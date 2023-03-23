Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.
2024 Chandler RB Ca'lil Valentine has been a beastly offensive weapon for the Chandler Wolves the past two seasons. Last year he averaged nearly 10 yards per touch, and one touchdown every eight touches. Entering his senior season, he'll be the focal point of the Chandler offense, and the reason for sleepless nights for every defensive coordinator on the Wolves' schedule.
I asked other TeamAZV contributors to weigh in on Ca'lil Valentine, and what they expect from him this season:
"Covering Arizona high school football the last six years, what I've come to know is that Chandler High is really RBU in the state of Arizona. Every year they have a Power 5 back coached up by the on of the best in the state in Eric Richardson, and Ca'lil Valentine has the chance to be one of the best in school history. I know that sounds crazy, but he has the tools to receive that title.
Valentine is phenomenal in terms of vision, the 1-2 cut style of running, and his explosiveness. He has it all- he can burn you between the tackles or around the corner, but what makes him special is that he can create a matchup disaster in the receiving game. Putting Ca'lil in the slot against a nickel is stealing candy from a baby. He's going to win that matchup 10/10 times, because he's a fluid route runner with explosive speed and great hands."
"Coach Garretson wants his athletes to work hard to earn their reputations, but he went out of his way to tell me he believed Ca'lil Valentine would be a special player when he had only been in the program a couple of days. Valentine has more than proven him right."
Chilly on Ca'lil Valentine
"Ca'lil Valentine is one of the most versatile running backs I’ve seen. You can move him all over to create matchup problems for the defense. I love him as more of an outside runner, but he can play in any rushing scheme. He has good vision, shifts gears quick, shakes, and breaks tackles. Has good feet and good hands which makes him absolutely lethal in the short, and intermediate pass game."
"Ca’lil Valentine is hands down one of the best running backs in the country. Right away what stands out is his stellar footwork coming out of the backfield, he’s light on his feet which helps show his speed as he can get outside of the numbers and break off a long rush on any play. On the flip side, he’s a powerful rusher who has the ability to plant his feet and cut effectively which coupled with his agility is why he’s a highly touted prospect. He also shows great flash as a receiver out of the backfield which is a key skill at the next level as he can be an every down back. Although Ca’lil is receiving Power Five looks, I believe he can play in the SEC and deserves attention from some of the better programs in the nation. If you told me I had to take one offensive player from the 2024 class to play at any school in the country, I’d take Valentine."
My Take on Ca'lil Valentine
Last year, as Chandler moved back toward the running game that was the engine of their dynasty, it was clear that Valentine was special. A long line of players have had success as running backs at Chandler, from Paul Perkins to T.J. Green to DeCarlos Brooks- but Valentine reminds me a lot of Chase Lucas as far as his athleticism, playmaking ability and upright running style. Because Lucas made his mark in college as a defensive back, it led me to asking Chilly on a 2022 C-Town Rivals podcast if Valentine's future might also be on defense.
Chilly laughed at me.
What Chilly pointed out, and he was absolutely right, is that Valentine has the physicality to be an every down back at the next level. And as Cody Cameron has been saying all offseason, Valentine isn't a guy colleges will have to take off the field on third and long. He can really do it all.