ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 1/27

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on February 3. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Poston Butte slotback Jimmy Brooks received an offer from Southwest Minnesota State. Valley Vista offensive guard Garrett Sutliffe received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.). Shadow Ridge offensive guard Dylan Jones received an offer from Simpson (Iowa). Highland linebacker Cannon Booker received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.). Perry cornerback Carter Gourd received his first offer from Jamestown. San Tan Charter safety Jared NeVille received his first offer from Avila (Mo.).

As we draw closer to National Signing Day (just one week away), six more players received offers on Wednesday.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/27/21

It was a busy day for commitments on Wednesday! In total, eight players announced their college decisions, raising the number for the entire class to 170 commits.

Basha wide receiver Trent Pennington received an offer from Valparaiso on Monday of this week and decided to act on that one and commit to the Crusaders.

"We looked at how I'd fit in to every school athletically and academically," Pennington said in a text message. "This was the best option for me."

The 6-3, 185-pound athlete led the Bears in all receiving categories with 33 catches, 573 yards and seven touchdowns. He selected Valpo over seven other offers. Pennington is an excellent student with a 4.28 GPA.

Valparaiso, located in Indiana, is in the Pioneer Football League (FCS). The Crusaders were 1-11 in 2019 and will be playing a brief, four-game slate starting on March 20 at home against Drake (Iowa).



Western New Mexico received two more commitments to raise its total of Arizona players to six for this class (so far). The latest ones are Jeremiah Tyler and Ricky Hanlan IV.

Tyler is a 6-2, 225-pound defensive lineman/outside linebacker at Chandler. He had 73 tackles and three sacks for the Wolves, who won their fifth straight championship in 2020.

"I like the coaches a lot," Tyler said in a text message. "They seem like they're really about more than just building football players. It's just a nice new environment to live in for a while."

Tyler plans to study Business or Fitness and Health at WNMU.

Hanlan is a 5-11, 175-pound wide receiver at Nogales. The Apaches weren't able to play a football season last fall. Hanlan led NHS with 308 yards receiving as a junior. He also had 25 tackles and intercepted three passes as a safety.

Western New Mexico is in the Lone Star Conference (Div. II). Like Valpo, the Mustangs didn't play in the fall and will have four games in the spring. WNMU (2-10 in 2019) will kick it off at home in Silver City on Feb. 27 against UT-Permian Basin (Tex.).



A visit to Lincoln sealed the deal for Quinton Crosby, who committed to Nebraska Wesleyan.

Crosby is a 6-2, 190-pound linebacker at Higley. He had 48 tackles and a pair of sacks for the Knights last season.

"When I visited, I was greeted with open arms by the coaching staff," Crosby said in a text message. "As soon as I set foot onto that campus, I knew it was the place for me. I just felt like I wanted to be there, so my family and I talked it over and I decided to commit."

Nebraska Wesleyan is in the American Rivers Conference (Div. III), which also didn't play last fall. The Prairie Wolves were 3-7 in 2019 and will have three games in the spring starting with a home game against Buena Vista (Iowa) on April 2.



Here's the rest of Wednesday's commitments:

Phoenix Christian running back Howard Russell committed to Eastern New Mexico.

Chandler linebacker Daniel Fulton committed to Rhodes (Tenn.).

Centennial linebacker Devin Sanchez committed to Simpson (Iowa).

Notre Dame offensive tackle Maximus LaVoy committed to Concordian College (Minn.).