Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 5/12

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Southern Utah offers Chandler tight end Swope

UPDATED: 5/12/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 330 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least May 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

New Mexico State has had success over the years recruiting next door in Arizona. The Aggies extended an offer to Ammon Allen on Tuesday. Allen is a 6-2, 195-pound safety at Highland. He totaled 75 tackles and intercepted four passes last season. In addition to carrying a 3.6 GPA, he was on the track team competing in both the 110-meter hurdles and the javelin. New Mexico State competes as a Division I FBS independent and thus, has to create its entire schedule. The Aggies set up a game this week with Abilene Christian for 2024. Closer to the current year, NMSU has contests set up with UCLA, Hawaii, and Florida this fall. The Aggies will also continue to face rivals New Mexico and UTEP.

Chandler tight end Eli Swope gained his first Division I offer from Southern Utah on Tuesday. Swope (6-2, 225), had 16 catches for 207 yards for the Wolves last season. He can't get into the team's weight room, but he's found time to lift some weights in his home gym. Swope recently posted a video where he did 20 reps of 225 pounds. An excellent student, he totes a GPA of 4.3. Southern Utah will take on an in-state opponent to start the season at home on Sept. 5 in Cedar City. It will be the first Division I game for visiting Dixie State. SUU plays in the Big Sky Conference and will travel to Flagstaff on Nov. 17 as the Thunderbirds and Lumberjacks battle for the Grand Canyon Trophy. Southern Utah was only 3-9 last year, but one of those wins came against Northern Arizona in a tight 31-30 battle.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

Highland S Ammon Allen (18) (Photo by Andy Silvas)
Highland S Ammon Allen (18) (Photo by Andy Silvas)

CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS

Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State

Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K): Simpson, Trine

Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Carleton

Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Trine

Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn

Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Lake Forest

Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Simpson

Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Air Force, Northern Arizona

Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette

Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (LB): Northern Arizona

Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, UC Davis, UNLV, Yale

Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Western New Mexico

Trey Brown - Arcadia (DE): Colorado State, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State

Denzel Burke - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA

Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State

Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Hope, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Yale

Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine

Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Morehead State

David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Morehead State

Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaden Crockett - Alhambra (QB): Simpson

Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Trine

Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV

Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Grand View, Montana Tech, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis

Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, Washington State, Yale

Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson

Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): St. Francis, Trine

Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Trine

Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State, Northeastern State, Washburn

Jovoni Ervin - Cesar Chavez (LB): St. Francis

Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Trine

Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, Tulane, UNLV, Yale

Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Simpson

David Fulton - Chandler (LB): Lake Forest, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson

Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Harding, Houston Baptist, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Montana Tech, St. Francis

Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, Yale

Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, Army, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State

Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale

Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Trine

Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Trine

Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Mary

Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State

Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): Idaho

Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): South Dakota State

Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, Colorado State, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State

Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Morehead State, Washburn

Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Francis

Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Western Kentucky, Yale

Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Trine

Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne

Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Northern Arizona

Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Trine

Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Washburn, Western New Mexico

Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): Army

Eric Lira - Central (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ben Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, Pacific

Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State

Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Washburn, Yale

Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona

Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DE): St. Norbert, Trine

Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Trine

James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls

TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis

Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert

Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): Western Kentucky

Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale

Jonah Miller - Sahuaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State

Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Morehead State

Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine

Tevai Neher - Chandler (C): Georgetown, Lamar

Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Saint John's (Minn.)

Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, Utah, Yale

Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest

Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Idaho, Morehead State

Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): Southwest Minnesota State, Trine

Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Trine

Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary

Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, North Dakota, Southern Utah

Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine

Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine

Hank Pepper - Chandler (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Mason Phillips - Casteel (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Pointer - Casteel (DE): Abilene Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Trine

George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Northern Arizona, Washburn

Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (LB): Simpson

Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE

Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale

Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tate Rigby - Centennial (RB): Central Washington

Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine

JD Roberts - Notre Dame (DE): New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): Arizona, BYU, California, Nevada

Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Tulane

Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah. Weber State

Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Mayville State

Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Trine

Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona

Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Trine

Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Rose-Hulman, Simpson

Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State

Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Western New Mexico

Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Simpson

Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State

Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Saint John's, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Morehead State, Washburn

Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, Southern Utah

Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Idaho, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn

Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin

Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson

Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, New Mexico

Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State

Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Simpson, Trine

Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Texas State

Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): St. Francis, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Northern Colorado

Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Northern Arizona

Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Western New Mexico

Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine

Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): Simpson

Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian

Photo Courtesy of Zion Burns
Photo Courtesy of Zion Burns

Poston Butte running back Burns commits to Nevada

UPDATED: 5/10/20

Poston Butte running back Zion Burns, who is coming off a 1,500-yard season, has committed to play at Nevada for the 2021 season.

Burns confirmed his decision on his Twitter page, writing "A big thank you to all the coaches who recruited me and believed in me allowing my dream of playing D-1 football to become a reality.".

The 6-foot, 180-pound Burns ran for 20 touchdowns averaging 9.8 yards per carry. He also scored on nine two-point conversion attempts. Arizona Varsity named him as our 4A Breakout Player of the Year.

In March, before everything was shut down, Burns went on a visit to the campus in Reno. Nevada was the first school to offer him in late February.

"Nevada felt like home to me," Burns said in a text message. "The coaching staff treated my family and me like family and made me feel wanted. My family and I decided that's the best option."

Nevada is recruiting Burns as a defensive back. Last season, he made 39 tackles, intercepted a pass, and recovered a fumble. He is the second player to commit to the Wolf Pack for this class (the other is an offensive tackle from Dallas).

Nevada is coming off its second straight bowl appearance. Last year's trip was to Boise for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Wolf Pack (7-6 last season) has six games scheduled for Mackay Stadium in 2020 with non-conference contests against UC Davis and UTEP. Nevada will open Mountain West Conference play on Sept. 26 when it plays host to San Diego State. The road schedule includes some long trips as the Wolf Pack travels to Arkansas, South Florida, and Hawaii.

CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Jackson Ray (P) - Highland

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte

OREGON DUCKS

Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro

