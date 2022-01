Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 1/8

UPDATED: 1/8/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

South Mountain's leading rusher and receiver last season were the same person - Jaylen Huckaby. The 5-8, 165-pound athlete received his first offer from Western New Mexico on Saturday. Huckaby averaged more than 100 yards per game with his 616 yards on the ground with eight touchdowns (8.7 yds/carry) and 36 catches for 451 yards with four more scores. He also brought one of his three interceptions back for a TD and scored once more on a 95-yard kickoff return against McClintock for a total of 14 touchdowns for the Jaguars. Western New Mexico was led by former Queen Creek quarterback Devin Larsen, who had 19 touchdown passes for the Mustangs along with 2,661 yards. WNMU finished the year at 1-10. The Mustangs compete in the Lone Star Conference (Div. II).



Dane Kohl has stayed on the grind since last season ended, working on his balance, stability, and quickness. On Saturday, he collected his third offer from Linfield University. Kohl, a 6-1, 205-pound safety at Perry, had 27 tackles last season. Last month, he executed a 60-inch box jump. Last season, Linfield, located in Oregon, finished with an 11-1 record and a second consecutive Northwest Conference (Div. III) crown. The Wildcats reached the quarterfinals in the playoffs.



Allegheny College in Pennsylvania has been busy recruiting our state over the past month. Two more players earned offers on Saturday with Micah Southwick and Carlos Dominguez getting them. Southwick is a 6-3, 195-pound quarterback at Moon Valley. He is a dual-threat that had 336 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a run-heavy offense along with four passing TDs. Southwick is also currently playing on the Rockets' basketball team. Dominguez is a 5-7, 155-pound wide receiver at Brophy. He had 40 catches for 374 yards and scored five touchdowns for the Broncos. Dominguez is one of the many Brophy seniors that are not only talented, but have good grades (3.8 GPA). Allegheny closed out 37 years in the North Coast Athletic Confernce with a season-ending 42-38 win over Oberlin. The Gators will be in the Presidents' Athletic Conference (Div. III) this fall. Allegheny finished 3-7 in 2021.

Dominguez added offers from Jamestown and Arizona Christian later on Saturday. Jamestown ended last season with a 2-9 record. The Jimmies play in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (NAIA). Sophomore linebacker Brooks Canfield (a Corona del Sol alum) had 58 tackles on the year. Arizona Christian had a pair of local players named to the District 4 Academic All-District Team. They were offensive lineman Luke Verbalaitis (Pinnacle) and quarterback Tyler Duncan (Greenway). The Firestorm finished 8-2 and were 7-2 in Sooner Athletic Conference (NAIA) play.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 2. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.