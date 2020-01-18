Welcome to the ArizonaVarsity Awards!

A selection committee comprised of Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron, Alec Simpson, Brett Quintyne and Zach Alvira put together a list players we feel deserve to be honored for their efforts in the 2019 football season. We appreciate the continued support of the local high school football community. Make sure to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and please include the link to the article in any screenshots shared to social media (it helps keep us up and running)!

For even more, make sure to check out our 2019 4A ArizonaVarsity Awards Podcast by clicking play below, or downloading directly from Soundcloud.