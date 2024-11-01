Advertisement

Published Nov 1, 2024
ArizonaVarsity staff Top-10 pick’em for Week 11/01/24
Cody Cameron  •  ArizonaVarsity
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@codytcameron

Ralph Amsden, the owner of ArizonaVarsity, started the pick’em contest here on the website a few years ago. Below are the rules and guidelines he set forth for the competition.

Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. To play along at home, simply pick the favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (example, if Team A is favored by 7.5, to get your selection correct, Team A has to win by at least 8 points, or Team B has to lose by less than 7).

Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!

Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.

Thanks as always to our sponsors, Integrity Electric and AALL Insurance.

We will follow the rules Ralph initially introduced above!

You can see the ArizonaVarsity staff picks by subscribing to the TeamAZV Forum.

Season Results 

Team AZV leaderboard 
RankMemberRecordWin %

1.

Zach Alvira

62-28

68%

2.

JJ Digos

59-31

65%

3.

Chris Eaton

55-33

62%

4.

Eric Newman

54-34

61%

T5.

Cody Cameron

52-38

57%

T5.

Ralph Amsden

52-38

57%

10. 3A (9-0) ALA West Foothills -29.5 @ 3A (7-2) Dysart

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

ALA West Foothills -29.5

Zach Alvira

ALA West Foothills -29.5

JJ Digos

ALA West Foothills -29.5

Gridiron Arizona

Dysart +29.5

Eric Newman

ALA West Foothills -29.5

Ralph Amsden

ALA West Foothills -29.5

9. 4A (2-6) Marcos de Niza +21.5 @ 4A (3-5) Eastmark

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Marcos de Niza +21.5

Zach Alvira

Marcos de Niza +21.5

JJ Digos

Eastmark -21.5

Gridiron Arizona

Marcos de Niza +21.5

Eric Newman

Eastmark -21.5

Ralph Amsden

Marcos de Nixa +21.5

8.  4A (5-3) Coconino +10.5 @ 4A (7-1) Prescott

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Coconino +10.5

Zach Alvira

Prescott -10.5

JJ Digos

Prescott -10.5

Gridiron Arizona

Coconino +10.5

Eric Newman

covering (sorta)

Ralph Amsden

Prescott -10.5

7. 4A (7-1) Northwest Christian +7.5 @ 4A (7-1) Thunderbird

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Northwest Christian +7.5

Zach Alvira

Thunderbird -7.5

JJ Digos

Northwest Christian +7.5

Gridiron Arizona

Thunderbird -7.5

Eric Newman

Thunderbird -7.5

Ralph Amsden

Thunderbird -7.5

6. 4A (8-0) Arcadia -11.5  @ 4A (6-2) Vista Grande

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Vista Grande +11.5

Zach Alvira

Vista Grande +11.5

JJ Digos

Vista Grande +11.5

Gridiron Arizona

Vista Grande +11.5

Eric Newman

Vista Grande +11.5

Ralph Amsden

Arcadia -11.5

5. 4A (8-0) Mica Mountain -19.5 @ 4A (6-2) Walden Grove

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Walden Grove +19.5

Zach Alvira

Walden Grove +19.5

JJ Digos

Mica Mountain -19.5

Gridiron Arizona

Walden Grove +19.5

Eric Newman

Mica Mountain -19.5

Ralph Amsden

Mica Mountain -19.5

4. 5A (5-3) Campo Verde +17.5 @ 5A McClintock (8-0)

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

McClintock -17.5

Zach Alvira

Campo Verde +17.5

JJ Digos

Fighting Freemans +17.5

Gridiron Arizona

Campo Verde +17.5

Eric Newman

Campo Verde +17.5

Ralph Amsden

McClintock -17.5

3. 6A (5-3) Pinnacle -8.5 @ 6A (3-5) Centennial 

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Centennial +8.5

Zach Alvira

Centennial +8.5

JJ Digos

Centennial +8.5

Gridiron Arizona

Centennial +8.5

Eric Newman

Centennial +8.5

Ralph Amsden

Centennial +8.5

2. 6A (2-6) Desert Vista +15.5 @ 6A (1-7) Corona del Sol

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Corona del Sol -15.5

Zach Alvira

Covering

JJ Digos

Desert Vista +15.5

Gridiron Arizona

Desert Vista +15.5

Eric Newman

Desert Vista +15.5

Ralph Amsden

Desert Vista +15.5

1. 6A (7-1) Mountain View -13.5 @ 6A (6-2) Chavez

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Mountain View -13.5

Zach Alvira

Mountain View -13.5

JJ Digos

Mountain View -13.5

Gridiron Arizona

Attending

Eric Newman

Chavez +13.5

Ralph Amsden

Mountain View -13.5

