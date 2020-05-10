Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 5/9
Highland linebacker Allen receives first FBS offer from Air Force
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 330 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least May 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.
It was another Division I offer on Saturday for Isaiah Newcombe. The 6-1, 175-pound wide receiver at Casteel collected a Mountain West one from Boise State (his sixth from the conference). Newcombe had 48 receptions for 661 yards and seven touchdowns as the Colts went 9-4 and made the 5A semifinals. Newcombe carries a 3.5 GPA and is a three-sport athlete (basketball & track). He has a strong work ethic and has seen his recruiting take off with 17 Division I offers. Boise State had three players taken in the NFL Draft last month. One of them was wide receiver John Hightower, who was selected by the Eagles in the fifth round. He led the Broncos in receiving yards and touchdowns last season. Boise State went a perfect 8-0 in conference play, won the championship game against Hawaii and played in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Broncos finished at 12-2.
Concordia College, a Division III school in northwest Minnesota, has been busy this week offering players throughout the state. Receiving an offer from the Cobbers on Saturday was Hayden Preston. The 6-2, 240-pound offensive tackle at Campo Verde has an explosive first step and excellent technique in pass blocking. Preston was part of a Coyote offensive line that helped the team average 32 points per game, go 10-4, and make the 5A title game. Junior Day for Concordia was originally scheduled for May 17. However, due to the current pandemic, no campus visits are allowed and it's forced the school to think outside the box. Instead, the team is doing a total of six virtual sessions being conducted through video conferencing. Division III schools are permitted to use these virtual platforms through Aug. 1. For the class of 2020, the Cobbers signed nearly 60 players. Last season, Concordia won its final three games to finish even at 5-5. The Cobbers finished at 5-3 in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play, marking the seventh time in the last eight years that Concordia has won at least five MIAC games in a season.
Air Force offered a pair of East Valley players on Saturday. The Falcons extended offers to Ammon Allen and Kyler Orr. Allen is a 6-2, 195-pound safety at Highland. He totaled 75 tackles and intercepted four passes last season. In addition to carrying a 3.6 GPA, he was on the track team competing in both the 110-meter hurdles and the javelin. Orr is a 6-2, 220-pound linebacker at Chandler. He had 84 tackles and a pair of sacks for the Wolves last season. Orr is an explosive tackler and also totes a 3.56 GPA. Air Force had its best record during its time in the Mountain West with a 7-1 record last year. The Falcons ended up 11-2 and defeated Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field. The AFA will play its first conference game in Colorado Springs this season against Boise State on Sept. 12.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS
Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State
Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Morehead State, Northern Arizona
Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K): Trine
Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Carleton
Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Trine
Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn
Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Lake Forest
Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Simpson
Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Air Force, Northern Arizona
Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette
Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (LB): Northern Arizona
Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, UC Davis, UNLV, Yale
Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Western New Mexico
Trey Brown - Arcadia (DE): Colorado State, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Denzel Burke - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, Nevada
Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Hope, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Yale
Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine
Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Morehead State
David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Morehead State
Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Trine
Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV
Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Grand View, Montana Tech, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis
Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, Washington State, Yale
Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson
Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): St. Francis, Trine
Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Trine
Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State, Northeastern State, Washburn
Jovoni Ervin - Cesar Chavez (LB): St. Francis
Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Trine
Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, Tulane, UNLV, Yale
Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Simpson
David Fulton - Chandler (LB): Lake Forest, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson
Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Harding, Houston Baptist, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Montana Tech, St. Francis
Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, Yale
Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, Army, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State
Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale
Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Trine
Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Trine
Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Mary
Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State
Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): Idaho
Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): South Dakota State
Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State
Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Morehead State, Washburn
Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Francis
Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Western Kentucky, Yale
Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Trine
Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne
Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Northern Arizona
Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Trine
Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Washburn, Western New Mexico
Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): Army
Eric Lira - Central (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ben Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, Pacific
Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State
Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Washburn, Yale
Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona
Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaxon McBride - Casteel (OG): Northern Arizona, UAB
Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DE): St. Norbert, Trine
Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Trine
James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis
Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert
Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): Western Kentucky
Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Columbia, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale
Jonah Miller - Sahuaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State
Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Morehead State
Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine
Tevai Neher - Chandler (C): Georgetown, Lamar
Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Saint John's (Minn.)
Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, Utah, Yale
Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest
Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Air Force, Idaho, Morehead State
Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): Southwest Minnesota State, Trine
Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Trine
Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary
Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, North Dakota, Southern Utah
Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine
Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Culver-Stockton, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine
Hank Pepper - Chandler (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Mason Phillips - Casteel (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Pointer - Casteel (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Trine
George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Northern Arizona, Washburn
Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (LB): Simpson
Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE
Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tate Rigby - Centennial (RB): Central Washington
Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine
JD Roberts - Notre Dame (DE): New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): Arizona, BYU, California, Nevada
Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Tulane
Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah. Weber State
Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Mayville State
Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Trine
Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona
Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Trine
Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Rose-Hulman, Simpson
Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State
Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Western New Mexico
Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Simpson
Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Saint John's, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Morehead State, Washburn
Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines
Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Idaho, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn
Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin
Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, New Mexico
Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State
Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Trine
Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Texas State
Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): St. Francis, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Northern Colorado
Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Northern Arizona
Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Western New Mexico
Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine
Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian
Saguaro OT Walden commits to Oregon over LSU, Ohio State, rest of Pac-12
The recruitment of Bram Walden began more than two years ago when he received his first offer during spring ball following his freshman year.
The 6-4, 270-pound offensive tackle at Saguaro continued to accumulate offers, eventually gaining the likes of Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Texas, and the entire Pac-12 Conference.
On Friday, Walden made his decision and committed to the Oregon Ducks.
It will be the second year in a row that Oregon gets a player from SagU as his teammate, Jaylan Jeffers, signed a letter of intent last December.
Rated a four-star prospect by Rivals, it also continues the exodus of going out of state for Arizona's best. According to Ralph Amsden, Managing Editor of Arizona Varsity, Walden is the 23rd consecutive recruit rated four stars or higher by Rivals that has committed to a team from outside of State 48 (that dates back to 2016).
A strong blocker that also shows athleticism, Walden was invited to play in (and committed to) the 2021 All-American Bowl in San Antonio next January.
Oregon was the fifth of the 30 Division I schools to offer Walden, doing so in January of his sophomore year. The Ducks now have commitments from seven players for the '21 class.
Oregon had four players drafted by the NFL last month. In addition to quarterback Justin Herbert (who went No. 6 overall to the Chargers), a pair of offensive linemen heard their names called. Justin Lemeiux was taken by the Giants in the fifth round and Jake Hanson was selected in the sixth round by the Packers. Those players helped the Ducks go 12-2, become the Pac-12 champion, and win the Rose Bowl over Wisconsin. The program is certainly back after winning just four games in the 2016 season.
CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge
OREGON DUCKS
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro