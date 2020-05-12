UPDATED: 5/12/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 330 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least May 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

New Mexico State has had success over the years recruiting next door in Arizona. The Aggies extended an offer to Ammon Allen on Tuesday. Allen is a 6-2, 195-pound safety at Highland. He totaled 75 tackles and intercepted four passes last season. In addition to carrying a 3.6 GPA, he was on the track team competing in both the 110-meter hurdles and the javelin. New Mexico State competes as a Division I FBS independent and thus, has to create its entire schedule. The Aggies set up a game this week with Abilene Christian for 2024. Closer to the current year, NMSU has contests set up with UCLA, Hawaii, and Florida this fall. The Aggies will also continue to face rivals New Mexico and UTEP.



Chandler tight end Eli Swope gained his first Division I offer from Southern Utah on Tuesday. Swope (6-2, 225), had 16 catches for 207 yards for the Wolves last season. He can't get into the team's weight room, but he's found time to lift some weights in his home gym. Swope recently posted a video where he did 20 reps of 225 pounds. An excellent student, he totes a GPA of 4.3. Southern Utah will take on an in-state opponent to start the season at home on Sept. 5 in Cedar City. It will be the first Division I game for visiting Dixie State. SUU plays in the Big Sky Conference and will travel to Flagstaff on Nov. 17 as the Thunderbirds and Lumberjacks battle for the Grand Canyon Trophy. Southern Utah was only 3-9 last year, but one of those wins came against Northern Arizona in a tight 31-30 battle.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.