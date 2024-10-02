STAT BLOG: 10/1/24

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Brodie Vehrs (Basha)



The 6-foot, 185-pound junior signal caller piled up yards through the air and points on the scoreboard for the Bears against O'Connor. Vehrs completed 17-of-24 passes for 379 yards in a 58-21 victory. He threw four touchdown passes with Kash Brock pulling down a pair of them. In his first year as the starter, Vehrs is completing 71 percent of his throws and has 13 TD passes without an interception. He has also won all four of his games against Arizona teams with another big one looming this week.

Next Up: Basha (4-1) travels to Phoenix College to face Brophy (5-0) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Isaiah Linyear (Casteel)

The 6-foot, 210-pound senior had his biggest game of the year at Mesa. Linyear rushed for 158 yards on 25 carries and scored four touchdowns. In a back-and-forth game, Casteel persevered in the fourth quarter to defeat the Jackrabbits, 42-27. The Colts finished with 309 yards on the ground as a team. The versatile Linyear is also a track athlete, who has cleared 6-2 in the high jump.

Next Up: Casteel (3-2) is on its bye week. The Colts resume play on Oct. 11 at Perry (4-1).

WIDE RECEIVER - Caden Gingg (Verrado)

The 6-3, 185-pound senior captain had his second 100-yard game of the season. Gingg had seven catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns in a 55-7 win at Ironwood. He has already surpassed his yardage total from his junior season and carries a 4.27 GPA. Gingg holds Division III offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls so far.

Next Up: Verrado (3-1) is on the road in Peoria against Sunrise Mountain (2-3) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Aaron Lopez (Cactus)

The senior defensive tackle had five tackles and two sacks in the Cobras' 35-14 victory over rival-Peoria. The 5-11, 240-pound lineman helped shut down the Panthers as Cactus blanked them in the second half after the first half ended in a 14-14 tie. In addition to defense, Lopez plays guard on the offensive line for the Cobras. Lopez now has eight sacks in his varsity career.

Next Up: Cactus (3-2) travels west to Waddell for a matchup with Canyon View (3-2) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Jaylyn Colter (Mountain Pointe)

Colter (6-2, 195) was making stops all over the field for the Pride. During a 43-13 win against Cesar Chavez, he made a game-high 13 tackles. Colter also opened the scoring by leaping up and picking off a pass midfield and then taking it back 54 yards for a touchdown. The Pride now sit at 4-1 heading into their toughest test thus far.

Next Up: Mountain Pointe (4-1) travels to Queen Creek to face ALA-Queen Creek (5-0) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Isaac Haynie (Red Mountain)

For the first time in a dozen years, the Mountain Lions have hit the midway point of the season still undefeated. Red Mountain jumped all over Williams Field early and led 49-7 at the half of what was an eventual 52-28 victory. Haynie intercepted a pass in each of the first two quarters. The first led to the Lions' first touchdown of the night and the second kept the Black Hawks out of the end zone at the end of the half. In addition to his three tackles, Haynie also forced a fumble.

Next Up: Red Mountain (5-0) is at home in Mesa against Highland (5-0) this Thursday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Tarik Dzambegovic (Corona del Sol)

In a fierce battle between two teams looking for their first win of the year, it came down to Dzambegovic. Following an interception from Jamar Patterson, who returned it 37 yards to get inside the 35-yard line. With only time left for one play, the Aztecs brought on Dzambegovic, who was 5-of-5 in extra points for a 48-yard field goal. He drilled it as the clock hit zeroes and the visitors celebrated their hero.

Next Up: Corona del Sol (1-4) has its bye this week. The Aztecs resume play on Oct. 11 at home in Tempe against Salpointe (2-1).

TEAM - Higley

The two-time defending 5A champs are used to putting up big offensive numbers. Last Friday in Cave Creek, the Knights ran into a Cactus Shadows team practically matching them score for score. Higley took a 29-22 lead into the locker room at halftime and ultimately prevailed in a wild 56-50 game. As you might expect, there were some big offensive performances. Arizona commit Luke Haugo completed 22-of-30 passes for 380 yards, plus he ran one in for a score. A pair of receivers went over 100 yards with Jaden Taylor (130 yards, 3 TDs) and Taveon Sueing (141 yards, 2 TDs). Sophomore Jaxon Watkins had 80 yards in his 12 carries with a touchdown. The defense even put one on the board with a 79-yard fumble return from junior defensive end Jayden Rhodes. Higley has scored 95 points in the past two games, but will have to wait until next week to light up scoreboards once again.

Next Up: Higley (4-1) has its bye this week. The Knights resume play on Oct. 11 at ALA-Gilbert North (4-1).

