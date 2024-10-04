ArizonaVarsity staff Top-10 pick’em for Week 10/4/24

in other news
Arizona Varsity High School Football 2A-6A Rankings- 9/23/24
Gridiron Weekly (Week 4): Desert Mountain 44 Cactus 0
The Wolves' offense was back a week after being held down
ArizonaVarsity staff Top-10 pick’em for Week 9/20/24
ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly picks of the top Arizona high school football games for the 2024 season.
Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 9/18
The Recruiting Page featuring all the offers & commits for Arizona's 2025 class
Gridiron Arizona's 8 Shining Stars: Week 3
Chris Eaton's look back at some of the top performers from Week 3 action in the 5A and 6A conferences.
Ralph Amsden, the owner of ArizonaVarsity, started the pick’em contest here on the website a few years ago. Below are the rules and guidelines he set forth for the competition.
Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. To play along at home, simply pick the favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (example, if Team A is favored by 7.5, to get your selection correct, Team A has to win by at least 8 points, or Team B has to lose by less than 7).
Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!
Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.
Thanks as always to our sponsors, Integrity Electric and AALL Insurance.