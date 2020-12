ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 12/6

UPDATED: 12/6/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

The Mountain West Conference has entered the recruiting radar for Ryan Wintermeyer as the Air Force Academy became his second FBS offer last Wednesday. The 6-1, 210-pound long snapper and center at Cactus Shadows got to finish his HS career with a playoff game for the Falcons (4-3). Kohl's Professional Camps ranks Wintermeyer as the No. 3 long snapper in the nation for the 2021 class. He earned the right to play in the Under Armour All-American Game in January, but the event has been canceled. Wintermeyer shows tremendous rotation and velocity on his snaps and carries a GPA of 3.6. He is being recruited by USAFA tight ends coach Jonathan Himebauch, who recruits in Arizona. Air Force will play for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy on Dec. 19 at Army to close out its regular season. The Falcons have already defeated Navy this year. Air Force (3-2) rolled to a 35-7 victory last Thursday at Utah State. The Falcons churned out 334 yards of rushing and scored the last 35 points of the game.



Here's the rest of the offers since last Monday:

Saguaro cornerback Isaiah Harris received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.

Desert Mountain offensive tackle Heath Henderson received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Horizon safety Ryan Peplinski received his first offers from Arizona Christian and Ottawa.

Desert Mountain wide receiver Rogan Freeburg received an offer from Eastern New Mexico.

Williams Field cornerback Braxton Anderson received offers from Buena Vista (Iowa) and Concordia College (Minn.).

Saguaro wide receiver Mason Davies received his first offers from Adams State (Colo.), Eastern New Mexico, and Morehead State (Ky.).

Combs linebacker Dominik Richie received an offer from Ottawa.

Combs linebacker Jace Judd received his first offer from Ottawa.

Horizon wide receiver Avery Lambert received an offer from Adams State.

Chandler offensive tackle Seth Smith received his first offer from Northern Arizona.

Williams Field fullback Caiden Myers received an offer from Friends (Kans.).

O'Connor running back Donavin Fontaine received his first offer from Friends.

Paradise Honors punter Colton Sopko received an offer from Wisconsin Lutheran.

Valley Vista safety Kaiden Stewart received his first offers from Rocky Mountain (Mont.), La Verne (Calif.), and Arizona Christian.

Desert Edge offensive guard Jayden Ahboah received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Queen Creek offensive tackle Derrick Brown received an offer from Tarleton State (Tex.).

Centennial offensive tackle Oscar Abundis Jr. received offers from Jamestown (N. Dak.) and Eastern New Mexico.

Desert Mountain linebacker Eli Mackowski received offers from Buena Vista, Simpson (Iowa), and Nebraska Wesleyan.

Pusch Ridge linebacker Kannon Jewell received his first offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Cibola linebacker Alan Esquivel received his first offer from Friends.

Chaparral offensive guard Sardar Azeez received his first offer from Ottawa.

Cienega safety CJ Flores received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Chaparral offensive guard TJ Ritter received an offer from Ottawa.

Trevor Browne offensive guard Fernando Macias received his first offer from Ottawa.

Trevor Browne linebacker Luis Felix received his first offer from Ottawa.

Chandler wide receiver KJ Taylor received his first offer from Concord (W. Va.).

Marana Mountain View wide receiver Hayden Parson received his first offer from Eastern New Mexico.

Higley safety Nik Rieck received an offer from Central (Iowa).

Pinnacle center Jake LeBlanc received an offer from Allegheny (Pa.).

Desert Edge safety Mikey Ortiz received an offer from Ottawa.

Glendale wide receiver Jaquel Bell received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Ironwood tight end Mekhi Mannino-Faison received an offer from Ottawa.

Queen Creek fullback Damen Cornett received his first offer from Ottawa.

Coconino running back Zach Bennett received an offer from Pacific Lutheran.

Higley wide receiver Truitt Robinson received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Marana defensive tackle Josh Hendrickson received his first offer from Ottawa.

Boulder Creek running back Jacob Cisneros received offers from Georgetown and Northern Arizona.

Vista Grande defensive tackle Skyler Higdon received his first offer from Whittier (Calif.).

Desert Mountain linebacker Caleb Taylor received his first offers from Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), and Ottawa.

Queen Creek wide receiver Miles Molander received his first offer from Ottawa.

Shadow Ridge offensive tackle Jack Chappelle received offers from Northern Michigan, Simpson, and Colorado Mesa.

Chandler offensive tackle Cess Ibarra received an offer from Peru State (Neb.).

Estrella Foothills quarterback Ty Perry received an offer from Jamestown.

Trevor Browne quarterback Angel Lydon received his first offer from Ottawa.

Cactus Shadows quarterback Tyler Reynolds received an offer from Ottawa.

Arcadia defensive tackle Joseph Boyle received an offer from Ottawa.

Pinnacle offensive guard Alec Bernardo received an offer from George Fox (Ore.).

Mountain Ridge cornerback Albin Arulanando received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.

Desert Mountain quarterback Aiden Cerullo received his first offer from Ottawa.

Cienega cornerback Traivian Denetso received an offer from Defiance (Ohio).

North Canyon safety Desmond Bohanon received an offer from La Verne.

Highland running back Max Davis received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Desert Edge defensive tackle Max Garcia received an offer from Southwest Minnesota State.

Millennium offensive guard Mikaele Fuamatu received an offer from Minot State (N. Dak.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

