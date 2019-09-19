Each week, the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will highlight one team that could be considered an underdog in that week's matchup, and explain why they think that team might surprise some people. Make sure to tweet us with your weekly underdog of the week picks! Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

Underdog of the Week Season Records Name Record Chris Eaton 3-1 Cody Cameron 3-1 Ralph Amsden 2-2 Chilly 2-2

Chris Eaton (@gridironarizona)

PJ London (Ralph Amsden)

Week 5 Underdog: Blue Ridge (4-0) Week 5 Matchup: On the road against Sabino (2-1) (favored by 5.5) Thoughts: "The Yellow Jackets board the buses for a second week in a row for a long trip. Last week, it was 150 miles to Florence where Blue Ridge trailed by 2 touchdowns with 10 minutes to play before fighting back for a 28-27 win. This week, it's 200 miles to East Tucson to face Sabino. Some may not have recognized the name of P.J. London on this week's list of Ed Doherty Medallion winners, but those who have faced the junior certainly know. Last week, London completed 28 passes for 239 yards, ran for 56 yards and what turned out to be the game-winning TD (after the extra point, which he kicked), made 12 tackles at the linebacker position, and intercepted a pass I'm calling for another happy bus ride back to Lakeside for BRHS."

Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron)

Week 5 Underdog: Basha (4-0) Week 5 Matchup: On the road against Highland (3-1) (favored by 6.5) Thoughts: "Man, am I going to hear it from Hawk Nation with this one. For the second year in a row, Coach McDonald's Basha Bears have opened up the season 4-0. Offensively, the Bears have speed and talent all over the field. Senior QB Gabe Friend has already thrown for over 800 yards and 11 TDs; six of those TDs have been thrown to Senior WR burners Zion Williams and Camden Mateen. Highland is a talented team, and they're extremely well-coached, but two of their three wins have come against win-less Alhambra and Skyline. If the Hawks win, this I'll gladly eat crow, but I think Basha takes this one late with a game-winning drive in the fouth quarter. Matchup to watch for: Basha DB Micah Harper vs Highland WR Zach Schroeder."

Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden)

Week 5 Underdog: Coolidge (4-0) Week 5 Matchup: Home against Benjamin Franklin (4-0) (favored by 7.5) Thoughts: "Cody Cameron called me a Benjamin Franklin hater. Hater's gotta hate. Coolidge by forty."

Chilly (@JUSTCHILLY)

J.D. Johnson (Ralph Amsden)