Each week, the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will highlight one team that could be considered an underdog in that week's matchup, and explain why they think that team might surprise some people.

Underdog of the Week Season Records Name Record Chris Eaton 4-2 Cody Cameron 4-2 Chilly 3-3 Ralph Amsden 2-4

Chris Eaton (@gridironarizona)

Week 7 Underdog: Mesquite (4-2) Week 7 Matchup: Home against Arcadia (5-1) (favored by 4.5) Thoughts: "We all know about Mesquite QB Ty Thompson (24 TD passes), but who are some of those guys catching the passes? Three players have 24 or more receptions led by Jacob Walker (10 TDs), Andrew Morris (4 TDs), and Michael Sterling (4 TDs). In addition, Jordan Wollangk has the most catches (31) and has scored 3 TDs. Scott Hare has this offense flying and spreading the ball around. Arcadia faced the best QB it's seen all year and watched Tyler Beverett go 11-of-12 for 206 yards. The Titans had just 1 sack. If Thompson, a junior who has 6 Power Five offers, gets that kind of time, he'll go for 400 yards and the Wildcats will get back in the win column."

Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron)

Week 7 Underdog: Boulder Creek (3-2) Week 7 Matchup: On the road against Chaparral (3-2) (favored by 5.5) Thoughts: "Boulder Creek's offense exploded for 43 points and 546 total yards in last week's game over Perry. Junior QB Bear Milacek looks to have found his groove and Junior RB Jacob Cisneros had a career night last week, racking up 533 total yards. Defensively, I don't know if Boulder Creek can completely shut-down the big play-making abilities of Chaparral WR Tommy Christakos and RB Jared Williams, but if the Jaguars can limit the high-powered Firebird offense and force a couple turnovers, I think they'll pull off the upset."

Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden)

Week 7 Underdog: Havasu (3-2) Week 7 Matchup: Home against Gila Ridge (5-0) (favored by 6.5) Thoughts: "I love the idea of an undefeated Gila Ridge, but I have an affinity for Havasu's offense and WR Jace Taylor. I think Havasu has a real shot to pull off the upset at home."

Chilly (@JUSTCHILLY)

Week 7 Underdog: #4 Santa Cruz (5-1) Week 7 Matchup: On the road against #1 Phoenix Christian (5-1) (favored by 5.5) Thoughts: "Santa Cruz! They just beat #1! They just beat a team that won like 20+ straight.. But someone musta missed that!!! Where’s the respect...?"

