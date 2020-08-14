ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 8/14

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

An NAIA offer from Trinity International went out on Friday to Joel Diaz . The 6-1, 180-pound safety from Arizona College Prep has started for three years on varsity for the Knights. Diaz piled up 92 tackles and also picked off three passes as ACP finished 8-3 and made the 3A playoffs for the first time. A dual-sport athlete (track), he carries a 4.8 GPA. The coronavirus put a kink in his summer college camp plans, but Diaz now has 16 offers. On July 31, the NAIA postponed its football championships to the spring semester. Schools can choose whether to compete in the fall or winter. A check of the schedule for Trinity International currently shows all of its games as being "Postponed". The Illinois school wrapped up its 2019 season with a 1-10 record. The Trojans compete in the Mid-States Football Association and had just six senior players a year ago.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least September 30. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 8/13/20

Everything about his new college home in 2021 seems to fit well for James Jaquint. From the education itself to a successful football program with coaches that are welcoming to the team's defense matching his style of play.



The 6-2, 205-pound safety at Notre Dame Prep announced his commitment to the University of San Diego on Thursday. He's a serious student with a 3.63 GPA and looks forward to the entire experience.



"The quality of education that USD provides is excellent," Jaquint said in a text message. "It also doesn't hurt that they consistently win their conference and are located in San Diego. Also Coach (Ray) Clark and Coach (Steve) Oliver were consistently communicating with me and made me feel more than comfortable."



Clark is the nickelbacks coach at USD and Oliver, who played at Hamilton in his high school days, is the tight ends coach. Jaquint is a two-year starter at NDP and had 66 tackles and a pair of interceptions as the Saints went 11-2 and reached the 5A semifinals.



Jaquint is the second Notre Dame senior to commit to a college this month joining JD Roberts (New Mexico).



He selected USD over another Pioneer Football League offer from Valparaiso. The Toreros offered Jaquint in late June.



San Diego is the third-winningest FCS program over the past decade. The Toreros have the nation's longest active winning streak in conference games (37) and have made the playoffs in four straight years. Extending that is going to have to wait because last Friday, the PFL announced the league's schools will not conduct competition this fall. The nine schools in the conference are spread out over eight different states from San Diego to New York to Florida. If there is a favorable change in the environment, the Toreros will explore competing in football in the spring semester. Last year, USD finished 9-3.





Last February, the University of Mary sacked, looted, and pillaged the state of Arizona with 10 commitments. For the Class of '21, the Marauders are showing they're coming back for more.



On Thursday, Valley Christian quarterback Jadon Hanzal decided to be the first from this class to commit to the Division II school in Bismarck, North Dakota. With a 3.91 GPA, the academics come first.



"For me a big part of it was my major, which is Engineering, and after my visit a month ago, I had a call and follow-up with their head professor," Hanzal said in a text message. "Knowing they have the academic part of it was huge."



Sharing the snaps at quarterback with a senior, Hanzal threw for 1,073 yards and nine touchdown last season. The Trojans went 8-3 and returned to the 3A playoffs.



Hanzal has some family that lives just 20 minutes away, so while he'll be relocating to North Dakota, he'll still feel relatively close to home..



Mary was the first school to give the 6-foot, 165-pound signal caller the opportunity to play football in college. The attention the staff showed made an impact.



"It was the interest they showed in me," Hanzal said. "I knew they wanted me to go there and I was welcome. I'm happy to be a Marauder!"



Mary is one of 16 schools in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference that saw its fall sports season canceled on Thursday. The decision allows for athletes to opt out of the fall workout phase and retain their scholarships. A season of eligibility will not be used up. The Marauders finished 2-9 last season.

