ArizonaVarsity - ArizonaVarsity's Beasts of the Week (Week 3)

Welcome to "Beasts of the Week," from ArizonaVarsity.com where we work together to highlight some of the biggest and best high school football performances in the state each week.

@RalphAmsden's Beasts of the Week

Ty Thompson (Ralph Amsden)

Offense: Ty Thompson (Mesquite) Thompson unleashed for 563 yards of offense and 7 total touchdowns against ALA Queen Creek. Defense: Carlos Griffin (Saguaro) Two interceptions returned for a TD against Maricopa, and it resulted in his first scholarship offer from Syracuse. Honorable Mention: Jadon Hanzal and Andrew Hanzal (Valley Christian) Jadon Hanzal completed 11 passes in a 61-7 win over Winslow, and SEVEN were for touchdowns, including four to his own cousin, Andrew Hanzal.

@ENewmanWrites' Beasts of the Week

Offense: Louis Ternyik (Tempe Prep) 244 receiving yards and 3 scores in Tempe Prep's 46-32 win over Lincoln Prep in 1A Defense: Isaiah Williams (Marcos de Niza) The junior had 4 sacks according to the Padres' box score in a 48-6 win over Tempe High. His 6 sacks on the season is tied for the most in the AIA through three games. Honorable mention: Scorpion DT RJ Roberts had three tackles for loss, including two sacks. But his impact in stopping the Cobra offense was more than just statistics. He was dominant all game.

@ZachAlvira's Beasts of the Week:

RJ Roberts (Cody Cameron)

Offense: Max Davis (Highland) RB Max Davis had 377 total yards of offense, including 327 yards on the ground, and five touchdowns against Sandra Day O'Connor. Defense: RJ Roberts (Desert Edge) Roberts was an absolute monster against Cactus. Seems like he was in the backfield every play and was dominant against the run game. Honorable Mention: Caleb Jones (Basha) Caleb Jones rushed for three touchdowns on the ground and returned an interception for a fourth. See more on his performance here.



@Andrew_Luberda's Beasts of the Week

Offense: Greg Rodriguez (Coolidge) 151 rushing yards and 5 TD's on 16 carries in the Bears' 56-0 home victory against ALA-Ironwood. Defense: Amari Gilmore (Poston Butte) 19 tackles, 10 solo, including 3 TFL and 2 sacks in the Broncos' 46-15 win at Benjamin Franklin. Honorable Mention: Cutter Kuhl (San Tan Foothills) 8 receptions for 113 yards and a TD in defeat against ALA-Gilbert North last Friday night.

@CodyTCameron's Beasts of the Week

Offense: Caleb Jones (Basha) Jones rushed for 106 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Bears' big win over Desert Vista on Friday night. The Senior captain also had an interception returned for a touchdown from his linebacker position on defense. Defense: Peyton Eastwood (Mountain View) Peyton Eastwood and the rest of the Mountain View defense were a big reason for the Toros defeating Red Mountain for the first time since the 2016 season. The Senior DB undercut a route late in the 4th quarter, snagging the Red Mountain pass for the game-winning interception. Eastwood finished with 7 tackles, 1 pass deflection, and an interception in the 16-13 victory

@SandeCharles' Beasts of the Week

Offense: Eric Lira (Mesquite) Really high on this playmaker- Mesquite's Eric Lira- 6 catches, 217 yards, 4 TDs receiving and a pick 6. Defense: Jeremiah Newcombe (Casteel) The Casteel freshman Jeremiah Newcombe had 2 interceptions, including the game-clincher to get the win over Queen Creek. Honorable Mention: Max Davis (Highland) and Ty Thompson (Mesquite)

More Nominations

"I saw Highland RB Max Davis for a half, and he was so impressive. He also had a few touchdowns called back due to penalties." -Jordan Hamm "Christian Smith, FULLBACK from Safford. 13 carries 117 yards and 2 TD's. Fullbacks are people too!" - Lee Patterson "I'm going with Max Davis from Highland. 327 yards rushing and 5 total TDS for offense. On defense - is there much defense these days? Sure there are individual standouts, but defense as a whole seems to be "struggggllliing," as Joe Namath once said. It has to be Carlos Griffin (Saguaro) with two pick 6s." - Jason Skoda