ArizonaVarsity - As the World Interns - Redzone Elite takes over Phoenix

This past weekend, Phoenix played host to Redzone Elite’s 7v7 Super Bowl Classic, where teams from California, Washington, Idaho, Nevada and Arizona all came together to battle it out on the gridiron. Taking home the high school championship was RedRum, a hybrid team made up of mostly California and Arizona-based players, coached by Jordan Simone and Dennis Gile. Local Chandler 2023 quarterback prospect Jordan Gile led the team to an undefeated weekend, ultimately going 8-0. Giles threw for 36 touchdowns and just 1 interception on his way to being named tournament Most Valuable Player. Gile currently holds an offer from Kansas. A number of Chandler prospects, including 2022 wide receiver Devin Dunn and 2022 athlete Franky Morales played a large part in the title-winning run. An impressive duo of Chandler running backs in Jeremiah Moore and Charles Ennis also contributed heavily.

Saguaro 2023 DB Cole Shivers impressed at Redzone Elite’s 7v7 Super Bowl Classic. (Courtesy Cole Shivers)

Saguaro 2023 defensive back Cole Shivers, who led the RedRum secondary, held opposing teams to an 18% completion rate, including 1 interception to seal the championship game vs. Rharebreeds Congo, a team based out of Southern California. Shivers currently holds an offer from Florida State.

What I Know

Chandler 2022 wide receiver Kyion Grayes, who plays for Tucson Turf Elite, is a national prospect, currently holding offers from 12 schools including Ohio State and Oregon. The Rivals four-star prospect is set to visit both schools in the coming months before making his decision. Grayes played well (as usual), however Tucson Turf Elite fell to D-1, led by Basha 2024 quarterback Demond Williams, in the second round, finishing 3-2 on the weekend. Hamilton 2023 defensive back Cole Martin, a member of AZ87 Black and Tucson Turf Elite, is the top-ranked 2023 prospect in the state of Arizona. Holding 20 offers including LSU, USC and Texas, Martin is one of the best defensive backs and returners in the state. AZ87 Black finished the weekend 4-1-1, falling to HCA AZ Dolphins in the third round.

Williams, who plays for D-1, is a national prospect in the making, already holding five offers from Arizona, Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Central Michigan and NAU. For the second-straight tournament, Williams impressed, knocking off FSP Blue Chip (Washington) and Tucson Turf Elite on his way to the semifinals. Losing to Rharebreeds Congo (California) in the semifinals, D-1 ultimately finished 6-2 on the weekend.

What I learned

HCA AZ Dolphins boast a duo of excited prospects including Mountain Ridge 2023 wide receiver Deric English, who holds two offers from Arizona and Morgan State, and Boulder Creek 2022 wide receiver Jack McFarland. Both wide receivers were very impressive on their way to the quarterfinals, eventually losing to Flight 520 Elite and ending the weekend 5-1. BTB Cactus Boyz, the new team on the block, touts a number of imposing Williams Field prospects, including 2023 quarterback CJ Tiller, 2022 wide receiver Shawn Hunter and 2023 wide receiver Kyler Kasper. Kasper currently holds four offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State and ASU. The Cactus Boyz finished the weekend 3-1-2, losing to Flight 520 in the third round.

Highland 2022 quarterback Gage Dayley flashed his skill at Redzone Elite's 7v7 Super Bowl Classic. (Andrew Morgan)

Team 24, led by Highland 2022 quarterback Gage Dayley, finished the weekend 3-2, however Dayley stole the spotlight. For the second-straight tournament, Dayley has shown his impressive accuracy and decision-making. Currently holding zero offers, Dayley is criminally underrated.

Desert Ridge 2022 defensive end Lance Holtzclaw, who plays WR for TrueBuzz West Coast, is gaining lots of traction on the recruiting trail this Spring. Holtzclaw has four offers from Arizona, Boston College, San Diego State and Idaho. Joining him is TrueBuzz teammate and Queen Creek 2023 athlete Larry Royal. Playing both ways, Royal is an intriguing, under-the-radar prospect. TrueBuzz finished the weekend 2-3, losing to the eventual champions, RedRum, in the second round. Saguaro 2024 athlete Jaci Dickerson and Basha 2024 athlete Bryson Dedmon, who both play for D-1, stole the show among the freshman class. Paired with Williams, the young team made a run, beating FSP Blue Chips on their way to the semifinals.

What I saw

After this weekend, it is apparent that Arizona is home to an abundance of tall, receiving tight ends. Mountain View (Mesa) 2023 tight end Jackson Bowers, a 6-foot-5 receiving weapon for D-1, didn’t lose a single contested catch all weekend. Fellow teammate and Butler Community College signee Christian Earls is a 6-foot-7 tight end with good ball skills, providing D-1 with two tall options. Horizon 2023 tight end Matthew Klopfenstein, another 6-foot-5 weapon, plays for HCA AZ Dolphins, and had an intriguing performance this past weekend. Klopfenstein recently received an Arizona offer. Last but definitely not least, 2022 Red Mountain tight end Jordan Morris, who is 6-foot-4, had an impressive weekend with RedRum. Even outside of this weekend, other receiving tight ends in the state include Hamilton 2022 Michael Masunas, Brophy 2022 Tyler Powell and Chandler 2022 Nason Coleman, who missed the 2020 season with a knee injury.

Wrapping it up

This weekend, some of the best talent across the West Coast met right here in Phoenix, AZ. RedRum came away with the championship, but everyone benefited in some way. After all, 7v7 is a chance to get better; a chance to prove yourself against the best. When stars go out the window, how do you react?c