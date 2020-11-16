ArizonaVarsity - Arizona State gets big local commitment from Jamiya Neal

On Nov. 15, Jamiya Neal verbally committed to Arizona State. He had nine total offers with many other high-major programs pursuing his services. He transferred over from Toledo Rogers High School in Ohio to local Hillcrest Prep for more exposure and to play against a higher level of competition.

We caught up with Jamiya and asked him why he chose Arizona State over the other schools. "I felt like ASU was the best fit for me," Neal told ArizonaVarsity.com. "The coaches believe in me and my abilities, and that's all I can ask for. That is truly what put them over all the other schools. "I feel like it's a good fit for me. Their system and play style fits me well."

We also talked with head coach Chianti Clay of Hillcrest Prep and asked him what he thought of his Neal's commitment. "I am very proud of Neal," Clay said. "He is really a team guy and his upside is through the roof. He fits with Hurley's system! (A tremendous athlete with room to grow)."

What is Arizona State getting in Jaimya Neal?

Neal is a 6-foot-6 185 pound point forward type who excels in the open court. He is a high level athlete that will get the Sun Devil fans out of their seats. He can defend the 1-3 and rebound the ball plus make plays for others. He is somewhat thin currently but has the body/frame to fill out in college. His shooting has been better than advertised and he will defend, get out in transition and he should keep improving in college. He has a very high ceiling for the future. If ASU is lucky he can turn into that Matisse Thybulle late bloomer type and be disruptive on defense with some scoring punch.

With the strong possibility of Joshua Christopher and Marcus Bagley heading to the NBA after one year, Neal will be needed for the 2021-22 season. Even if only one leaves, he can compliment them as a real facilitator and good teammate who will defend multiple positions and can hit open shots.

Here is some footage of Neal

The offers are sure to continue piling in for @jamiyaneal_ ..has been on a roll all Fall long & showed out @PangosAACamp last weekend!@trigonis30 @hillcrest_prep pic.twitter.com/YJOEZ15h5f — BALL DAWGS (@balldawgs) November 13, 2020