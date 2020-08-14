ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 8/14

Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 8/14
ACP defensive back Diaz earns offer from Trinity International
UPDATED: 8/14/20
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least September 30. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.
An NAIA offer from Trinity International went out on Friday to Joel Diaz. The 6-1, 180-pound safety from Arizona College Prep has started for three years on varsity for the Knights. Diaz piled up 92 tackles and also picked off three passes as ACP finished 8-3 and made the 3A playoffs for the first time. A dual-sport athlete (track), he carries a 4.8 GPA. The coronavirus put a kink in his summer college camp plans, but Diaz now has 16 offers. On July 31, the NAIA postponed its football championships to the spring semester. Schools can choose whether to compete in the fall or winter. A check of the schedule for Trinity International currently shows all of its games as being "Postponed". The Illinois school wrapped up its 2019 season with a 1-10 record. The Trojans compete in the Mid-States Football Association and had just six senior players a year ago.
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS
Oscar Abundis Jr. - Centennial (OT): Benedictine (Kans.)
Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State
Sebastian Adamski - Walden Grove (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Southwestern, Whittier
Jayden Ahboah - Desert Edge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Livingstone, MidAmerican Nazarene, Morgan State, Whittier
Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Idaho, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K/P): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Millikin, Otterbein, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Trine
Braxton Anderson - Williams Field (CB): Hamline
Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Kenyon, Washington & Lee
AJ Auau - Agua Fria (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Ohio Northern
Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Trine
Heriberto Barnett - Nogales (CB): Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Millikin, St. Norbert
Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, NEW MEXICO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn
Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Derek Bass - Basha (K): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Whittier
William Bastman - Brophy (DE): Bowdoin
Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
John Beltran - Cibola (RB): Albright
Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Whittier
Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Air Force, Northern Arizona
Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Heidelberg, Simpson, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette
Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Valparaiso
Desmond Bohannon (FS): Carthage
Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton
Joseph Boyle - Arcadia (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, UC Davis, UNLV, Valparaiso, Yale
Adam Brauer - Sabino (DT): Benedictine (Kans.)
Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, Western New Mexico
Diamonte Bright - Desert Ridge (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), Whittier
Derrick Brown - Queen Creek (OT): Idaho
Trey Brown - Arcadia (DE): Colorado State, Delaware State, Duke, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA
Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jackson Camarata - Brophy (WR): Bates, Benedictine (Kans.), Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, Kenyon, Oberlin
Mateo Campos - Marana (LB): Culver-Stockton
Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Mayville State, Monmouth (Ill.), Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Bethel (Tenn.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Jamestown, Simpson, Trine, Wheaton, Wisconsin-River Falls
Chase Cassel - Ironwood Ridge (QB): St. Norbert
Victor Castellano - Red Mountain (OG): Whittier
Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine
Peter Chawki - Horizon (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Penn, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale
Blake Comstock - Mountain Ridge (K): Whittier
Jackson Condie - Desert Ridge (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Trine
Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Carroll, Morehead State, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines
David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Hamline, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State
Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaden Crockett - Alhambra (QB): Simpson, Whittier
Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine
Brody Curtner - Gilbert Christian (RB): St. Norbert
Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV
Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Grand View, Johns Hopkins, Montana Tech, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, St. Thomas (Minn.), Trinity International, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale
Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson
Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Briar Cliff, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Trine
Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State, Northeastern State, Washburn
Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State
Zayden Ennis - Centennial (OT): Graceland
Jovoni Ervin - Cesar Chavez (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)
Nathan Eubank - Northwest Christian (LB): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Trine, Whittier
Connor Faust - Payson (DT): Whittier
Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Washburn
John Ferlmann - Boulder Creek (LS): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE
Micah Ferrin - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Sioux Falls
Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Olivet, Puget Sound, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brit Fleming - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Carleton, Monmouth, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), St. Olaf, Trine
Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Culver-Stockton, Trine
Jordan Forbes - Desert Ridge (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Steven Forester - Maricopa (RB): Culver-Stockton
Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas State, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, Stanford, Tulane, UNLV, Yale
Xander Franquero - Desert Vista (FS): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound
Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson
Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikaele Fuamatu - Millennium (OG): Benedictine (Kans.)
Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Albright, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson
Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson
Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Gasca - Centennial (QB): Hamline
Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Augustana, Harding, Houston Baptist, Idaho, Lehigh, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn
Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Macalester, Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, Oberlin, Rochester, St. Francis, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, Yale
Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State
DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Northern State, Valparaiso
Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Wisconsin-River Falls
Anthony Gonzales - Brophy (FS): New Mexico Highlands, Southwest Minnesota State
Andrew Gonzalez - Sunnyside (LB): Culver-Stockton
James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale
Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Western New Mexico, Whittier
Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Hamline, Trine
Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine
Andrew Hanzal - Valley Christian (WR): Hope, Trine
Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, MARY
Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, SIOUX FALLS, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Harvey - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Clarke
Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE
Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Whittier
Justin Hernandez - Shadow Ridge (OT): Southern Oregon
Branson Heywood - Higley (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)
Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Western Illinois
Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Simpson
Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Carthage, Norwich
Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): Idaho, South Dakota State, Valparaiso
Desmon Holton - Casteel (WR): Culver-Stockton
Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, COLORADO STATE, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State
August Hubbard - Trivium Prep (WR): St. Olaf
Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Hunt - Casteel (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier
Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Culver-Stockton, Morehead State, Simpson, Washburn
Cess Ibarra - Chandler (OT): Carthage, Catholic, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Millikin
Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Anton Jamero - Desert View (LB): Culver-Stockton
James Jaquint - Notre Dame (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), SAN DIEGO, Valparaiso
Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Puget Sound, Simpson, Western New Mexico
Christian Johnson - Greenway (RB): Hamline, Lake Forest
Isaak Johnson - Shadow Mountain (C): Whittier
Caleb Jones - Basha (RB): Whittier
Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Monmouth (Ill.), St. Francis
Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Utah State, Western Kentucky, Yale
Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine
Clayton Kinkel - Arcadia (LB): Culver-Stockton
Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne
Garrick Krautz - Catalina Foothills (TE): Hamline
Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Maximus LaVoy - Notre Dame (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Sewanee, Simpson, Trine, Whittier
Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Sioux Falls, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Michael Lewis - Florence (OT): Clarke
Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Mark Liano - Campo Verde (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Oberlin, St. Olaf
Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): ARMY
Eric Lira - Central (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Benjamin Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, George Fox, Hamline, Pacific, TOLEDO
Colby Littleton - Queen Creek (LB): Trine
Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Gavin Lloyd - Poston Butte (QB): Hamline
Tanor Loosle - Mountain Ridge (SS): Hamline
Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State
Joseph MacDonald - O'Connor (CB): Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo
Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, Colorado, Kansas State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State, Washburn, Yale
Wyatt Manning - Florence (DE): Clarke, Graceland
Mekhi Mannino-Faison - Ironwood (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Southwest Minnesota State
Kaleb Markley - Sabino (SS): Culver-Stockton
Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona
Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Millikin, St. Norbert, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Millikin, Otterbein, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine
Cliffonte McDowell - Desert Edge (CB): Livingstone
James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Heidelberg, Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis
Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls
Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): NEW MEXICO, San Diego, Valparaiso, Western Kentucky
Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale
Jonah Miller - Sahuaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Marques Miller - Desert Edge (SS): Livingstone
Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State
Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State
Gabriel Monaco - O'Connor (DE): Culver-Stockton
Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Luke Nash - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound, Whittier
Zeth Nastal - Mesa (LB): Culver-Stockton, Minot State, Simpson
Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine
Tevai Neher - Chandler (C): Georgetown, Lamar
Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Nelson - Skyline (QB): George Fox, Montana State Northern
Moses Nelson - Cholla (RB): Hamline
Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Dartmouth, Lafayette, Morehead State, Penn, San Diego, Valparaiso
Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Rochester, Saint John's (Minn.)
Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Yale
Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.)
Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Lake Forest
Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Idaho, Morehead State
Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine
Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Simpson, Trine
Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary
Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Morgan State, Ohio Dominican, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Fordham, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, MONTANA STATE, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Valparaiso, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico
Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Monmouth (Ill.), Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Finlandia, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Millikin, Norwich, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine
Trent Pennington - Basha (WR): Hamline
Hank Pepper - Chandler (LS): San Diego State, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Mason Phillips - Casteel (C): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Phillips - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton
Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Pointer - Casteel (DE): Abilene Christian, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Lake Forest, Ohio Northern, Whittier
Ethan Price - Cactus (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso
Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Hamline, Trine
Hunter Ramage - Mountain Ridge (DT): Hamline
George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Colorado School of Mines, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Jacob Ramirez - Desert View (RB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier
Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (S): Culver-Stockton, North Park, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Thomas (Minn.)
Chase Randall - Canyon del Oro (DE): Sioux Falls
Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE
Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Tyler Reynolds - Cactus Shadows (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Whittier, Wooster
Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominik Richie - Combs (LB): Culver-Stockton
Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, BOISE STATE, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rice, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Benedictine (Kans.), Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington, Hamline, San Diego
Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine
JD Roberts - Notre Dame (LB/FB): NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona
Taryn Robles - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton
Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): ARIZONA, BYU, California, Nevada
Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Enrique Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (C): Culver-Stockton
Andy Salome - Brophy (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)
Alex Sanchez - Skyline (LB): Culver-Stockton
Devin Sanchez - Centennial (FS): Bethel (Kans.)
Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Tulane
Mo Sarnowski - Hamilton (LB): Benedictine (Kans.)
Kevin Sawitzke - Mountain Pointe (TE): Idaho
Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Augustana, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Noah Schmidt - Hamilton (RB): College of Idaho
Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah. Weber State
Jack Schrieber - Desert Mountain (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Kalamazoo, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler Schweigert - Notre Dame (QB): Hamline, Whittier
CJ Scrivner - Safford (RB): Culver-Stockton
Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Culver-Stockton, Mayville State
Joseph Semien - Willow Canyon (DE): Whittier
Ethan Seppala - Canyon del Oro (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brayden Shambaugh - Casteel (RB): Whittier
Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Trine
Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona
Dillon Silva - Cienega (LB): Simpson
Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Occidental, Rose-Hulman, Simpson
AJ Skaggs - Sabino (QB): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Whittier
Kenny Slade - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier
Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, South Dakota State
Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Western New Mexico
Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Kalamazoo, Simpson
Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Saint John's, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kai Spencer - Marana (LB): Benedictine (Kans.)
Cameron Steele - Desert Edge (LB): Livingstone
Chris Stoica - Shadow Ridge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)., Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Puget Sound, Sewanee, Trine
Garrett Sutliffe - Valley Vista (OG): Hamline
Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Hamline, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Morehead State, Washburn
Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, San Diego, Southern Utah
Tyson Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR): Puget Sound, Whittier
Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Idaho, Navy, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Jacob Thomas - Casa Grande (LB): Hamline
Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Dartmouth, Idaho, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn
Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin
Alex Ticala - Cactus (OT): Benedictine (Kans.)
Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson
Chris Trojan - Hamilton (FS): Olivet, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico
Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Southwest Minnesota State
Rene Urias Jr. - Nogales (LB): Grinnell
Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State
Isaiah Vega - Williams Field (OT): Livingstone
Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Trine
Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Christopher Walter - Florence (QB): Graceland, Lewis & Clark, Millikin, Olivet
Tory Walters - Buena (RB): Benedictine, Culver-Stockton, Millikin
Brannon Weatherby - Yuma Catholic (C): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Whittier
Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Matthew Weed - Deer Valley (WR): Carleton, Grinnell, Hamline, Puget Sound
Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Fordham, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Texas State
Jaden White - Cactus Shadows (QB): Hamline
Jack Whitten - Chaparral (SS): BROWN, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago
Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): Benedictine (Kans.), St. Francis, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Minot State, Northern Arizona
Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): Eastern Washington, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Western New Mexico
Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Kenyon, Livingstone, Olivet, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine
Ian Williamson - Notre Dame (RB): Whittier
Mason Winkelmann - Chandler (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State
Ryan Wintermeyer - Cactus Shadows (LS): Akron
Alex Witt - Hamilton (DE): Olivet
Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Livingstone, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): Simpson
Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian
Wyatt Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Notre Dame defensive back Jaquint commits to San Diego
UPDATED: 8/13/20
Everything about his new college home in 2021 seems to fit well for James Jaquint. From the education itself to a successful football program with coaches that are welcoming to the team's defense matching his style of play.
The 6-2, 205-pound safety at Notre Dame Prep announced his commitment to the University of San Diego on Thursday. He's a serious student with a 3.63 GPA and looks forward to the entire experience.
"The quality of education that USD provides is excellent," Jaquint said in a text message. "It also doesn't hurt that they consistently win their conference and are located in San Diego. Also Coach (Ray) Clark and Coach (Steve) Oliver were consistently communicating with me and made me feel more than comfortable."
Clark is the nickelbacks coach at USD and Oliver, who played at Hamilton in his high school days, is the tight ends coach. Jaquint is a two-year starter at NDP and had 66 tackles and a pair of interceptions as the Saints went 11-2 and reached the 5A semifinals.
Jaquint is the second Notre Dame senior to commit to a college this month joining JD Roberts (New Mexico).
He selected USD over another Pioneer Football League offer from Valparaiso. The Toreros offered Jaquint in late June.
San Diego is the third-winningest FCS program over the past decade. The Toreros have the nation's longest active winning streak in conference games (37) and have made the playoffs in four straight years. Extending that is going to have to wait because last Friday, the PFL announced the league's schools will not conduct competition this fall. The nine schools in the conference are spread out over eight different states from San Diego to New York to Florida. If there is a favorable change in the environment, the Toreros will explore competing in football in the spring semester. Last year, USD finished 9-3.
Last February, the University of Mary sacked, looted, and pillaged the state of Arizona with 10 commitments. For the Class of '21, the Marauders are showing they're coming back for more.
On Thursday, Valley Christian quarterback Jadon Hanzal decided to be the first from this class to commit to the Division II school in Bismarck, North Dakota. With a 3.91 GPA, the academics come first.
"For me a big part of it was my major, which is Engineering, and after my visit a month ago, I had a call and follow-up with their head professor," Hanzal said in a text message. "Knowing they have the academic part of it was huge."
Sharing the snaps at quarterback with a senior, Hanzal threw for 1,073 yards and nine touchdown last season. The Trojans went 8-3 and returned to the 3A playoffs.
Hanzal has some family that lives just 20 minutes away, so while he'll be relocating to North Dakota, he'll still feel relatively close to home..
Mary was the first school to give the 6-foot, 165-pound signal caller the opportunity to play football in college. The attention the staff showed made an impact.
"It was the interest they showed in me," Hanzal said. "I knew they wanted me to go there and I was welcome. I'm happy to be a Marauder!"
Mary is one of 16 schools in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference that saw its fall sports season canceled on Thursday. The decision allows for athletes to opt out of the fall workout phase and retain their scholarships. A season of eligibility will not be used up. The Marauders finished 2-9 last season.
CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Stevie Rocker (RB) - Canyon del Oro
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
John Ferlmann (LS) - Boulder Creek
Isaia Glass (OT) - Queen Creek
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Daxon Lindholm (RB) - Centennial
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Jalen Richmond (WR) - Chandler
Eli Sanders (RB) - Chandler
BROWN BEARS
Jack Whitten (SS) - Chaparral
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Jack Howell (FS) - Hamilton
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland
MARY MARAUDERS
Jadon Hanzal (QB) - Valley Christian
MICHIGAN WOLVERINES
Quintin Somerville (DE) - Saguaro
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Aaron Gerle (DT) - Greenway
Andrew Patterson (WR) - Desert Edge
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
Zachary Lewis (CB) - Hamilton
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Andrell Barney (CB) - Basha
Bear Milacek (QB) - Boulder Creek
JD Roberts (LB) - Notre Dame
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Zach Blackwood (DE) - Desert Edge
Richard Kwete (DT) - Sunnyslope
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Denzel Burke (CB/WR) - Saguaro
OREGON DUCKS
Brandon Buckner (DE) - Chandler
Jonah Miller (OT) - Sahuaro
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro
SAN DIEGO TOREROS
James Jaquint (SS) - Notre Dame
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood
SIOUX FALLS COUGARS
Jayden Harrington (CB) - Verrado
TOLEDO ROCKETS
Benjamin Lisk (LS) - Paradise Valley
UCLA BRUINS
Isaiah Newcombe (WR) - Casteel
UNLV REBELS
Caiden Miles (OT) - Centennial
UTAH UTES
Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Brock Dieu (OT): Casteel