christian
|
WR
|
Freshman
|
Centennial
|
DL
|
RS Sophomore
|
Verrado
|
OL
|
Freshman
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Centennial
|
QB
|
Freshman
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Chaparral
|
WR
|
RS Freshman
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Desert Vista
|
RB
|
Sophomore
|
Chandler
|
WR
|
Sophomore
|
Desert Vista
|
LS
|
Senior
|
Red Mountain
|
RB
|
Freshman
|
Skyline
|
DL
|
Freshman
|
Hamilton
|
OL
|
Senior
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Chaparral
|
LB
|
Junior
|
Chaparral
|
TE
|
RS Sophomore
|
Boulder Creek
|
DB
|
Senior
|
Desert Edge
|
RB
|
Sophomore
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Valley Vista
|
OL
|
RSFreshman
|
Show Low
|
QB
|
RS Senior
|
Mesquite
|
DB
|
Sophomore
|
Notre Dame Prep
|
QB
|
Freshman
|
Desert Vista
|
P
|
Sophomore
|
Mesa
|
RB
|
Freshman
Ivy League
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Hamilton
|
WR
|
Junior
|
Scottsdale Prep
|
DB
|
Junior
|
Centennial
|
DL
|
Sophomore
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Chandler
|
DB
|
Junior
|
Paradise Valley
|
P
|
Senior
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Brophy
|
WR
|
Junior
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Pinnacle
|
OL
|
Freshman
Missouri Valley
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Greenway
|
OL
|
Sophomore
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Brophy
|
LB
|
Senior
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Paradise Valley
|
DB
|
Senior
|
Paradise Valley
|
WR
|
Junior
|
Cienega
|
TE
|
Sophomore
Northeast
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Florence
|
LB
|
Freshman
Patriot League
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Boulder Creek
|
QB
|
Junior
|
Mountain Pointe
|
DB
|
Freshman
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Brophy
|
LB
|
Senior
Pioneer League
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Florence
|
LB
|
Junior
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Desert Vista
|
QB
|
RS Sophomore
|
Campo Verde
|
LB
|
Senior
|
Desert Vista
|
DL
|
Sophomore
|
Centennial
|
DB
|
Freshman
|
Derek Kline
|
Desert Vista
|
QB
|
Freshman
|
Tim Lockhart
|
Hamilton
|
WR
|
Freshman
|
James Reed
|
Boulder Creek
|
TE
|
Freshman
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Notre Dame
|
OL
|
RS Freshman
|
Sabino
|
QB
|
RS Junior
|
Fountain Hills
|
WR
|
RS Junior
Southland
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Hamilton
|
LB
|
RS Senior
|
Chaparral
|
P
|
Senior
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Chaparral
|
QB
|
Junior
SWAC
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Desrt Ridge
|
QB
|
Sophomore
Independents
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Mountain Pointe
|
QB
|
Sophomore
|Player
|High School
|Position
|Year
|
Jordan Robinson
|
Mesquite
|
DB
|
Junior