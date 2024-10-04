Advertisement

Published Oct 4, 2024
ArizonaVarsity staff Top-10 pick’em for Week 10/4/24
Cody Cameron  •  ArizonaVarsity
Lead Analyst
Ralph Amsden, the owner of ArizonaVarsity, started the pick’em contest here on the website a few years ago. Below are the rules and guidelines he set forth for the competition.

Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. To play along at home, simply pick the favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (example, if Team A is favored by 7.5, to get your selection correct, Team A has to win by at least 8 points, or Team B has to lose by less than 7).

Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!

Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.

Thanks as always to our sponsors, Integrity Electric and AALL Insurance.

We will follow the rules Ralph initially introduced above!

You can see the ArizonaVarsity staff picks by subscribing to the TeamAZV Forum.

Season Results 

Team AZV leaderboard 
RankMemberRecordWin %

1.

Zach Alvira

33-17

66%

2.

JJ Digos

32-18

64%

T2.

Cody Cameron

32-18

64%

4.

Eric Newman

30-18

62%

5.

Ralph Amsden

29-21

58%

6.

Chris Eaton

28-21

57%

10. 2A (5-1) Phoenix Christian +8.5 @ 2A (3-2) Camp Verde

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Camp Verde -8.5

Zach Alvira

Phoenix Christian +8.5

JJ Digos

Phoenix Christian +8.5

Gridiron Arizona

Camp Verde -8.5

Eric Newman

Camp Verde -8.5

Ralph Amsden

Phoenix Christian +8.5

9. 2A (4-1) Heritage Academy Laveen +14.5 @ 2A (6-0) Santa Cruz

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Santa Cruz Valley -14.5

Zach Alvira

Santa Cruz Valley -14.5

JJ Digos

Santa Cruz Valley -14.5

Gridiron Arizona

Santa Cruz Valley -14.5

Eric Newman

Santa Cruz Valley -14.5

Ralph Amsden

Santa Cruz Valley -14.5

8.  2A (4-2) Veritas Prep +17.5 @ 2A (2-3) Scottsdale Christian

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Scottsdale Christian -17.5

Zach Alvira

Veritas Prep +17.5

JJ Digos

Veritas Prep +17.5

Gridiron Arizona

Scottsdale Christian -17.5

Eric Newman

Veritas Prep +17.5

Ralph Amsden

Veritas Prep +17.5

7. 3A (2-3) Paradise Honors +19.5 @ 3A (5-0) ALA West Foothills

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

ALA West Foothills -19.5

Zach Alvira

ALA West Foothills -19.5

JJ Digos

ALA West Foothills -19.5

Gridiron Arizona

Paradise Honors +19.5

Eric Newman

ALA West Foothills -19.5

Ralph Amsden

ALA West Foothills -19.5

#6 3A (2-3) Morenci -10.5 @ 3A (3-3) Safford

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Morenci -10.5

Zach Alvira

Safford +10.5

JJ Digos

Safford +10.5

Gridiron Arizona

Safford +10.5

Eric Newman

Morenci -10.5

Ralph Amsden

Morenci -10.5

5. 4A (4-0) Snowflake -14.5 @ 4A (4-1) Seton Catholic 

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Snowflake -14.5

Zach Alvira

Seton Catholic +14.5

JJ Digos

Snowflake -14.5

Gridiron Arizona

Snowflake -14.5

Eric Newman

Snowflake -14.5

Ralph Amsden

Seton Catholic +14.5

4. 5A (2-2) Mountain View Marana -9.5 @ 4A Walden Grove (2-2)

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Mountain View Marana -9.5

Zach Alvira

Walden Grove +9.5

JJ Digos

Walden Grove +9.5

Gridiron Arizona

Walden Grove +9.5

Eric Newman

Walden Grove +9.5

Ralph Amsden

Walden Grove +9.5

3. 6A (2-1) Salpointe Catholic -21.5 @ 6A (1-4) Desert Vista 

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Desert Vista +21.5

Zach Alvira

Salpointe Catholic -21.5

JJ Digos

Salpointe Catholic -21.5

Gridiron Arizona

Desert Vista +21.5

Eric Newman

Salpointe Catholic -21.5

Ralph Amsden

Salpointe Catholic -21.5

2. 6A (3-1) Liberty -13.5 @ 6A (4-1) Chandler 

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Liberty -13.5

Zach Alvira

Liberty -13.5

JJ Digos

Liberty -13.5

Gridiron Arizona

Liberty -13.5

Eric Newman

Liberty -13.5

Ralph Amsden

Chandler +13.5

1. 6A (4-1) Basha -7.5 @ 6A (5-0) Brophy

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Basha -7.5

Zach Alvira

Brophy +7.5

JJ Digos

Brophy. +7.5

Gridiron Arizona

Basha -7.5

Eric Newman

Basha -7.5

Ralph Amsden

Basha -7.5

