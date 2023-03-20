"Five Questions" is a series here on Arizona Varsity geared to help our readers get to know some of the most integral and impactful personalities in and around sports in Arizona. Today's subject: Santino "Tino" Varvel, a 2024 football and track athlete out at Canyon View High in Waddell, Arizona. Varvel is headed into his fourth year as a varsity football player, and has proven over and over again that he's both a talented athlete after the catch, and also not afraid to lay out for a football. Outside of football, Varvel is making a name for himself as a hurdler.

Tell me about how you came to be involved in sports. You had a big year as a wide receiver at Canyon View, but you also are making your mark as a track athlete in the hurdles- what do you like about competing in each sport, and how do you go about training to get better in each?

"I started playing spots at four years old and started playing tackle football at six years old. After playing tackle football for the first time, I instantly fell in love with the game. During my freshman year I started running track for the first time and my Coach had me start running the hurdles. Since that moment I have discovered a new passion for track and especially the hurdles. When it comes to playing any sport, it is all about competing for me. Whether it is lining up as a WR or in the blocks – it is all about the completion for me, I just love to compete. Here at Canyon View all of our Coaches do a great job at making sure we are prepared to compete in all we do. Personally I also train once a week with Coach Jay from LMZ and he does a great job helping me with my footwork and overall agility."

Big win with my brothers. Now back to work for our next region game.⁦@Coach_Gehrts⁩ ⁦@CoachHull_⁩ ⁦@cpoe21⁩ ⁦@KoryRaftery7⁩ ⁦@SkillzAcademyAZ⁩ ⁦@_thechamishere⁩ ⁦@JUSTCHILLY⁩ ⁦@CVjagsfootball⁩ ⁦@AZHSFB⁩

Canyon View is still a relatively new school, so you get the chance to set the tone and create the culture for all the classes that come after you. What are your favorite things about being a student athlete out at Canyon View, and which teachers/coaches are helping you along the way?

"Here at Canyon View we have amazing Coaches who work very hard for us. Our teachers are great at creating a culture for learning and they encourage us to do our best. Canyon View academics are top notch, our teachers and Coaches always encourage us as students and athletes to be proactive and advocate for ourselves. I have been at Canyon View since our first Varsity season and I’ve had to privilege to see our culture grow into what it is today. At Canyon View our football culture is centered around hard work, dedication and selflessness. As a program we truly try to go 1-0 in everything we do. Our culture is centered around “Speaking Life” in all that we do."



You've had some recruiting attention- what is your goal with athletics- do you hope to compete in college? If so, what are some of the schools you've been in contact with, and what schools are you interested in hearing more from?

"My goal in the whole recruitment process is to get my education paid for while playing the game that I love. I have recently been in contact with multiple schools and ultimately I hope to go to wherever I am wanted the most. I want to make sure the school I pick is a right fit for me regarding not just athletics but also academics."

Thank you @Coach_JKrause and @Tahj__ for the amazing unofficial visit. Had a great time learning about @AztecFB. @Coach_Gehrts @JUSTCHILLY @azc_obert @CodyTCameron @lmzworld_ @gridironarizona @KoryRaftery7

You recently competed in the Brophy track invitational, and got to meet one of the best combination track/football athletes in the country in Devon Allen- what was that experience like, and who are some other athletes that you look up to?

"I first met Devon Allen three years ago and winning Gold at his invitational has always been a goal of mine. Devon Allen is a major role model of mine as he too played football and ran the hurdles at an elite level. Whenever I am running at the Devon Allen Invitational I always make it a point to talk with Devon Allen about being a multi-sport athlete and he always gives me good advice. My dad and I are both Raider fans so I love studying Davante Adams game and his elite route running. I’m not going to lie; Hunter Renfrow is pretty tough too."

Santino Varvel (right) with Olympian and Philadelphia Eagles WR Devon Allen (Photo by Lorraine Palacios)

Which schools are you looking forward to playing against in the 2024 football season and why? And what are some of your personal and team goals for the upcoming year?

"It is really important for us as a program to focus on the task at hand and be where our feet are. We have a culture of going 1-0- in everything we do and our team is really focused on that. So right now, we’re looking forward to our first game against Horizon. Personally, I’m just trying to do what I can to be a good teammate and work as hard as I can during every rep and focus more on the process and less on the result."

Santino Varvel Highlights

