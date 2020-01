UPDATED: 1/19/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Fort Hays State is making a move to land offensive tackle Jay Martin. The Cesar Chavez lineman received an offer from the Tigers on Sunday. Martin, who is 6-4 and 250 pounds, was a First Team All-6A Metro Region selection. He helped the Champions average more than 48 points per game, go 8-3, and win the region. The offer from FHSU is Martin's second at the Division II level. Fort Hays State also went 8-3 last season and it finished with a record-setting performance. In a 91-7 victory at Northeastern State (Okla.), the Tigers broke both a single-game and single-season scoring records. Fort Hays State scored 13 in the opening quarter before dumping 42 points in the second quarter. The Tigers ended up with 734 yards of total offense. FHSU is located in Kansas and competes in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.



Black Hills State offered a pair of defensive players from the East Valley on Sunday. Ameer Dalbik and Gage Summers each collected them from the Yellow Jackets. Dalbik is a 6-5, 220-pound defensive end at Campo Verde. He was a First Team All-5A San Tan Region selection after making 61 tackles and registering eight sacks as the Coyotes advanced all the way to the 5A Conference title game. Summers had to sit the first five games at ALA-Queen Creek after transferring from Valley Christian, but he came up big in the 3A state championship game with nine tackles as the Patriots defeated Benjamin Franklin. The linebacker had 23 tackles in five games. Summers also carries a 3.31 GPA. BHSU punter and kicker Jacob Parks, a Centennial alum, was named to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Honorable Mention list. The junior had the longest field goal in the conference with a 52-yarder against Dixie State. Parks also averaged more than 40 yards a punt. The Yellow Jackets had the fewest amount of penalties in the RMAC, but went winless on the road and were 3-8 on the season. Black Hills State is located in South Dakota.

Puget Sound offered another pair of players in the state. Caden Robbins and Jonathan Hernandez earned them from the Loggers on Sunday. Robbins is a 5-7, 170-pound three-sport athlete at Casa Grande. On the football field, he rushed for three touchdowns for the Cougars. Robbins also plays soccer and runs track. Despite all of the sports, he still has time to post a 4.17 GPA at CGUHS. Hernandez is a 5-11, 190-pound linebacker at Yuma Catholic. He had 49 tackles for the Shamrocks, who won the 3A Metro West Region. The offer from Puget Sound is his first. Puget Sound came away with the school's first winning season (6-4) since 2015. All of the victories came at home (in Tacoma, Wash.) where the Loggers were undefeated for the first time since 1986. Puget Sound plays in the Northwest Conference (Division III).

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 5. That is the start of the next time period where letters of intent can be signed.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.