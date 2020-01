UPDATED: 1/11/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

After enjoying a 10-1 season that included a trip to the Open Division semifinals and a First Team All-4A Kino Region selection, Salpointe Catholic tight end Connor Witthoft can now add another FBS offer. This one came from New Mexico on Saturday. The 6-4, 215-pound athlete caught 18 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns. He also played some defensive end and had 20 tackles, two sacks, and an interception. In addition to his role in blocking for a powerful Lancer run game (295 yards/game), Witthoft was the team's punter. New Mexico announced a new head coach last month that local college football fans may be familiar with. It is Danny Gonzales, who has been the defensive coordinator at Arizona State the past two seasons. Gonzales, an alum of UNM, announced nine assistants to his first coaching staff last week. One of those is Jordan Somerville, who will be coaching running backs. Somerville was a grad assistant at ASU, worked with running backs and receivers, handled scouting activities for future opponents, and was heavily involved in film evaluation of recruits from six states, including Arizona. This could lead to some more offers from Arizona players in the next few weeks when the dead period ends for Division I schools ends this Friday.



Kody Say picked up an offer on Saturday from Carleton College. The 6-1, 185-pound wide receiver at O'Connor is physical and can gain those all-important yards after the catch. Say was part of a deep Eagle receiving corps that had eight players with double-digit receptions. In addition to scoring a pair of touchdowns, he did the punting for SDO as well. Carleton, a Division III school in Minnesota, finished 4-6 last season. It was the highest win total for the Knights since 2013. Carleton had a pass-happy offense that ranked No. 2 in all of Division III with 501 attempts. In a game against St. Thomas, the Knights launched it up 67 times.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 5. That is the start of the next time period where letters of intent can be signed.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.