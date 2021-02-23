ArizonaVarsity - Centennial basketball riding high as top seed

At 10-1, ranked No. 1 in 5A and having just dispatched defending-champion Ironwood 78-49 mere days ago, coach Randy Lavender of the Centennial Coyotes boys basketball team views his squad differently than the rest of the conference does.

“It’s hard to say, but I always believe Centennial is always an underdog in basketball,” Lavender said.

Riding an eight-game win streak after a close loss to the Eagles - who the Coyotes dominated on Saturday in a revenge game - Centennial is off to its best start to a season since Lavender took over as coach in 2017.

The Coyotes have a legitimate shot at contention for their first basketball state championship. It appears the players are starting to believe in themselves, too.

"I think we're a special team right now," sophomore Emery Young said.

What is really special about this group of Coyotes, though, is its combined youth. Against Ironwood, Centennial started just one senior. The majority of the contributing Coyotes are juniors and sophomores, even without Lavender's son and likely-starter junior Trenten Lavender having missed most of the season, while just a handful of seniors make an impact in their roles.

Lavender called coaching his team's young core "exciting and challenging."

"You’ve just got to be patient with them. And just kind of stay on them and praise them while they’re learning the game, so that they're ready," he said.