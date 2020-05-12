Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 5/12
Southern Utah offers Chandler tight end Swope
UPDATED: 5/12/20
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 330 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least May 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.
New Mexico State has had success over the years recruiting next door in Arizona. The Aggies extended an offer to Ammon Allen on Tuesday. Allen is a 6-2, 195-pound safety at Highland. He totaled 75 tackles and intercepted four passes last season. In addition to carrying a 3.6 GPA, he was on the track team competing in both the 110-meter hurdles and the javelin. New Mexico State competes as a Division I FBS independent and thus, has to create its entire schedule. The Aggies set up a game this week with Abilene Christian for 2024. Closer to the current year, NMSU has contests set up with UCLA, Hawaii, and Florida this fall. The Aggies will also continue to face rivals New Mexico and UTEP.
Chandler tight end Eli Swope gained his first Division I offer from Southern Utah on Tuesday. Swope (6-2, 225), had 16 catches for 207 yards for the Wolves last season. He can't get into the team's weight room, but he's found time to lift some weights in his home gym. Swope recently posted a video where he did 20 reps of 225 pounds. An excellent student, he totes a GPA of 4.3. Southern Utah will take on an in-state opponent to start the season at home on Sept. 5 in Cedar City. It will be the first Division I game for visiting Dixie State. SUU plays in the Big Sky Conference and will travel to Flagstaff on Nov. 17 as the Thunderbirds and Lumberjacks battle for the Grand Canyon Trophy. Southern Utah was only 3-9 last year, but one of those wins came against Northern Arizona in a tight 31-30 battle.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS
Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State
Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K): Simpson, Trine
Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Carleton
Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Trine
Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn
Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Lake Forest
Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Simpson
Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Air Force, Northern Arizona
Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette
Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (LB): Northern Arizona
Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, UC Davis, UNLV, Yale
Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Western New Mexico
Trey Brown - Arcadia (DE): Colorado State, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Denzel Burke - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA
Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State
Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Hope, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Yale
Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine
Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Morehead State
David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Morehead State
Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaden Crockett - Alhambra (QB): Simpson
Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Trine
Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV
Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Grand View, Montana Tech, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis
Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, Washington State, Yale
Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson
Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): St. Francis, Trine
Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Trine
Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State, Northeastern State, Washburn
Jovoni Ervin - Cesar Chavez (LB): St. Francis
Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Trine
Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, Tulane, UNLV, Yale
Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Simpson
David Fulton - Chandler (LB): Lake Forest, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson
Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Harding, Houston Baptist, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Montana Tech, St. Francis
Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, Yale
Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, Army, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State
Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale
Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Trine
Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Trine
Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Mary
Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State
Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): Idaho
Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): South Dakota State
Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, Colorado State, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State
Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Morehead State, Washburn
Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Francis
Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Western Kentucky, Yale
Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Trine
Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne
Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Northern Arizona
Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Trine
Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Washburn, Western New Mexico
Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): Army
Eric Lira - Central (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ben Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, Pacific
Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State
Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Washburn, Yale
Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona
Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DE): St. Norbert, Trine
Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Trine
James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis
Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert
Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): Western Kentucky
Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale
Jonah Miller - Sahuaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State
Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Morehead State
Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine
Tevai Neher - Chandler (C): Georgetown, Lamar
Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Saint John's (Minn.)
Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, Utah, Yale
Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest
Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Idaho, Morehead State
Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): Southwest Minnesota State, Trine
Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Trine
Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary
Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, North Dakota, Southern Utah
Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine
Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine
Hank Pepper - Chandler (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Mason Phillips - Casteel (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Pointer - Casteel (DE): Abilene Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Trine
George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Northern Arizona, Washburn
Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (LB): Simpson
Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE
Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tate Rigby - Centennial (RB): Central Washington
Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine
JD Roberts - Notre Dame (DE): New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): Arizona, BYU, California, Nevada
Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Tulane
Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah. Weber State
Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Mayville State
Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Trine
Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona
Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Trine
Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Rose-Hulman, Simpson
Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State
Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Western New Mexico
Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Simpson
Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Saint John's, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Morehead State, Washburn
Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, Southern Utah
Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Idaho, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn
Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin
Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson
Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, New Mexico
Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State
Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Simpson, Trine
Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Texas State
Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): St. Francis, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Northern Colorado
Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Northern Arizona
Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Western New Mexico
Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine
Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): Simpson
Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian
Poston Butte running back Burns commits to Nevada
UPDATED: 5/10/20
Poston Butte running back Zion Burns, who is coming off a 1,500-yard season, has committed to play at Nevada for the 2021 season.
Burns confirmed his decision on his Twitter page, writing "A big thank you to all the coaches who recruited me and believed in me allowing my dream of playing D-1 football to become a reality.".
The 6-foot, 180-pound Burns ran for 20 touchdowns averaging 9.8 yards per carry. He also scored on nine two-point conversion attempts. Arizona Varsity named him as our 4A Breakout Player of the Year.
In March, before everything was shut down, Burns went on a visit to the campus in Reno. Nevada was the first school to offer him in late February.
"Nevada felt like home to me," Burns said in a text message. "The coaching staff treated my family and me like family and made me feel wanted. My family and I decided that's the best option."
Nevada is recruiting Burns as a defensive back. Last season, he made 39 tackles, intercepted a pass, and recovered a fumble. He is the second player to commit to the Wolf Pack for this class (the other is an offensive tackle from Dallas).
Nevada is coming off its second straight bowl appearance. Last year's trip was to Boise for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Wolf Pack (7-6 last season) has six games scheduled for Mackay Stadium in 2020 with non-conference contests against UC Davis and UTEP. Nevada will open Mountain West Conference play on Sept. 26 when it plays host to San Diego State. The road schedule includes some long trips as the Wolf Pack travels to Arkansas, South Florida, and Hawaii.
CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
OREGON DUCKS
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro