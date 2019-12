UPDATED: 12/16/19

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

This was another busy week with 50 players receiving offers since Wednesday!

Times for all college games are given in terms of Arizona time (MST).

Clarke University played its first football season in 2019. The Pride offered a pair of seniors this week in Jacob Flaherty and Cole Cucitrone. Flaherty, a 6-foot, 190-pound linebacker and tight end from Cactus, had 91 tackles and three sacks on defense for the Cobras. On offense, Flaherty had 18 catches for 143 yards and a pair of touchdowns. This was his first offer. Cucitrone, a 6-1, 215-pound linebacker at Cactus Shadows, had 83 tackles and a pair of sacks. He was a First Team All-5A Northeast Valley Region selection and carries a 3.7 GPA. Clarke (2-9) plays in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (NAIA). The Pride had five players make all-conference teams, including defensive back Jaydon Brooks. Brooks made Second Team All-North Division honors. What's particularly impressive is this was his first season playing football since his senior year at Mountain Pointe in 2016. He led Clarke with four interceptions in the secondary along with 39 tackles.



The most valuable player for Chandler in its Open State Championship win last week against Saguaro was running back Dae Dae Hunter. The 5-10, 195-pound running back celebrated his 247-yard effort with an official visit to Hawaii, where he received an offer. Hunter led all of 6A this season with 1,748 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns. He was named as one of Cody & Alec's Top 10 performers in their recap podcast from the Open State Championship. Hawaii will try for its first 10-win season since 2010 later this month in the Hawaii Bowl against BYU (7-5). The Rainbow Warriors (9-5) began preparations last Friday for the game, which will take place in Aloha Stadium in Honoloulu on Dec. 24. ESPN will have the broadcast for the Christmas Eve game, which kicks off at 6 p.m.



Here's the rest of the offers since last Wednesday:

San Tan Charter wide receiver Xavier Johnson received his first offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.).

Queen Creek offensive guard Gus Campbell received an offer from Anna Maria (Mass.).

Casteel defensive end Dalton Card received offers from Puget Sound (Wash.), Lake Forest (Ill.), and Simpson (Iowa).

Brophy defensive tackle Mustafa Khaled received offers from Puget Sound and Jamestown (N. Dak.).

Notre Dame running back Dominick Mastro received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Arizona College Prep wide receiver James Chadwick received an offer from Puget Sound.

Chaparral long snapper Grady Svetly received an offer from Puget Sound.

Pinnacle safety Trevor Crawford received an offer from Puget Sound.

Centennial tight end Kaeden Miller received his first offer from Presentation (S. Dak.).

Valley Vista running back Henry Brown received an offer from Oberlin (Ohio).

Brophy tight end Connor Forsythe received an offer from Presentation.

Tolleson offensive tackle Dawson Neese received an offer from Buena Vista (Iowa).

Ironwood Ridge running back Brandon Barrios received offers from Ottawa, Brevard (N. Car.), and Lake Forest.

Higley offensive tackle Drew Vurpillat received an offer from Southern Virginia.

Apache Junction wide receiver Jaden Erschen received an offer from Judson (Ill.).

Willow Canyon running back Jonathan HagEstad received his first offer from Presentation.

Canyon del Oro defensive end Adam Maldonado received an offer from Simpson.

Corona del Sol cornerback Jean Boyd received an offer from Northern Arizona.

Valley Vista linebacker Trenton Foster received offers from Fort Lewis (Colo.) and Willamette (Ore.).

Mountain Ridge linebacker Tommy Ellis received an offer from Lake Forest.

Campo Verde wide receiver Ryan Hutchens received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Millennium linebacker Jamarlo Campbell received an offer from Western Colorado.

Paradise Valley wide receiver JoeVanni Haddad received his first offer from Benedictine (Kans.).

Desert Vista center Aayden Dodd received his first offer from Southern Virginia.

Hamilton quarterback Nick Arvay received an offer from Jamestown.

Combs linebacker Sebastian Janik received an offer from Buena Vista.

Casteel running back Ben Blancas received an offer from Buena Vista.

Westview wide receiver Isac Hall received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Marcos de Niza linebacker Josh Tata received an offer from Anna Maria.

Desert Vista tight end Braden Belnap received an offer from Southern Virginia.

Cactus quarterback Conner Cordts received offers from Minot State (N. Dak.), New Mexico Highlands, and Western New Mexico.

Horizon quarterback Jake Martinelli received an offer from Heidelberg (Ohio).

Perry offensive tackle Hunter Scott received offers from Tarleton (Texas), Montana, Southeast Missouri State, Northern Arizona, and Southern Utah.

Walden Grove cornerback Richmond Slan received his first offer from Simpson.

Salpointe offensive tack Ben Cook received an offer from Western New Mexico.

ALA-Queen Creek tight end Zak Robertson received his first offer from Fort Lewis.

ALA-Queen Creek wide receiver Ethen Cluff received his first offer from Fort Lewis.

Perry linebacker Cole Sabetta received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Fairfax center Jonathan Leon received an offer from Willamette.

O'Connor quarterback Dylan Simonton received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Hamilton safety Jamar Brown received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Pinnacle linebacker Alonzo Maya received an offer from Ottawa.

Cesar Chavez quarterback Lucas Arnds received an offer from Jamestown.

Williams Field wide receiver Cal Bergquist received his first offer from Jamestown.

O'Connor wide receiver Phoenix Payton received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Cesar Chavez offensive tackle Jay Martin received an offer from Dickinson State (N. Dak.).

Perry cornerback Aaron Henry IV received an offer from Avila (Mo.).





This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 18-20 (this week!). Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.