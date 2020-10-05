 ArizonaVarsity - Cameron's Corner: Casteel vs Boulder Creek
Cameron's Corner: Casteel vs Boulder Creek

Dom Digian
Dom Digian (Cody Cameron)

Friday night I went out to Casteel to watch one of the best 6A matchups of the week. After trailing 35-15 in the 3rd Quarter, Casteel scored 21 unanswered points to defeat the Boulder Creek Jaguars 36-35, escaping with their first ever victory in the 6A division.

Standout Players

Boulder Creek 2021QB Bear Milacek (6-3, 210)

Bear Milacek accounted for every single touchdown that Boulder Creek scored on Friday night. The 6'3 University of New Mexico commit threw for three touchdowns and rushed for a pair of touchdowns, finishing with a 145.8 QBR on the night. Milacek showed once again why he's one of the top quarterbacks in the state, as he consistently connected on deep passes, showing off his accuracy and smooth delivery. Milacek will have no problem lighting up the stat sheet this season.

Boulder Creek 2021 RB Jacob Cisneros (5-10, 196)

This is one of the best all-around players in the state of Arizona. Jacob Cisneros proved that his 2516 all-purpose yard season a year ago was no fluke. When I say that Cisneros did it all on Friday night, HE REALLY DID IT ALL. The 2019 ArizonaVarsity 6A Breakout player of the year gashed the Casteel defense on a couple carries from his RB position, hee caught touchdowns over double-teams, and he gassed by defenders on his kick-returns. Cisneros finished with three receiving touchdowns, and racked up 475 all-purpose yards on the night. Casteel Head Coach Bobby Newcombe told me after the game that he was so impressed with Cisneros' athleticism. The Queen Creek coaching staff told me the same thing last season after they played Boulder Creek. D1 Coaches need to start offering this young man, he will make their program better.

Boulder Creek 2021 OL/DT Jacob Moore (6-3, 295)

Watch the video above and take a look at Jacob Moore at right tackle. Engages the defender punching through the chest plate, runs his feet through contact, takes the defender about 20 yards downfield, and finishes by burying the defender into the dirt for a pancake. Moore has done this for two seasons now. The 2019-2020 Heavy Weight State Wrestling Champion has a nastiness in him that only the best OL in the state have. Always enjoy watching Jacob Moore play, this young man's a stud!!

Casteel 2021 QB Dane Christensen (6-3, 190)

Dane Christensen
Dane Christensen (Cody Cameron)

Down 35-15 in the 3rd Quarter, Dane Christensen was the leader of the monumental comeback for the Colts, as the Senior gun-slinger threw for three 2nd half touchdowns. Christensen completed 26 of his 35 pass attempts (74% completion percentage) for 323 yards and 4 TDs. He looked calm, cool, and collective in the pocket, but more importantly he never turned over the football and he hit his WRs with tremendous accuracy. Coach Newcombe said it best in a tweet after the game, "Got to love how calm and collective Dane Christensen was tonight," said Newcombe. "Not very many QBs out there who can lead a 21-point come-from-behind victory." This young man is a gamer, and if he continues to light it up on Friday nights, Casteel will have a chance to win every game this season.

Casteel 2021 WR Dom Digian (6-0, 190)

Digian was Christensen's go-to target on Friday night. Digian lead the team with 130 receiving yards and hauled in a pair of touchdowns in the victory. It seemed like Digian always found a way to become open, making big play after big play for the Colts offense.

Casteel 2021 WR Isaiah Newcombe (6-1, 175)

Isaiah Newcombe
Isaiah Newcombe (Cody Cameron)

I knew going into this game that Isaiah Newcombe was a very good WR. Newcombe's Junior tape was outstanding, and his blazing speed is clearly evident on film. Watching him play in-person for the first time ever was a treat. No one in the Boulder Creek secondary had the speed or coverage skills to cover Isaiah Newcombe on Friday night. His first step off the snap is faster than yours, his acceleration is smooth, and his breaks are crisp. The UCLA commit finished with a team high 10 catches for 127 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the 1st quarter as well. 6A secondaries better shadow a deep safety over the top of him this Fall or Newcombe is going to blow the top off of most teams.

Cody's Game Notes

Click the link below to see Cody Cameron's notes from the game

Who to Watch

Casteel 2021 OT Justin Thomas (6-3, 285)

Where the media has to stand now during games, it's pretty hard to watch the Offensive and defensive line plays during the game. Even with that said, I could still tell that Casteel left tackle Justin Thomas was having a strong night. The 6'3 Senior flattened a couple defenders into the dirt on a few run plays. That Casteel OL with Thomas, Brock Dieu, and Rudy Varela is going to be fun to watch this year.

Casteel 2022 DE Shakaun Bowser (6-4, 225)

Not only does Bowser pass the look test, he has the play to back it up as well. The 6'4 Junior DE had a stellar night of making plays in the backfield, coming up with a huge sack late in the 1st Q. After a little bit more game experience this Fall, this is a player who has the ability to become a pretty nasty edge rusher in the 6A for the next couple of years.

Quotable

"It's the greatest feeling in the world," said Casteel Senior QB Dane Christensen in our post-game interview. "We really missed (football), got delayed a little bit but it feels so good to be back out here under the Friday Night Lights, can't ask for much better."

Up Next


(0-1) Skyline @ (0-1) Boulder Creek


(1-0) Higley @ (1-0) Casteel

