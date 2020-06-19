ArizonaVarsity - ArizonaVarsity Film Session: 5 2021 Defensive Players You Need to Know

Welcome to Cody Cameron's ArizonaVarsity Film Session. One of things that I look forward to every Spring is watching and analyzing the film of Arizona's soon-to-be Senior class. I wanted to take the old Friday Film Session segment we used do in the Fall, and give it my own style. In this week's edition of the AZV Film Session, I spotlight five local Class of 2021 defensive players, who had really good Junior film from last season.

5 2021 Defensive Players You Need to Know

#25 Malachi Rodriguez (Malachi Rodriguez)

Coolidge LB Malachi Rodriguez (5'11, 185)

2019 Season Stats: 78 Total Tackles, 4 TFL's, 3 Forced Fumbles, 6 Fumble Recoveries, 1 INT

Malachi Rodriguez became the stable of the (8-3) Coolidge Bear's defense last season. Rodriguez lead the team in total tackles, forced fumbles, and fumble recoveries last fall. Rodriguez hits like a hammer, driving his hips and his feet through contact consistently when he makes tackles. He's not just a run thumper though, throughout the film Rodriguez shows that he's tremendous at dropping into coverage and reading the QB's eyes. The play that he makes at the 1:00 mark is phenomenal. He reads his keys up front, quickly diagnoses that it's a pass, moves into his pass drop, and undercuts the route for an interception. His big play-making ability is evident throughout the tape. "Malachi is a leader on the field," Coolidge Head Coach Rodger Schenks told ArizonaVarsity. "He knows where everyone needs to be and what their assignment and responsibilities are. When he arrives at the ball he comes with relentless effort and great instincts. As for the program he makes the other student-athlete better people around him in the community and school." Reported Offers: None!! College Coaches, watch the film and contact Malachi! Reported GPA: 3.4 Twitter: Head Coach: @coachschenks

Highland OLB Taisoni (Tyson) Lomu (6'0, 210)

2019 Season Stats: 25 Total Tackles, 1 sack

Taisoni Lomu does a great job of setting the edge, shedding blocks, and making plays near the line of scrimmage. There are two plays that really stick out to me on this film. Play at the 1:30 mark, Lomu is lined up on the inside of the #2 WR on a trips right set. He reads his keys and diagnoses run quickly. He doesn't let himself get blocked, he plants his foot in the ground and comes up field, keeping outside leverage, and puts an absolute lick on the RB. Now this next play shows off Lomu's relentless effort. Play at the 2:00 mark, Lomu works to split a double-team as Boulder Creek's QB throws a screen to the near sideline. Instead of giving up and jogging the rest of the way, Lomu spins around, and high-tails it to the ball carrier to make the tackle. Up/Down pursuit drills 101 right there!! Love to see that type of effort. "Tyson is a physical wrecking ball," said Highland Head Coach Brock Farrel. "I have seen his mental sharpness and understanding of the game exponentially increase, and he has become one of our more mature players. So much so he was added as a captain." Reportered Offers: None!! Reported GPA: 3.6 Twitter: @lomu_tyson

Greenway DT Aaron Gerle (6'2, 254)

2019 Season Stats: 81 Total Tackles, 25 TFLs, 13 Sacks, 1 Forced Fumble, 2 Fumbles Recovered

Aaron Gerle is a beast!! Gerle lead the (9-2) Greenway Demons in tackles, tackles for loss, and sacks last season. He possesses violent hands, splits double teams consistently, and has a non-stop motor to get to the ball carrier. I love the play he makes at the :25 second mark. Gerle works through not 1, not 2, but 3 blockers to sack the opposing quarterback for a huge loss of gain. Turn the film on and it's easy to see why Gerle's recruitment has blown up this off-season. "Gerle is a skill kid in a big man's body," Greenway Head Coach Ed Cook told ArizonaVarsity. "He's got a great get off and body control. Uses his hands really well. Off-season has been focused on developing upper body strengths and bringing that up to level to his lower half. He's developed really well and we are excited to see how that extra strength and size will impact his already explosive play." Reported Offers: Abilene Christian, Harding, Houston Baptist, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn Reported GPA: 3.5 Twitter: @aaron_gerle



Casteel OLB Kyle Pointer (6'3, 210)

2019 Season Stats: 78 Total Tackles, 16 TFLs, 6 Pass Deflections, 2 Forced Fumbles

The first time I watched Kyle Pointer's tape this past Spring, I had to rewind it and play it back a couple times because I was so impressed. The incoming Senior was truly unblockable at times. He has a great frame and he keeps outside leverage while setting the edge tremendously well. He tackles well in space and he drives his hips through contact. Only has a couple offers right now, but I really think Pointer's recruitment has the potential to explode next Fall. "Kyle Pointer is an explosive athlete with length and physicality," Casteel Head Coach Booby Newcombe told ArizonaVarsity. "A humble yet aggressive young man who loves to hit. He's continued to gain a greater understanding of the game and has steadily gained lean muscle mass." Reported Offers: Abilene Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls Reported GPA: 3.5 Twitter: @@itzpointz

Notre Dame Prep LB/DE JD Roberts (6'2, 230)

2019 Season Stats: 73 Total Tackles, 19 TFLs, 9.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 Fumble Recovery

I remember watching JD's Freshman tape a few years ago. He was the biggest kid on the field in every single game. The increase in explosive speed and the growing nastiness in his game over the years is molding him into becoming one of the top players in all of 5A. He excels in coming off the edge in a 2-point stance, consistently making plays and wreaking havoc in the backfield. He also has a great rip-under inside move which is evident on the play at the 2:54 mark. Really excited to watch JD step into that Senior leadership role next Fall. He's going to put up some huge numbers!!. "When you look at the season he had last season, it was pretty evident that he got better as the year went on," said Notre Dame Prep Head Coach George Prelock. "(JD) earned breakout player of the year, which was well deserved. He is a physical player who is more explosive than what people realize. He has a high football IQ which also allows him to make big plays throughout the game." Reported Offers: New Mexico, Northern Arizona Twitter: @JDRoberts17