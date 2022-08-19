 ArizonaVarsity - ArizonaVarsity Preseason Top 10 Rankings, 2A-3A
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-19 20:59:29 -0500') }} football Edit

ArizonaVarsity Preseason Top 10 Rankings, 2A-3A

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Publisher
@ralphamsden
Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.

Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's 2022 Preseason Top-10 rankings for the 2A-3A Divisions. Each week, Ralph Amsden will update his rankings, along with the all-division Power 48.

Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on

Twitter

Instagram

Facebook

2022 2A Preseason Top 10
Rank Team

1

Pima

2

Scottsdale Prep

3

Morenci

4

Gilbert Christian

5

Scottsdale Christian

6

San Tan Charter

7

Chandler Prep

8

St. Johns

9

Holbrook

10

Willcox
2022 3A Preseason Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden

1

Valley Christian

2

Pusch Ridge

3

Round Valley

4

Thatcher

5

Eastmark

6

Sabino

7

River Valley

8

Wickenburg

9

Coolidge

10

Phoenix Christian
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}