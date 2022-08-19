ArizonaVarsity Preseason Top 10 Rankings, 2A-3A
Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's 2022 Preseason Top-10 rankings for the 2A-3A Divisions. Each week, Ralph Amsden will update his rankings, along with the all-division Power 48.
2022 2A Preseason Top 10
|Rank
|Team
|
1
|
Pima
|
2
|
Scottsdale Prep
|
3
|
Morenci
|
4
|
Gilbert Christian
|
5
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
6
|
San Tan Charter
|
7
|
Chandler Prep
|
8
|
St. Johns
|
9
|
Holbrook
|
10
|
Willcox
2022 3A Preseason Top 10
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|
1
|
Valley Christian
|
2
|
Pusch Ridge
|
3
|
Round Valley
|
4
|
Thatcher
|
5
|
Eastmark
|
6
|
Sabino
|
7
|
River Valley
|
8
|
Wickenburg
|
9
|
Coolidge
|
10
|
Phoenix Christian