Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 11/3
Drake offers Highland TE Jace Patton
UPDATED: 11/3/21
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Highland is two-thirds of the way through a treacherous stretch of its schedule. The Hawks played even with Basha for a half before falling 24-13. Last week, the game against Hamilton was scoreless after a quarter before the Huskies prevailed 32-12. This week brings a trip to Chandler. Highland remains in the hunt for an Open Division berth or could score a high seed in the 6A playoffs. The Hawks' tight end, Jace Patton received his first Division I offer on Tuesday from Drake. Patton, a 6-4, 235-pound tight end, has 19 catches for 252 yards (13.3-yard average) and a pair of touchdowns. He's a combination of size, strength (can squat 345 pounds), and pass-catching ability. A star in the classroom, Patton also carries a 3.8 GPA. This Saturday, Drake is scheduled to play its first game since Oct. 16. The Bulldogs (2-5) were on their bye last week and their game on Oct. 23 was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with personnel (athletes, coaches, managers, and staff). Drake plays in the Pioneer Football League (FCS) and will be in New York at Marist (3-4) this Saturday. On Wednesday, Patton added an offer from Montana Tech. Montana Tech handed No. 13 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) a loss last Saturday, 21-17. This week, the Orediggers (4-4) play at Montana Western (6-3). It will be the second meeting of the year between the two Frontier Conference (NAIA) teams and Montana Tech will be looking for revenge from a loss back in September.
Valley Vista center Jaden Lay received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).
Vista Grande linebacker Conor Sullivan received an offer from Avila (Kans.).
Sunrise Mountain safety Elijah Portela received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Hamilton cornerback Joel Gant received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).
Goldwater quarterback/defensive back Jesse Martinez received an offer from Midway (Ky.).
Presentation linebacker Brady Trejo received his first offer from Presentation (S. Dak.).
Basha defensive end Ty Robinson received offers from Crown (Minn.) and Southwestern College (Kans.).
Florence linebacker Victor Aguirre received an offer from Greenville (Ill.).
Peoria cornerback Jeremiah Gossett received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Greenway safety Kevin Johanson received an offer from Clarke (Iowa).
Notre Dame linebacker Wyatt Harris received an offer from Wooster (Ohio).
Miami running back Justin Cook received his first offer from Luther (Iowa).
Benson cornerback Jimmy Lerblance received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Mesquite offensive guard Josh Stokes received an offer from Kansas Wesleyan.
Deer Valley defensive back John West received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).
Walden Grove offensive tackle Michael Cormer received an offer from Wooster.
Campo Verde quarterback Jacob Brooks received an offer from Gustavus Adolphus (Minn.).
Sequoia Pathway offensive guard Amari Turner received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Sequoia Pathway safety Jyrei Gamble received his first offer from Southwestern College (Kans.).
River Valley running back Zach Hammett received offers from Midway and Jamestown (N. Dak.).
Goldwater cornerback Christopher Coty received his first offer from Midway.
Cienega defensive end Brody Kallman received an offer from Valparaiso (Ind.).
Hamilton offensive guard Jonathan Lozano received his first offer from Muskingum (Ohio).
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS
Quaron Adams - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, IOWA STATE, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Ripon
Victor Aguirre - Florence (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Greenville, Rose-Hulman
Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): BYU (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Clarke, Graceland, Lyon, Morehead State, Northern Arizona, Ottawa (Kans.), St. Thomas
Carson Allen - Highland (LB): Lewis & Clark
Carter Allen - Central (WR): Rose-Hulman
Diego Alvarez - Estrella Foothills (K): Avila, Clarke, St. Francis (Ill.)
Max Amicarelli - Estrella Foothills (OT): Clarke, Lyon, Puget Sound
Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah
Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Gustavus Adolphus, Lake Forest, Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound, Ripon, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Arizona Christian, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jamarei Ashby-Phan - Chaparral (ATH): St. Thomas (Minn.)
Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona Christian, Clarke, Finlandia, Luther, Mercer, Puget Sound, San Diego, Western Carolina, Wisconsin-River Falls
Nolan Baker - Cienega (DE): Clarke
Rson Baker - Goldwater (TE): Lewis & Clark
Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines
Zach Bauer - Greenway (OG): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Minot State, Montana Tech, Morehead State, Ottawa (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Bellomy - Arete Prep (RB): Puget Sound
Jacob Bennett - Parker (OT): Willamette
Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State, Valley City State
Easton Black - Sunrise Mountain (K/P): Morehead State
Jeremy Blassingame - Campo Verde (WR): Allegheny
Tanner Bobic - Deer Valley (WR/K): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Catholic, Clarke, Crown, Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Montana State-Northern, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rochester (N.Y.), Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Noah Borchard - Campo Verde (FS): St. Olaf
Charles Borowsky - Chaparral (WR): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, BYU, Columbia, Idaho, Portland State, Vanderbilt
Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, COLORADO, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State
Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Nevada, Northern Arizona
Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State
Korwyn Brantley-Ellis - Westwood (WR): Brevard
Jacob Brooks - Campo Verde (QB): Allegheny, Gustavus Adolphus
Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt
Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Minot State, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Davondre Bucannon - Chaparral (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Vincent Burgo - Cactus (DE): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, St. Olaf
Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): St. Norbert, Whittier
Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert
Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State, UNLV
Tommy Carberry - Florence (WR): Allegheny, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Greenville, Nichols, Puget Sound, Willamette
Davian Carrasco - Salpointe (LB): Clarke
Mikey Castro - Seton Catholic (RB): Arizona Christian
Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian
Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Washington & Lee
Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Luther, St. Norbert
Matthew Clark - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Air Force
Will Clark - Campo Verde (WR): Jamestown
Connor Clinton - Casteel (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Dartmouth, Fordham, Navy, Northern Arizona
Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): AIR FORCE, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State
Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, PRINCETON, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale
Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Justin Cook - Miami (RB): Luther
KJ Cooper - Chandler (QB): Eastern Kentucky
Christopher Coty - Goldwater (CB): Midway
Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Georgetown, Marist, Michigan State (preferred walk-on), Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State
Michael Cromer - Walden Grove (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army
Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Northern Michigan
Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark, Rochester (N.Y.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Donell Danley - Estrella Foothills (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Lyon, Puget Sound
Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): ARIZONA, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State
Thomas DeChesaro - Saguaro (FS): Lake Forest
Grant DeGraffenreid - Hamilton (DE): Lewis & Clark, Millikin
Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): San Diego State
Brok Determan - Benson (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Crown
Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, IDAHO
Carlos Dominguez - Brophy (WR): La Verne
Devin Dunn - Chandler (LB): AIR FORCE, Lewis & Clark
CJ Eastwood - Chaparral (LB): Rose-Hulman
Skylar Edmonds - Red Mountain (LB): Minot State
Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dartmouth
Mason Ennen - Mesa (DE): Arizona Christian
Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert
Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian
Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Rice, Weber State
Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Allegheny, Bethel Univ. (Tenn.), Ithaca, Lyon, Oberlin
Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Black Hills State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sam Franco - Sabino (DT): Clarke
Cole Franklin - Pinnacle (LB): Bowdoin
Jacob Franze - Chaparral (SS): Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins, MIT, Saint Anselm
Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bowdoin, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Washington (Mo.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jyrei Gamble - Sequoia Pathway (SS): Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Joel Gant - Hamilton (CB): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa
Aidan Garcia - Higley (WR): Mary
Reilly Garcia - Campo Verde (QB): Carleton
Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Carson Gazeley - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark
Valentin Gbafore - Liberty (WR): Idaho
Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State
Denzel Glass - Coolidge (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Nathan Goerke - Sahuaro (LB): Clarke, Lyon
Carlos Gonzalez - Salpointe (C): Clarke
Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Northern Michigan, St. Norbert
Javier Grajeda Jr. - Pusch Ridge (RB): Lyon, Rose-Hulman
Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah
Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (DB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force
Camden Haggard - Hamilton (S): Morningside, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State
Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Caleb Hamilton - Trivium Prep (C): Crown
Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Midway, Wisconsin-River Falls
Wyatt Harris - Notre Dame (LB): Rose-Hulman, Wooster
Johnny Hart - Sunrise Mountain (TE): Hastings, Lyon, Rose-Hulman, South Dakota School of Mines
Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OT): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morehead State, Morningside, Puget Sound, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Higley - Chaparral (WR): Arizona Christian
Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Joseph Hill - Willow Canyon (OG): Lyon
Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee
Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Indiana, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tulane, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia
Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, WASHINGTON
Dawson Hubbard - Hamilton (DT): Butler, Drake
Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Presentation
Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian
Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Jamestown, Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines
Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Mayville State
Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Yale
Andrew James - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian
Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Kevin Johanson - Greenway (SS): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Lawrence, Rose-Hulman
Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): ARIZONA, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State
Lloyd Johnson - Marana Mountain View (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke
Luke Johnson - Northwest Christian (LB): College of Idaho
Quinton Johnson - Centennial (DE): CSU-Pueblo
Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU
Dillon Jones - Notre Dame (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Culver-Stockton, Drake, Rose-Hulman, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso
Matt Katergaris - Desert Mountain (OT): Arizona Christian
Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi
Cameron Knight - Hamilton (CB): Lewis & Clark
Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dane Kohl - Perry (SS): Lewis & Clark
Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Northern Michigan, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jeff Lambert - Corona del Sol (LB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary
Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Elmhurst, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Ottawa (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne
Gage Lentz - Veritas Prep (QB): Dordt
Jimmy Lerblance - Benson (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Crown, Rose-Hulman
Grayson Longfellow - Dobson (OT): Ottawa (Kans.)
Jonathan Lozano - Hamilton (OG): Muskingum
Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico
Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Arizona Christian, Presbyterian
Christian Makanoeich - O'Connor (K): Ottawa (Kans.)
Kyler Manning - Catalina (LB): Clarke
Jaden Manwaring - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Rose-Hulman
Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, WEST VIRGINIA
Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian
Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Allegheny, Army, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grand View, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, Navy, Northern State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): St. Norbert
Jesse Martinez - Goldwater (QB/DB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Midway
Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Anderson, Jamestown, St. Norbert
Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, MICHIGAN STATE, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah
Ryan Matteson - River Valley (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Matthew McClelland - Arete Prep (QB/DB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Morehead State, Pacific, St. Olaf, Willamette
Parker McClure - Red Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Minot State
Nycholas McDaniel - Sunnyside (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Jack McFarland - Boulder Creek (WR): Morehead State
Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ryan Meloche - Pinnacle (FS): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins
Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State
Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Ripon, Sewanee, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State
Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian
KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Idaho, Nevada
Josh Minton - Brophy (SS): Allegheny, Luther
Roger Miranda-Mora - Brophy (OG): La Verne, Luther
Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): ARIZONA, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico, Wisconsin
Demetri Money - Apollo (WR): Culver-Stockton
Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Southwest Minnesota State
Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Ripon, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, MARSHALL, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV, Utah State, Yale
Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Ethan Morrison - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Carthage, Whittier
Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Baylor, CALIFORNIA, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Dylan Murray - Horizon (SS): Bryant
Trey Naughton - Salpointe (LS): Morgan State
Trey Nelson - Verrado (WR): Arizona Christian, Juniata, Pacific Lutheran, Southwestern (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Ian Nieto - Perry (WR): Lewis & Clark
Armando Nieves - Paradise Valley (OT): Arizona Christian
Oliver Ocampos - Centennial (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Ochoa - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Gustavus Adolphus
Cordell Outridge - Moon Valley (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Rivelino Pacheco - River Valley (ATH): Carthage, Clarke
Skyler Partridge - Horizon (QB): Whittier
Jace Patton - Highland (TE): Drake, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Montana Tech, Morningside, Rocky Mountain, Southwest Minnesota State, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Pablo Pena - Marana Mountain View (OT): Clarke
Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Anderson, South Dakota School of Mines
Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi
Jordan Pfeiffer - Sahuaro (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Hastings, Luther, Lyon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State, Southwest Baptist
Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Elijah Portela - Sunrise Mountain (FS): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke
Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV
Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State
Cody Raetzman - Salpointe (SS): Allegheny, Minot State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ricky Randall - Canyon View (OG): Dickinson State
Caleb Richardson - Perry (DT): Allegheny, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Josh Richardson - Perry (LB): Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Alex Rivera - Trevor Browne (QB): Allegheny, Mayville State, Ottawa (Kans.)
Leon Roberts - Carl Hayden (CB): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Ripon, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Portland State
Jose Roman - Desert View (OG): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke
Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian
Cole Rood - Highland (CB): Northern State
Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): BYU, Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State
Dwayne Quentin Ross - Hamilton (WR): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Davis Rubel - Millennium (K): Rose-Hulman
Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): Northern Arizona, Wisconsin-River Falls
John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): Bowdoin, South Dakota School of Mines
Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Drake, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Lehigh, Morehead State, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego, Weber State
Andy Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (DT): Drake
Deven Sanchez - Marana Mountain View (S/SB): Arizona Christian, Ripon
Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Santiago - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Colgate, Colorado State, San Diego State, Yale
Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): Hastings, New Mexico Highlands
James Scott - Centennial (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Drake, Lewis & Clark, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State
Hunter Seelye - Campo Verde (OG): Drake
Tony Servin - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Lawrence (Wisc.), Mayville State, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls
Justin Shehow - Walden Grove (OT): Muskingum
Cannen Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest
Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania
Aiden Simonton - O'Connor (OT): Minot State, Morehead State
Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Montana State, Navy, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico
Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota, San Diego
Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian
Elijah Sports-Trott - Centennial (WR): Allegheny
Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): TEXAS
Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State
Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State
Logan Stell - Sahuaro (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)
Cade Stenson - Florence (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Luther, Nichols, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jason Stevens - Walden Grove (QB): Saint Mary
Josh Stokes - Mesquite (OG): Arizona Christian, Kansas Wesleyan
Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah
Conor Sullivan - Vista Grande (LB): Avila, Clarke
Joey Sumlin - Salpointe (LB): Morgan State
Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah
Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State
Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, Nevada, Southern Utah, Utah State
Tre Tate - Hamilton (WR): Colorado School of Mines
Mack Taylor - Queen Creek (LS): Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll (Minn.), Lake Forest, Luther, Morningside, South Dakota School of Mines, Willamette
Myllen Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Northern Arizona
Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State
Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Allegheny, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Morehead State, Morgan State
Brady Trejo - Highland (LB): Presentation
Kiko Trejo - Amphitheater (RB): Arizona Christian
Amari Turner - Sequoia Pathway (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke
Keiyon Turner - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian
Josh Van Ordt - Chandler Prep (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): AIR FORCE, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso
Frankie Viera - Desert Vista (LB): Allegheny
Josiah Villanueva - Red Mountain (RB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark
Max Ware - Brophy (WR): South Dakota School of MInes
Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Eastern Kentucky, Hawaii, Marshall, Northern Colorado, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin
Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, St. Norbert
Gabriel Watkins-Daigle - Walden Grove (OG): Morningside, Valparaiso
Braden Wells - Notre Dame (QB): Puget Sound, St. Norbert
John West - Deer Valley (DB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Mayville State, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brandon Wettstein - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Rose-Hulman
Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State
Etwood Williams - Mesa (CB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zach Wren - Pinnacle (QB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Merhauti Xepera - Higley (TE): FRESNO STATE
Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Ethan Young - O'Connor (QB): Kansas Wesleyan
Jose Zazueta - Canyon del Oro (DE): Clarke
Chandler linebacker Devin Dunn commits to Air Force
UPDATED: 10/28/21
For the second week in a row, we feature a high school senior making a commitment to the U.S. Air Force Acdemy.
Devin Dunn, a 5-11, 195-pound linebacker and safety, announced the acceptance of his appointment to the Falcons on Tuesday. He just visited the AFA last Saturday for their game against San Diego State.
"You could just tell it's a family environment there," Dunn said in a text message. "The whole staff was extremely welcoming. The opportunities that come with being a part of the Air Force Academy was just something I couldn't pass up both with football and academically."
Dunn is being recruited by the Falcons as a strong safety.
In his first year as a starter, he has 52 tackles with six for a loss. Dunn has 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. During last offseason, he prepared for his senior campaign playing with RedRum during 7-on-7 tournaments.
Air Force is on the bye this week and will take a 6-2 record into a home game against Army on Nov. 6. CBS will have the game, which kicks off at 9:30 a.m. in Colorado Springs. The Falcons can clinch the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy with a win since they already have a victory over Navy.
CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Kaden Cloud (RB) - Williams Field
Devin Dunn (LB) - Chandler
Rudy Varela (C) - Casteel
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Russell Davis II (DE) - Hamilton
Isaiah Johnson (DT) - Chandler
Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro
Tyler Powell (TE) - Brophy
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Connor Clinton (FS) - Casteel
BYU COUGARS
Brigham Alexander (OT) - Benjamin Franklin (walk-on)
Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Nick Morrow (DE) - Flagstaff
COLORADO BUFFALOES
Shakaun Bowser (LB) - Casteel
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Merhauti Xepera (TE) - Higley
IDAHO VANDALS
Ridge Docekal (QB) - Saguaro
IOWA STATE CYCLONES
Quaron Adams (WR) - Chandler
MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD
Andrew Morris (LB) - Mesquite
MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Brevin Czosnyka (LB) - O'Connor
Devon Grubbs (DB) - Desert Vista
Jai Rodriquez (OT) - Desert Vista
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Benjamin Morrison (CB) - Brophy
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler
PRINCETON TIGERS
Nason Coleman (TE) - Chandler
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Jordan Morris (TE) - Red Mountain
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy
UNLV REBELS
Fisher Camac (DE) - Highland
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
Lance Holtzclaw (DE) - Desert Ridge
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge
WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS
Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton