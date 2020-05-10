UPDATED: 5/9/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 330 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least May 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

It was another Division I offer on Saturday for Isaiah Newcombe. The 6-1, 175-pound wide receiver at Casteel collected a Mountain West one from Boise State (his sixth from the conference). Newcombe had 48 receptions for 661 yards and seven touchdowns as the Colts went 9-4 and made the 5A semifinals. Newcombe carries a 3.5 GPA and is a three-sport athlete (basketball & track). He has a strong work ethic and has seen his recruiting take off with 17 Division I offers. Boise State had three players taken in the NFL Draft last month. One of them was wide receiver John Hightower, who was selected by the Eagles in the fifth round. He led the Broncos in receiving yards and touchdowns last season. Boise State went a perfect 8-0 in conference play, won the championship game against Hawaii and played in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Broncos finished at 12-2.



Concordia College, a Division III school in northwest Minnesota, has been busy this week offering players throughout the state. Receiving an offer from the Cobbers on Saturday was Hayden Preston. The 6-2, 240-pound offensive tackle at Campo Verde has an explosive first step and excellent technique in pass blocking. Preston was part of a Coyote offensive line that helped the team average 32 points per game, go 10-4, and make the 5A title game. Junior Day for Concordia was originally scheduled for May 17. However, due to the current pandemic, no campus visits are allowed and it's forced the school to think outside the box. Instead, the team is doing a total of six virtual sessions being conducted through video conferencing. Division III schools are permitted to use these virtual platforms through Aug. 1. For the class of 2020, the Cobbers signed nearly 60 players. Last season, Concordia won its final three games to finish even at 5-5. The Cobbers finished at 5-3 in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play, marking the seventh time in the last eight years that Concordia has won at least five MIAC games in a season.

Air Force offered a pair of East Valley players on Saturday. The Falcons extended offers to Ammon Allen and Kyler Orr. Allen is a 6-2, 195-pound safety at Highland. He totaled 75 tackles and intercepted four passes last season. In addition to carrying a 3.6 GPA, he was on the track team competing in both the 110-meter hurdles and the javelin. Orr is a 6-2, 220-pound linebacker at Chandler. He had 84 tackles and a pair of sacks for the Wolves last season. Orr is an explosive tackler and also totes a 3.56 GPA. Air Force had its best record during its time in the Mountain West with a 7-1 record last year. The Falcons ended up 11-2 and defeated Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field. The AFA will play its first conference game in Colorado Springs this season against Boise State on Sept. 12.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.