Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 11/3

UPDATED: 11/3/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Highland is two-thirds of the way through a treacherous stretch of its schedule. The Hawks played even with Basha for a half before falling 24-13. Last week, the game against Hamilton was scoreless after a quarter before the Huskies prevailed 32-12. This week brings a trip to Chandler. Highland remains in the hunt for an Open Division berth or could score a high seed in the 6A playoffs. The Hawks' tight end, Jace Patton received his first Division I offer on Tuesday from Drake. Patton, a 6-4, 235-pound tight end, has 19 catches for 252 yards (13.3-yard average) and a pair of touchdowns. He's a combination of size, strength (can squat 345 pounds), and pass-catching ability. A star in the classroom, Patton also carries a 3.8 GPA. This Saturday, Drake is scheduled to play its first game since Oct. 16. The Bulldogs (2-5) were on their bye last week and their game on Oct. 23 was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with personnel (athletes, coaches, managers, and staff). Drake plays in the Pioneer Football League (FCS) and will be in New York at Marist (3-4) this Saturday. On Wednesday, Patton added an offer from Montana Tech. Montana Tech handed No. 13 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) a loss last Saturday, 21-17. This week, the Orediggers (4-4) play at Montana Western (6-3). It will be the second meeting of the year between the two Frontier Conference (NAIA) teams and Montana Tech will be looking for revenge from a loss back in September.



Here's the rest of the offers over the past week:

Valley Vista center Jaden Lay received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Vista Grande linebacker Conor Sullivan received an offer from Avila (Kans.).

Sunrise Mountain safety Elijah Portela received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Hamilton cornerback Joel Gant received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).

Goldwater quarterback/defensive back Jesse Martinez received an offer from Midway (Ky.).

Presentation linebacker Brady Trejo received his first offer from Presentation (S. Dak.).

Basha defensive end Ty Robinson received offers from Crown (Minn.) and Southwestern College (Kans.).

Florence linebacker Victor Aguirre received an offer from Greenville (Ill.).

Peoria cornerback Jeremiah Gossett received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Greenway safety Kevin Johanson received an offer from Clarke (Iowa).

Notre Dame linebacker Wyatt Harris received an offer from Wooster (Ohio).

Miami running back Justin Cook received his first offer from Luther (Iowa).

Benson cornerback Jimmy Lerblance received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Mesquite offensive guard Josh Stokes received an offer from Kansas Wesleyan.

Deer Valley defensive back John West received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Walden Grove offensive tackle Michael Cormer received an offer from Wooster.

Campo Verde quarterback Jacob Brooks received an offer from Gustavus Adolphus (Minn.).

Sequoia Pathway offensive guard Amari Turner received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Sequoia Pathway safety Jyrei Gamble received his first offer from Southwestern College (Kans.).

River Valley running back Zach Hammett received offers from Midway and Jamestown (N. Dak.).

Goldwater cornerback Christopher Coty received his first offer from Midway.

Cienega defensive end Brody Kallman received an offer from Valparaiso (Ind.).

Hamilton offensive guard Jonathan Lozano received his first offer from Muskingum (Ohio).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.