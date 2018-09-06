C-Town Rivals Podcast, Season 6, Episode 3
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, which covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its sixth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Breakdown (37 minutes)
Brett Quintyne, Ralph Amsden and Chilly discuss a very successful week 3 of football action for Valley Christian, Seton Catholic, Casteel, Hamilton, Perry, Chandler and Basha- plus Brett Quintyne talks with Perry Coach Preston Jones.
1:15- Valley Christian
4:25- Seton Catholic
7:25- Casteel
11:00- Hamilton
13:50- Perry (Interview with Preston Jones)
20:50- Chandler
27:35- Basha
