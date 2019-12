This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 18-20. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

O'Connor wide receiver Alijah Galbreath received his first offers from Presentation (S. Dak.), Western New Mexico, and Montana State-Northern. Casteel defensive tackle Donzell Howard received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.). Ironwood Ridge running back Brandon Barrios received an offer from Southern Virginia. Cactus quarterback Conner Cordts received offers from Concordia Univ. (Minn.) and Pacific Lutheran (Wash.). Canyon del Oro linebacker Mason Catterson received an offer from Concordia (Neb.). Pinnacle safety Trevor Crawford received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.). Desert Ridge wide receiver John Butler received an offer from Brevard (N. Car.). Higley cornerback Brail Lipford received offers from Western New Mexico and Brevard. Perry cornerback Aaron Henry IV received his first offer from Western New Mexico. Marana Mountain View linebacker Branden Devoy received his first offer from Aurora (Ill.). Apache Junction wide receiver Jaden Erschen received an offer from Concorida Univ. (Chicago). Perry safety Kobe Rome received an offer from Western New Mexico. South Mountain offensive guard T'Ziaha Quint received his first offer from Brevard. Sabino defensive end/tight end Jayson Petty received an offer from Minot State (N. Dak.). Valley Vista linebacker Trenton Foster received offers from Jamestown and Buena Vista (Iowa). Valley Vista offensive tackle Andrew Rumary received an offer from New Mexico. Higley linebacker Cannen Hall received his first offer from Arizona Christian. Red Mountain defensive end Tre Smith received an offer from Northern Arizona. Perry tight end Cade Veach received his first offers from Avila (Mo.) and Sioux Falls (S. Dak.). Mountain Pointe cornerback Xavier Lockett received an offer from Ottawa. Cactus Shadows linebacker Cole Cucitrone received an offer from Ottawa. Boulder Creek wide receiver Ethan Burts received an offer from Western New Mexico. Brophy quarterback Matthew Winter received an offer from Western New Mexico. Brophy tight end Connor Forsythe received an offer from Western New Mexico. Mountain Ridge linebacker Tommy Ellis received an offer from Hamline (Minn.). Pueblo cornerback Oscar Landry received offers from Presentation and Arizona Christian. O'Connor wide receiver Kody Say received an offer from Simpson (Iowa). Valley Vista safety Makai Obregon received an offer from Oberlin (Ohio). Arizona College Prep wide receiver James Chadwick received an offer from Oberlin. O'Connor wide receiver Damian Ortiz received an offer from Western New Mexico. Chandler tight end Jay McEuen received an offer from Dixie State. Pinnacle center Adam Verbalaitis received an offer from Western New Mexico. Centennial kicker Juaquin Rodriguez received his first offer from Arizona Christian. Casteel defensive end Dalton Card received an offer from Brevard. Hamilton running back Sebastian Dorman received his first offer from Arizona Christian. Westview wide receiver Isac Hall received an offer from Western New Mexico. Cesar Chavez wide receiver Deavon Crawford received an offer from Dickinson State (N. Dak.).

Lane also collected offers from two Utah schools, Weber State and Dixie State. The season is still going for Weber State (10-3) as it will host fellow Big Sky Conference foe Montana (10-3) on Friday night in the FCS quarterfinals. That game will kick off at 8 p.m. in Ogden and will be shown by ESPN2. The Wildcats defeated Kennesaw State (Ga.), 26-20 last Saturday. Dixie State set a school record for wins during an 8-3 campaign. The Trailblazers played their final season in Division II this year. They are moving their sports programs up to Division I next season and will be an FCS Independent in football.

Air Force offered a pair of players over the past week. Broc Lane and Mason Bugg received them from the Falcons. Lane, a 6-4, 230-pound tight end at Perry, caught 23 passes for 265 yards and had five touchdowns for the Pumas. He also switched over to defense the last five games as a linebacker. On that side of the ball, Lane had 42 tackles and three sacks. He carries a 3.92 GPA and was named an All-6A Premier Region First Teamer as an Offensive Utility/Flex Player. This is the first offer for Bugg, a 6-2, 180-pound quarterback at Williams Field. He just led Williams Field to the 5A Conference Championship last Saturday with a 12-2 record. The Black Hawks threw the ball a little more than the past couple years and Bugg became the first player to pass for 3,000 yards (3,047) in school history. A dual threat QB, he rushed for 522 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. Also a great student, Bugg has a GPA of 4.61. Air Force, ranked No. 24 in the country, will come to the Valley to play in the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field on Friday, Dec. 27 against Washington State (6-6). The Falcons (10-2) last played in a bowl in 2016, and that was also in this state (Arizona Bowl in Tucson). AFA won that one, 45-21 over South Alabama. Air Force has eight players from Arizona on the roster, including Mason's older brother Milton (Tre') Bugg III, a junior cornerback. ESPN will have the broadcast at 8:15 p.m.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

It was a bounceback season for Hamilton in 2019. The Huskies improved from 3-7 to 9-3 and advanced to the semifinals of the new Open Division. It was a balanced offense for HHS as it averaged 216 passing and 205 rushing yards this year. Starting that unit off is the center, Finley Lecky. Following an in-home visit with USD offensive coordinator Christian Taylor, Lecky committed to San Diego. The 6-foot, 275-pound lineman was a First Team All-6A Premier Region selection, is a member of the National Honor Society, and carries a 3.9 GPA. Lecky earned his offer in June following a camp that he took part in on the San Diego campus.

This season, San Diego won its sixth straight Pioneer Football League championship. The Toreros finished 8-0 in conference play (undefeated for the fourth straight year). In those games USD outscored its opponents, 359-141. San Diego finished 9-3 overall after a first-round loss to Northern Iowa in the first round of the FCS playoffs. In that game, senior linebacker Marcus Vaivao (Campo Verde) led the Toreros in tackles with 14 (11 solo). He also forced two fumbles.





It was a busy week for Northern Arizona, which hauled in three in-state commitments this week. Pledging to the Lumberjacks were Niko Haen, David Haen, and Kamdan Hightower. Niko and David are twins and have been an instrumental part of the Sunnyslope passing offense for the past three years. Niko, a 6-1, 190-pound quarterback, passed for more than 7,000 yards in his high school career. As a senior, he had his most productive year, scoringwise, with 23 touchdowns passing and eight rushing. David, also 6-1, 190, was the Vikings' top receiver each of the last two years. He finished with over 900 yards and a dozen TDs in each of those seasons. Niko and David will continue to be teammates, which David said is something the two have talked about for quite some time. Both players appreciated how much the NAU staff cares about their players and are interested in being a part of the culture that is being created in Flagstaff.

"The coaching staff really cares about your development as a man," Niko said in a text message. "I just love the football atmosphere and Flagstaff itself."

Hightower, a 6-2, 180-pound cornerback at Chaparral, was a one-time commit at UC Davis, another Big Sky school. He ranked second on the Firebirds with 66 tackles and had a pair of interceptions as CHS (8-3) won the 6A Desert Valley Region and qualified for the first Open Division tournament. Hightower was named an all-region performer. He combines a good deal of range with natural instincts and he's also an excellent student with a 4.1 GPA.



Northern Arizona has done a good job at recruiting players from within the state and was rewarded this year with kicker Luis Aguilar. The Nogales alum was named as a Top 10 finalist for the Fred Mitchell Award, which goes to the nation's best place-kicker in FCS, Division II, Division III, NAIA, and junior college. Aguilar was 22-of-25 in field goal attempts and his long was a 57-yarder in the Skydome against Northern Colorado. That was the longest kick by any FCS player this year. The Lumberjacks finished 4-8 after a wild, 60-53 overtime shootout loss to Idaho.





Keeping it in the FCS, and going back to the Pioneer Football League, O'Connor defensive end Chase Folkestad announced his commitment to Valparaiso on Tuesday. A 6-1, 230-pounder, Folkestad had 43 tackles and led the Eagles with 8.5 sacks. Chilly named him a Jungle Official Beast of the Week back in Week 1 when Folkestad posted two sacks against Mesa in a 60-10 win. He decided on Valpo after getting accepted to the school's engineering program. The school in Indiana also offered him the most academic scholarship money and were impressed with his 3.97 GPA. Folkestad is interested in pursuing civil engineering, but his ultimate goal is to get into law school after graduation.

"I love the people from that area and the coaching staff has been so welcoming," Folkestad said in a text message. "The one thing that really helped me make my mind up was that it is a Lutheran school. I felt everything was right and what I am looking for, so it was time to make it official."

Valparaiso finished 1-11 this season and dropped a game at San Diego, 42-17 in October. The Crusaders are just 3-20 over the past two years. Despite the losses, the team played close games as the season went on. Valpo got its win on Oct. 26 against Stetson (Fla.) and then lost its last four games by 6, 6, 3, and 12 points.



Finally, Minot State, a Division II school in North Dakota that had six players sign last February, got a pair of commitments this week. Jonathan Velazquez and Charlie Raetzman have both decided to head north and become Beavers. Velazquez, a 6-3, 280-pound offensive tackle at Odyssey Institute, helped provide the blocking for Chris Weaver, who rushed for a state-leading 2,680 yards. The Minotaurs (7-4) made the 3A playoffs for the second straight season. Three years ago, Odyssey went 2-8. Velazquez visited a camp in Minot over the summer and took an official visit to the campus last weekend.

"I loved the family setting out here," Velazquez said in a text message. "It reminds me of home. Odyssey was a tiny school (enrollment 778) and I was there to help it grow the four years that I was a part of the football team. I truly feel that same feeling at Minot. Definitely a very welcoming team. My teammates just accepted me for me."

Raetzman is a 5-11, 175-pound defensive back at Salpointe. He was a ball hawk for the Lancers and intercepted six passes for a 10-1 team that not only made it to the first Open Division playoffs, but went toe-to-toe with Chandler, falling to the future champs by just eight points. Two of those interceptions came in a victory at Desert Edge and Cody Cameron took a look at him first hand in Cameron's Corner for Arizona Varsity.

One of those half dozen that signed with Minot State in the last class had a fantastic freshman season. Ali Mohamed (Apollo) broke the Division II-era single-season rushing record for the school with 817 yards. Mohamed was named to the Second Team All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The Beavers finished 3-8 both overall and in conference play.