PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NMENXOE4zQ0MzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU0wQ1c4TjNDQzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1NMENXOE4zQ0MzJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Gridiron Arizona's 8 Shining Stars: Week 5

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Cactus' Lopez applied pressure to shut out Peoria in second half

STAT BLOG: 10/1/24

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Brodie Vehrs (Basha)

The 6-foot, 185-pound junior signal caller piled up yards through the air and points on the scoreboard for the Bears against O'Connor. Vehrs completed 17-of-24 passes for 379 yards in a 58-21 victory. He threw four touchdown passes with Kash Brock pulling down a pair of them. In his first year as the starter, Vehrs is completing 71 percent of his throws and has 13 TD passes without an interception. He has also won all four of his games against Arizona teams with another big one looming this week.

Next Up: Basha (4-1) travels to Phoenix College to face Brophy (5-0) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Isaiah Linyear (Casteel)

The 6-foot, 210-pound senior had his biggest game of the year at Mesa. Linyear rushed for 158 yards on 25 carries and scored four touchdowns. In a back-and-forth game, Casteel persevered in the fourth quarter to defeat the Jackrabbits, 42-27. The Colts finished with 309 yards on the ground as a team. The versatile Linyear is also a track athlete, who has cleared 6-2 in the high jump.

Next Up: Casteel (3-2) is on its bye week. The Colts resume play on Oct. 11 at Perry (4-1).

WIDE RECEIVER - Caden Gingg (Verrado)

The 6-3, 185-pound senior captain had his second 100-yard game of the season. Gingg had seven catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns in a 55-7 win at Ironwood. He has already surpassed his yardage total from his junior season and carries a 4.27 GPA. Gingg holds Division III offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls so far.

Next Up: Verrado (3-1) is on the road in Peoria against Sunrise Mountain (2-3) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Aaron Lopez (Cactus)

The senior defensive tackle had five tackles and two sacks in the Cobras' 35-14 victory over rival-Peoria. The 5-11, 240-pound lineman helped shut down the Panthers as Cactus blanked them in the second half after the first half ended in a 14-14 tie. In addition to defense, Lopez plays guard on the offensive line for the Cobras. Lopez now has eight sacks in his varsity career.

Next Up: Cactus (3-2) travels west to Waddell for a matchup with Canyon View (3-2) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Jaylyn Colter (Mountain Pointe)

Colter (6-2, 195) was making stops all over the field for the Pride. During a 43-13 win against Cesar Chavez, he made a game-high 13 tackles. Colter also opened the scoring by leaping up and picking off a pass midfield and then taking it back 54 yards for a touchdown. The Pride now sit at 4-1 heading into their toughest test thus far.

Next Up: Mountain Pointe (4-1) travels to Queen Creek to face ALA-Queen Creek (5-0) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Isaac Haynie (Red Mountain)

For the first time in a dozen years, the Mountain Lions have hit the midway point of the season still undefeated. Red Mountain jumped all over Williams Field early and led 49-7 at the half of what was an eventual 52-28 victory. Haynie intercepted a pass in each of the first two quarters. The first led to the Lions' first touchdown of the night and the second kept the Black Hawks out of the end zone at the end of the half. In addition to his three tackles, Haynie also forced a fumble.

Next Up: Red Mountain (5-0) is at home in Mesa against Highland (5-0) this Thursday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Tarik Dzambegovic (Corona del Sol)

In a fierce battle between two teams looking for their first win of the year, it came down to Dzambegovic. Following an interception from Jamar Patterson, who returned it 37 yards to get inside the 35-yard line. With only time left for one play, the Aztecs brought on Dzambegovic, who was 5-of-5 in extra points for a 48-yard field goal. He drilled it as the clock hit zeroes and the visitors celebrated their hero.

Next Up: Corona del Sol (1-4) has its bye this week. The Aztecs resume play on Oct. 11 at home in Tempe against Salpointe (2-1).

TEAM - Higley

The two-time defending 5A champs are used to putting up big offensive numbers. Last Friday in Cave Creek, the Knights ran into a Cactus Shadows team practically matching them score for score. Higley took a 29-22 lead into the locker room at halftime and ultimately prevailed in a wild 56-50 game. As you might expect, there were some big offensive performances. Arizona commit Luke Haugo completed 22-of-30 passes for 380 yards, plus he ran one in for a score. A pair of receivers went over 100 yards with Jaden Taylor (130 yards, 3 TDs) and Taveon Sueing (141 yards, 2 TDs). Sophomore Jaxon Watkins had 80 yards in his 12 carries with a touchdown. The defense even put one on the board with a 79-yard fumble return from junior defensive end Jayden Rhodes. Higley has scored 95 points in the past two games, but will have to wait until next week to light up scoreboards once again.

Next Up: Higley (4-1) has its bye this week. The Knights resume play on Oct. 11 at ALA-Gilbert North (4-1).

Advertisement
Casteel RB Isaiah Linyear
Casteel RB Isaiah Linyear
Red Mountain CB Isaac Haynie
Red Mountain CB Isaac Haynie
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTk2NDYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FyaXpvbmF2YXJzaXR5LnJp dmFscy5jb20vbmV3cy9ncmlkaXJvbi1hcml6b25hLXMtOC1zaGluaW5nLXN0 YXJzLXdlZWstNS01IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2Zw ZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3Vt ZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3lu YyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lv biBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9u CiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpz IjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9 KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0Njkm Yzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhcml6b25hdmFyc2l0eS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJG bmV3cyUyRmdyaWRpcm9uLWFyaXpvbmEtcy04LXNoaW5pbmctc3RhcnMtd2Vl ay01LTUmYzU9MjAyMjcxOTY0NiZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+ Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=