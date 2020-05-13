The Washington State Cougars have landed five Arizona high school football players, including three offensive-linemen, since the 2017 recruiting class. Time to add another to that list. Casteel High School offensive-lineman, Brock Dieu, announced his commitment to Washington State on Wednesday, selecting the Cougars over offers from PAC-12 foe's, Oregon and Arizona State.

"For me, it was just the best school overall from a football standpoint to an education standpoint," Dieu told ArizonaVarsity.com. "The biggest thing is probably that small town feel of Pullman. It just felt the best and I'm all in." "You know it's a dream come true. Since I was a little boy, I always knew I wanted to play football in college at the highest level so it's an awesome feeling to achieve my dream."

Excited to announce my commitment to Washington State University!! Thank you to my family my friends my teammates and my coaches for helping me along the way!! GO COUGS!! @CoachWeber62 @CoachBanker @NickRolovich @WSU_FBRecruits @Swagomalo @CasteelFootball @coach_till pic.twitter.com/ceSy6996MM — Brock Dieu (@dieubrock) May 13, 2020

The 6'2 280-pound three-star lineman saw his recruiting soar this past Spring as he picked up over 15 D-1 offers, many of those from prestigious Academy and Ivy League programs. Dieu has racked up quite the accolades in his high school career at Casteel too. This past Fall, Dieu was awarded 5A 1st-Team all-state OL from our ArizonaVarsity staff, as well as being named 1st-Team All-CUSD and 1st-Team All-region. "Brock is a violent technician," said Casteel offensive-line coach Mike Till. "When you snap the ball, it's pure violence. He works on his craft and has great footwork. When the game's over, he's the most humble kid. He's also the most coachable player that I've ever coached. I've been coaching for a long time and he's one of the best. He's made my job easy."

When you snap the ball, it's pure violence. He works on his craft and has great footwork. When the game's over, he's the most humble kid. He's also the most coachable player that I've ever coached. — Mike Till

Film Analysis and Breakdown

Cody Cameron's Take: Brock Dieu is hands down one of the best offensive-lineman in the state of Arizona. He's a tough, physical, and athletic offensive-lineman who plays until the whistle on every single play. He's also an incredible wrestler at Casteel and it shows on tape. He has a great understanding of leverage and he moves extremely well laterally on pull and swing blocks. This is a player who just consistently buries defenders into the dirt. I love this film. From the tape, plays #1 and #3 are play-side pull plays where Dieu just unloads on guys. The strength is on full display and so is the great footwork. Dieu plays tackle at Casteel High School, but if Washington State wants him to play inside, it will be a smooth and easy transition for him to make. I would not be surprised to see Brock Dieu become a 3-year starter for Coach Rolovich at Washington State in the near future.