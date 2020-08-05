ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 8/4

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Michael Lewis received his first offer from Clarke University on Tuesday. The offensive tackle at Florence helped the Gophers rush for 217 yards per game last season. The 6-1, 240-pound lineman plays on both sides and was an Honorable Mention for the 3A Central on both offense and defense. Off the field, he made the Sports360AZ Honorable Mention All-Academic team with a 3.6 GPA. Clarke is an NAIA school in Iowa and its conference, the Heart of America, has announced a plan to move forward with fall sports. Practice will begin on Aug. 15 and the Pride will kickoff a nine-game schedule in Missouri at Evangel University on Sept. 12. Clarke played its inaugural season in 2019 and went 2-9.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least August 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 8/4/20

The new staff at New Mexico has made recruiting the state next door a priority and on Tuesday, the Lobos reeled in their third commitment in the class with Notre Dame's JD Roberts.



The 6-2, 230-pound athlete rebounded from missing his entire sophomore season (ACL tear) by making plays for the Saints on both sides of the ball as a defensive end and fullback. He's excited about the new crew at UNM led by former Arizona State defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales.



"I was really impressed with the coaches," Roberts said in a text message. "They are clearly building something special under Coach Gonzales and Coach (Rocky) Long."



Roberts is being recruited as a linebacker by New Mexico. As a junior, he had 73 tackles and led NDP with 9.5 sacks. On offense, he was a beast near the goal line as he scored 20 touchdowns on just 47 carries (341 yards).



Last June, Arizona Varsity's Cody Cameron included Roberts as one of his 2021 defensive players you need to know.

New Mexico was the first Division I school to offer him, doing so in April. He also held an offer from Northern Arizona.



In the Mountain West preseason media poll, New Mexico's past may have had something to do with a prediction of sixth (or last) in the Mountain Division. The Lobos have gone just 8-28 over the last three seasons. But, the triple option is now out and recruiting has taken off for UNM. Long, the defensive coordinator, is a former head coach at San Diego State and New Mexico. This will also be a veteran team with 30 senior players. New Mexico (2-10 last year) lost non-conference games with Mississippi State and USC, but will still have New Mexico State on the schedule. The current slate has the Lobos opening at home in Albuquerque on Aug. 29 against Idaho State.





Less than two weeks ago, Chaparral's Jack Whitten announced he was grateful for an offer from Brown University's football team.

On Tuesday, the 6-1, 180-pound defensive back acted on it and gave his commitment to the Ivy League school in Rhode Island. Whitten likes the plans that Brown head coach James Perry has for the program that he once played for.



"Coach Perry is building something special at Brown," Whitten said in a text message. "This program is on the rise and I'm excited to be a part of it. I want to win an Ivy League championship."



In his first year as a starter for the Firebirds, Whitten had 54 tackles. Chaparral went 8-3, won the 6A Desert Valley Region, and qualified for the Open Division tournament.



Whitten also had offers from a couple well regarded schools - Carnegie Mellon and the University of Chicago. He has a stellar 4.45 GPA and likes the freedom that an education at Brown will provide.



"Brown has an open curriculum, which is unique," Whitten said. "Students are given the flexibility to choose their own curriculum, which is appealing to me. The campus is stunning and the coaching staff was really good to me throughout the recruiting process."

Whitten said he will probably study finance. That's the profession his dad is in and Whitten really enjoys the numbers side of business.



Back in March, the Ivy League was the first conference to cancel its basketball season and last month, the conference was the first to announce it would not have sports competition this fall. Practice and training will still be permitted following proper health and safety guidelines. The hope is to be able to move schedules to the spring. Brown finished 2-8 overall (1-6 Ivy League) last season.