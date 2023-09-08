ArizonaVarsity.com Friday Film Session 9/8/23
Marcos de Niza 2024 QB Braesen Leon
In a state filled with tremendous QB talent, Marcos de Niza senior gun-slinger, Braesen Leon, might be the best in the entire 4A conference. In two games played this season, Leon has thrown for 421 yards and four touchdowns. The 6'1 175-pound senior has also ran for 148 yards and a score. "Braesen exhibits great character and work ethic," said Marcos de Niza head football coach Anthony Figueroa. "He serves not only as a team captain, but also as a mentor for younger players moving up in the program. His knowledge of the nuances of football is exceptional because he is always eager to learn more about the game he loves and is excited to share his knowledge with his teammates and coaches. Braesen is very competitive but remains calm under the pressures of the game. He is a young man of great integrity who is determined to improve as a student and as a football player every single day."
Leon is an experienced 3-year starter at the QB position for the Padres, and that is evident in his film. He's confident throwing from both the pocket and on play-action rollouts, and he's accurate with his intermediate and deep throws. Leon is a multi-sport athlete who runs track in the spring for Marcos de Niza offensive coordinator and head track & field coach Robert Ortiz, and that track-speed is on full-display on the in the first few clips of Leon's film vs McClintock. Leon is a competitor and would make a great addition to QB rooms at the collegiate level.
Corona del Sol 2025 WR Raiden Vines-Bright
Raiden Vines-Bright has a chance to be a really special football player in the state of Arizona. The junior WR watched his recruitment skyrocket after running a blazing 10.7 100 meter dash on the track this past spring. Vines-Bright picked up college offers from major Power-5 schools like Michigan, UCLA, Ole Miss, and Washington. "Raiden is the definition of explosive," said Corona Del Sol head football coach Jake Barro. " He has the ability to turn a 5-yard catch into an 80-yard TD with his fast-twitch movement and athleticism. He's a tremendous character individual as well. (He's) someone the younger guys really look up to and emulate."
Vines-Bright is an absolute burner. The junior WR does a great job of reaching top-end speed quickly on his routes and exploding out of his breaks, creating massive amounts of separation between him and the opposing defensive back. One of my favorite plays on his film is the deep catch in the middle of the field vs Casa Grande this year at the :35 second mark. Vines-Brights works underneath the slot WR and works vertical to the middle of the field (in a scissors-concept) and makes a leaping, acrobatic catch for a huge gain. This play shows that Vines-Bright is not only a burner, but also possesses tremendous athleticism. I fully expect this to be a double-digit Power-5 offered football player in the state of Arizona.
Coconino LB Prayer Young-Blackgoat
Not only does Prayer Young-Blackgoat have one of the best football names in the state, he's also one of the hardest-hitting defensive players in the 4A Conference. In a week 1 win over Carl Hayden, Young-Blackgoat was all over the field making bone-jarring hits. "He's a really physical player, to the point where it seems like he almost seeks extra contact," said Eric Newman, the sports editor for the Arizona Daily Sun and a fellow Team AZV member. "In the early part of the season, he's stepped-up his abilities as a defensive player. (Coconino head coach) Gary Cook, not much for hyperbole, said that he thinks some opponents are "intimidated" by Prayer.
I absolutely love this film, it's a minute and 23 seconds of pure (football) violence! You can see the toughness and strength from the TE position, but Young-Blackgoat is at his best when he's playing downhill at the LB position. The play at the 1:13 mark might be my favorite defensive play so far this season. Young-Blackgoat comes off the left edge on a blitz, bulldozes the RB in max protection, and hunts down the QB trying to escape for a sack. This is a football player who deserves some college looks this fall.
