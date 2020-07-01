ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 7/1

UPDATED: 7/1/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least August 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

The month of July started off with a pair of offers for last season's 4A Skyline Region Player of the Year. Aaron Gerle received them from Idaho and Augustana. The 6-2, 255-pound defensive tackle at Greenway led the Demons in tackles with 82 and also piled up 13 sacks. GHS went 9-2, won its region, and allowed just 10.8 points per game. In addition to his play on the field, Gerle carries a 3.5 GPA. He's been working on his strength this summer and recently benched 380 pounds. Idaho began returning some of its student athletes to campus on Monday. Work began with the training, strength, and conditioning staff to prepare for the season. Official practices are currently scheduled to start in early August. Idaho, a member of the Big Sky Conference, finished 5-7 last season. The Vandals plan to kick this year off on Sept. 5 at home against Western Oregon. Augustana University made the Division II playoffs last year. The Vikings (9-3 last season) open on Sept. 12 at the University of Mary. Augustana, located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.



It was a turnaround season for Arizona College Prep in 2019 as the Knights went from a 1-9 year to 8-3 and the 3A playoffs. Several of their players are returning and getting college attention. One of those is linebacker Kellen Gibson, who collected an offer from Whitworth on Wednesday. The 6-2, 220-pounder had a team-high 129 tackles and totaled four sacks. A multi-sport athlete, Gibson was the state runner up on the wrestling mat last winter. In the classroom, Gibson has a stellar 4.8 GPA. Whitworth added a large 54-person signing class this spring. One of those hails from Arizona as lineman Nate Vasiloff from Trivium Prep signed with the Pirates. Whitworth finished 6-3 last season and over the past five years has won 80 percent of its games.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.