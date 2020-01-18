The 2019 4A ArizonaVarsity Awards
Welcome to the ArizonaVarsity Awards!
A selection committee comprised of Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron, Alec Simpson, Brett Quintyne and Zach Alvira put together a list players we feel deserve to be honored for their efforts in the 2019 football season. We appreciate the continued support of the local high school football community. Make sure to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and please include the link to the article in any screenshots shared to social media (it helps keep us up and running)!
For even more, make sure to check out our 2019 4A ArizonaVarsity Awards Podcast by clicking play below, or downloading directly from Soundcloud.
Without further ado- here are this year's honors for the 4A divison:
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Player of the Year
Bijan Robinson (Salpointe Catholic)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Offensive Player of the Year
Ty Thompson (Mesquite)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Defensive Player of the Year
Kelee Ringo (Saguaro)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Two-Way Player of the Year
Will Shaffer (Saguaro)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Offensive Underclassman of the Year
Adryan Lara (Desert Edge)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Defensive Underclassman of the Year
Andrew Morris (Mesquite)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Offensive Breakout Player of the Year
Zion Burns (Poston Butte)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Defensive Breakout Player of the Year
Sebastian Adamski (Walden Grove)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Coach of the Year
Scott Hare (Mesquite)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Assistant Coach of the Year
Kyle Caldwell (Saguaro)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Quarterback of the Year
Tyler Beverett (Saguaro)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Running Back of the Year
Yakeen Baylis (Marcos de Niza)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Dual-Threat Back of the Year
Kevin Daniels (Glendale)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Wide Receiver of the Year
Jihad Marks (Desert Edge)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Tight End of the Year
Trey Brown (Arcadia)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Offensive Lineman of the Year
Bram Walden (Saguaro)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Defensive Lineman of the Year
Damian Sellers (Saguaro)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Linebacker of the Year
D’Angelo Jackson (Gila Ridge)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Defensive Back of the Year
Lathan Ransom (Salpointe Catholic)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Return Specialist of the Year
Jihad Marks (Desert Edge)*
*(Marks is one of only two players in Arizona to win two of our position player of the year awards due to his 4A dominance in both the receiving and return game)
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Kicking Specialist of the Year
Parker Lewis (Saguaro)
All ArizonaVarsity 4A First Team
QB- Ty Thompson (Mesquite)
RB- Bijan Robinson (Salpointe Catholic)
RB- Yakeen Baylis (Marcos de Niza)
RB- Kevin Daniels (Glendale)
WR- Jihad Marks (Desert Edge)
WR- Jacob Walker (Mesquite)
WR- Jace Taylor (Lake Havasu)
TE- Trey Brown (Arcadia)
OL- Bram Walden (Saguaro)
OL- Jonah Miller (Salpointe Catholic)
OL- Bruno Fina (Salpointe Catholic)
OL- Gavin Broscious (Desert Edge)
OL- Jaylan Jeffers (Saguaro)
DL- Damian Sellers (Saguaro)
DL- Quintin Somerville (Saguaro)
DL- Gabriel Ocampo (Peoria)
DL- Wyatt Robinson (Gila Ridge)
LB: Will Shaffer (Saguaro)
LB- Nate Quinones (Cactus)
LB- Rick Avelar III (Walden Grove)
LB- Trent Strong (Salpointe Catholic)
LB- Joshua Nelson (Lake Havasu)
DB- Jacobe Covington (Saguaro)
DB- Lathan Ransom (Salpointe Catholic)
DB- Steven Ortiz (Desert Edge)
DB- Kelee Ringo (Saguaro)
DB- Charlie Raetzman (Salpointe Catholic)
KR- Jihad Marks (Desert Edge)
PR- Julius O'Banner (Marcos de Niza)
K/P- Parker Lewis (Saguaro)
Two-Way/Flex: Chris Hintze (Mesquite)
All ArizonaVarsity 4A Second Team
QB- Adryan Lara (Desert Edge)
RB- Zach Bennett (Coconino)
RB- Renan Duarte (Gila Ridge)
RB- Christian Johnson (Greenway)
WR- Andrew Patterson (Desert Edge)
WR- Jovon Scott (Peoria)
WR- Jordan Lopez (Walden Grove)
TE- Tanner Price (Combs)
OL- Keshawn Thompson (Tempe)
OL- Logan Corfield (Desert Edge)
OL- Gabe Siqueiros (Salpointe Catholic)
OL- Parker Brailsford (Saguaro)
OL- Isaiah Navarro (Poston Butte)
DL- Trey Brown (Arcadia)
DL- Alani Ma'afu (Saguaro)
DL- Aaron Gerle (Greenway)
DL- RJ Roberts (Desert Edge)
DL- Devin Graham (Gila RIdge)
LB- Quinlan Popham (Estrella Foothills)
LB- Luke Regina (Salpointe Catholic)
LB- Andrew Morris (Mesquite)
LB- Joseph Near (Tempe)
LB- Noah Shaver (Bradshaw Mountain)
DB- Jacobe Covington (Saguaro)
DB- Anthony Mejia-Acosta (Gila Ridge)
DB- Nicc Quinones (Cactus)
DB- Javan Cooks (Tempe)
DB- Cam Nash (Saguaro)
KR- Jace Wetzel (Flagstaff)
PR- Luke Canizales (Flagstaff)
K- Ian Loggins (Combs)
P- Clay Gross (Prescott)
Two-Way/Flex: Connor Witthoft (Salpointe Catholic)
All ArizonaVarsity 4A Third Team
QB- Tyler Beverett (Saguaro)
RB- Jabree Richardson (Tempe)
RB- Joey Jensen (Combs)
RB- Izaiah Davis (Sahuaro)
WR- Jordan Wollangk (Mesquite)
WR- Matt Polk (Saguaro)
WR- Lathan Ransom (Salpointe Catholic)
TE- Trey Koehler (Prescott)
OL- Alekisio Leha (Tempe)
OL- Travis Armstrong (Sahuaro)
OL- Mason Cullop (Cactus)
OL- Tye Kassen (Saguaro)
OL- Diego Lujan (Canyon del Oro)
DL- Steven Dortch (Thunderbird)
DL- Tristan Monday (Saguaro)
DL- Colton Johnson (Greenway)
DL- Ray Figueroa (Salpointe Catholic)
DL- Schofar Hill (Marcos de Niza)
LB- Sebastian Adamski (Walden Grove)
LB- Mccade Siegel (Saguaro)
LB- Alaa Barakat (Peoria)
LB- Mason Catterson (Canyon del Oro)
LB- Miguel Yslas (Sahuaro)
DB- Jordan Bunting (Sahuaro)
DB- Jodee Lee (Tempe)
DB- Hassan Aden (Pueblo)
DB- Heston Wahner (Greenway)
DB- Dayton Koyiyumptewa (Flagstaff)
KR- Colby Derosier (Glendale)
PR- Isaac Moreno (Peoria)
K- David Alvarado (Canyon del Oro)
P- Josh Hansell (Seton Catholic)
Two-Way/Flex: Aaron Greene (Prescott)
All ArizonaVarsity 4A Honorable Mention
QB- Cole Fuller (Lake Havasu)
QB- Rocco Bruney (Glendale)
QB- Connor Cordts (Cactus)
QB- Gibson Limongello (Apache Junction)
QB- Alex Lopez (Walden Grove)
QB- Angel Flores (Casa Grande)
QB- Tre Buck (Combs)
QB- Kadin Beler (Arcadia)
RB- Trevion Watkins (Sahuaro)
RB- Jeryll Mcintosh (Desert Edge)
RB- Julian Lopez (Pueblo)
RB- Anthony Flores (Cactus)
RB- Ryan Porter (Mohave)
RB- Jamir Gasaway (Sahuaro)
RB- Luis Jaramillo (Flagstaff)
RB- Cameron Mack (Peoria)
RB- Kelee Ringo (Saguaro)
RB- Mikey Castro (Seton Catholic)
RB- Gavin Davis (Canyon del Oro)
WR- Jayden Azar (Lake Havasu)
WR- Kyle Schoeppe (Shadow Mountain)
WR- Cameron Garcia (Apache Junction)
WR- Marcus Williams (Arcadia)
WR- Andrew Morris (Mesquite)
WR- Jordan Morris (Apache Junction)
WR- Demier Nelson (Palo Verde)
WR- Jonathan Noriega (Gila Ridge)
TE- Garrick Krautz (Catalina Foothills)
OL- Nickolas Samaniego (Marcos de Niza)
OL- Dylan Henderson (Deer Valley)
OL- Trey Hendrix (Peoria)
OL- Marc Jones (Estrella Foothills)
OL- Ish Hart (Estrella Foothills)
OL- Erik Flores (Gila Ridge)
OL- Francisco Arteaga (Buckeye)
OL- Thomas Long (Gila Ridge)
OL- Mohommad Ibrahim (Greenway)
OL- Keegan Van Sickle (Greenway)
OL- Joseph Macalinao (Prescott)
OL- Riley Darnell (Coconino)
OL- Michael Kelley (Bradshaw Mountain)
OL- Angel Corona (Mohave)
OL- Ryan Griffin (Mingus)
OL- Abel Aguirre (Dysart)
OL- Simon Taunima (Combs)
OL- Christian Karlinsey (Walden Grove)
OL- Kevin Urbina (Dysart)
OL- Orlando Burruel (Amphitheater)
OL- Brodee Tucker (Combs)
OL- Grant Annett (Walden Grove)
OL- Miguel Alday (Pueblo)
OL- Sergio Zazueta (Pueblo)
DL- Sione Tonga'uiha (Tempe)
DL- Mason Brockmann (Combs)
DL- Riley Davies (Cactus)
DL- Ethan Wright (Apache Juncton)
DL- Thomas Welky (Walden Grove)
DL- Cody Arbogast (Apache Juncton)
DL- Julian Campos (Amphitheater)
DL- Taylor Diebert (Gila Ridge)
DL- Darrion Dalton (Saguaro)
DL- Drew Welch (Estrella Foothills)
LB- Manuel Cordoza (Coconino)
LB- Genaro Montes (Glendale)
LB- Alex Cabral (Bradshaw Mountain)
LB- Will Constantinou (Arcadia)
LB- Isaiah Escalante (Amphitheater)
LB- Anthony Jackson (Youngker)
LB- Michael Vazquez (Moon Valley)
LB- Rhett Pearce (Prescott)
LB- Stephen Canizales (Flagstaff)
LB- Daniel Gobiel (Bradshaw Mountain)
LB- Sam Gordan (Prescott)
LB- Patrick Bontrager (Estrella Foothills)
LB- Joseph Jackson (Pueblo)
DB- Javen Jacobs (Saguaro)
DB- Jett Hale (Casa Grande)
DB- Cliffonte McDowell (Desert Edge)
DB- Christopher Torres (Gila Ridge)
DB- Ethan Seppala (Canyon del Oro)
DB- Cade Fanning (Rio Rico)
DB- Charles Hill (Deer Valley)
DB- Julian Montoya (Buckeye)
DB- Malaki Corella (Marcos de Niza)
DB- Daylen Batchan (Estrella Foothlls)
DB- Jordan Creer (Youngker)
DB- Bobby Hendershot (Thunderbird)
DB- Daymond Neal (Greenway_
DB- Andy Ruiz (Coconino)
DB- Guibran Berthely (Douglas)
DB- Tre Slan III (Walden Grave)
DB- Talon Izbicki (Apache Junction)
DB- Austin Brooks (Canyon del Oro)
DB- Jace Creed (Greenway)
KR- Cody Pellaton (Lake Havasu)
PR- Jahmier Haman (Casa Grande)
K- Dominic Chakraborty (Salpointe Catholic)
K- Braden Rosen (Salpointe Catholic)
P- Jacob Irick (Marcos de Niza)
Two-Way/Flex: Gilbert Calderon (Washington)
Two-Way/Flex: Sam Martinez (Walden Grove)
Two-Way/Flex: Jorge Aguilar (Casa Grande)
ArizonaVarsity 4A West Valley Region Awards
Player of the Year: Jihad Marks (Desert Edge)
Offensive Player of the Year: Adryan Lara (Desert Edge)
Defensive Player Year: Steven Ortiz Jr. (Desert Edge)
ArizonaVarsity 4A Desert Sky Region Awards
Player of the Year: Kelee Ringo (Saguaro)
Offensive Player of the Year: Ty Thompson (Mesquite)
Defensive Player Year: Damian Sellers (Saguaro)
ArizonaVarsity 4A Southwest Region Awards
Player of the Year: D’Angelo Jackson (Gila Ridge)
Offensive Player of the Year: Renan Duarte (Gila Ridge)
Defensive Player Year: Devin Graham (Gila Ridge)
ArizonaVarsity 4A Skyline Region Awards
Player of the Year: Christian Johnson (Greenway)
Offensive Player of the Year: Jabree Richardson (Tempe)
Defensive Player Year: Aaron Gerle (Greenway)
ArizonaVarsity 4A Grand Canyon Region Awards
Player of the Year: Zach Bennett (Coconino)
Offensive Player of the Year: Luis Jaramillo (Flagstaff)
Defensive Player Year: Manuel Cordoza (Coconino)
ArizonaVarsity 4A Black Canyon Region Awards
Player of the Year: Kevin Daniels (Glendale)
Offensive Player of the Year: Joey Jensen (Combs)
Defensive Player Year: Genaro Montes (Glendale)
ArizonaVarsity 4A Gila Region Awards
Player of the Year: Rick Avelar III (Walden Grove)
Offensive Player of the Year: Alex Lopez (Walden Grove)
Defensive Player Year: Sam Martinez (Walden Grove)
ArizonaVarsity 4A Kino Region Awards
Player of the Year: Bijan Robinson (Salpointe Catholic)
Offensive Player of the Year: Angel Flores (Casa Grande)
Defensive Player Year: Lathan Ransom (Salpointe Catholic)