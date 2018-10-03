This past Friday I traveled to Gilbert to watch the Casteel Colts take on the Higley Knights in a highly anticipated 5A matchup. Lead by a team total of seven rushing touchdowns, the Colts rolled to a 56-24 victory, spoiling the Knights’ homecoming game and moving to 5-2 on the year.

Casteel WR Zach Nelson Ralph Amsden

Standout Players

2019 Casteel QB Gunner Cruz (6’5, 225)

2019 Casteel QB Gunner Cruz Ralph Amsden

Gunner Cruz lit up the scoreboard on Friday night. The Washington State commit finished the night completing 22 of his 32 pass attempts for 311 yards and a touchdown. Cruz also finished with 45 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns, one that included a pull on a read option where Cruz turned up field and bulldozed over a Higley defender for a touchdown. Cruz has complete command over this offense and the confidence this senior quarterback is playing with right now is a sight to see.

Postgame Interview with @CasteelFootball QB @GunnerCruz. As a team Casteel rushed for 7 total TDs. Gunner on their offensive line play, “I think this proves that we have dominance in the trenches, once we got that going we knew our offense would flow.” @AZHSFB @CoachNewcombe pic.twitter.com/wSt2kWmVMj — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 29, 2018

2019 Casteel WR Zach Nelson (6’1, 190)

Zach Nelson is one of the toughest wide receivers in the state. The Colts’ Senior can run any route and has no fear of running over the middle to catch a pass, knowing he’s about to take a hit. Nelson was Cruz’s go-to target, finishing the night with 13 receptions for 188 yards and a touchdown. Zach Nelson is one of the best wide receivers I’ve seen play this year. Plain and simple, somebody needs to offer this man!!

2020 Casteel DE Dalton Card (6’0, 210)

I remember watching Dalton Card just flat-out dominate 3A competition last season. After moving to the 5A a season later, Card hasn’t lost a step. Early in the 4th quarter, Card beat the tackle around the edge, strip-sacking the QB, coming up with a big turnover for Casteel’s defense. Card finished the night with 7 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks and a forced fumble.

2019 Casteel DE Cruz Webster 6’2 200

The player who lines up on the opposite side of Card is Cruz Webster. Webster is a fast, athletic end who wreaked havoc in Higley’s back field on night long. Webster came up with a huge sack late in the 4th quarter, chasing down Higley’s dual-threat QB to record his 2nd sack of the game. Webster finished his stellar performance recording 9 tackles, 4 TFL, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

2019 Higley QB Spencer Brasch 6’4 190

2019 Higley QB Spencer Brasch Ralph Amsden

Higley’s offense started slow, but once the 2nd half started, Spencer Brasch turned it on. The Cal Bears’ commit threw a dime into the outstretched arms of WR Isaiah Eastman for a 42 yard touchdown to start the 3rd Q. Later, Brasch took a QB draw up the middle trucking through two defenders for a 16 yard touchdown run. Brasch finished with 272 all-purpose yards and 3 TDs.

2019 Higley DL Ty Robinson 6’6 250

2019 Higley DT Ty Robinson Ralph Amsden

Late in the 4th quarter when the game was out of reach, there was a Higley defensive player who continued to make plays all over the field. That player was Ty Robinson. Robinson is a special talent, and the strength and non-stop motor he possesses puts him in a class thats above the rest. Robinson finished the night recording 6 solo tackles and a sack.

The Good

2019 Casteel OL Will Perry Ralph Amsden

Casteel’s offensive line dominated this football game. Higley has three Division 1 FBS prospects on their defensive line and blocking them is no easy task. As a team, the Colts’ ran for 156 yards and 7 touchdowns. It seemed like every time Cruz dropped back to pass he had a clean pocket to throw in. Big Shoutout to that starting offensive line, Left Tackle AJ Laux, Left Guard Baylor Ray, Center Will Perry, Right Guard Gage Garret, Right Tackle Brock Dieu, they all played phenomenal Friday night.

The Bad

2019 Higley RB Diamante Rule Ralph Amsden

The Higley Knights dropped to 5-2 on the season. The next three opponents the Knights face, Campo Verde, Gilbert, and Williams Field, have a combined record of 16-5. This is the toughest region in all of 5A, and if the Knights overlook any of these opponents, they will lose. No need to hit the panic button, Higley is loaded with talent. The Knights our a well-coached football team, and if their captains and coaches can bring back the energy and fight into all of their players, the Knights will be just fine.

The Ugly

The two losses the Casteel Colts have had this season have come from the two top teams in the 5A, Centennial and Williams Field. After suffering a tough loss last week against Williams Field, the Colts came out Friday night and put on a show. Casteel finished with 473 yards of offense, and defensively they forced 3 turnovers. They came out inspired, executed in all phases of the football game, and played a complete 4 quarters of football. If Casteel builds off this win and rides the momentum train, they have the coaching and talent to really make some noise in the 5A division.

Keep An Eye On

2021 Casteel RB Jayce Knutsen 5’7 165 Knutsen has shined in the back field this season for the Colts. The sophomore running back is a tough, electric runner, powering his way into the end zone on a couple touchdown runs. Knutsen finished the night with 95 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Quotable

Postgame Interview with @CasteelFootball Senior Safety @Cam_Brown_9. The Colts’ defense got after it last night forcing 3 turnovers and 4 sacks in the win. Brown broke down their defensive performance and what it means moving forward. @AZHSFB @CoachNewcombe pic.twitter.com/KExlQkYD1J — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 29, 2018

“Tonight I think the big difference was we just had that mind set coming in that we’re not going to take another loss. We had that resilience all week of practice and we had a great week of practice. We came out here and handled it.” Casteel QB Gunner Cruz “We have three more weeks. We have to handle business and get those dubs. Our defense right now is playing great and our offense as well. Hats off to our offense…tonight they had it clicking. If our offense plays like that and if our defense makes plays, its going to be a great day.” Casteel Senior Safety Cam Brown.

