ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 8/21

UPDATED: 8/21/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least September 30. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

The top three tacklers for Marana last season were all seniors. The leading returner for the Tigers on defense is Kai Spencer, who collected an offer from Millikin on Friday. The 6-3, 170-pound linebacker had eight-tackle games against Ironwood Ridge and Nogales last year. Spencer also sees time on the offense at wide receiver. In that Nogales game, he caught a touchdown pass. His performance in that win for the Tigers' earned him Chilly's nod for the Beast of the Week. Spencer is a multi-sport athlete with a 3.55 GPA. Millikin's football players will not report to campus in Decatur, Ill. early for the start of practice this fall. It's league, the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (Div. III), suspended all fall sports competition. They will explore CCIW rescheduling football in the spring. Last year, the Big Blue finished 5-5.

Pacific University, a private school just west of Portland, Oregon, extended offers to a pair of offensive linemen on Friday. Jake LeBlanc and Sean Sisco received them from the Boxers. LeBlanc (6-0, 275) was part of an O-Line that helped Pinnacle pave its way to 40.6 points and 409 yards per game on their way to an Open playoff berth. LeBlanc plays center, carries a 3.6 GPA, and trains at TBA with many other top linemen in the state. Sisco (6-1, 280) is an offensive guard at Mountain Ridge. He will be starting his third year on the line for the Mountain Lions. Away from football, Sisco throws the shot put and discus during track and field season and carries a 4.32 GPA. Pacific is a part of the Northwest Conference, which is postponing football until the spring. The team is still allowed to meet and hold practices. Following a 4-6 season, Boxers head coach Keith Buckley retired. Assistant Ian Falconer was named as his replacement back in October. He has been with the Pacific program since 2010.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.