ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 4/19

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

We now have four juniors at Casteel with college offers as Rudy Varela became the latest. The first one for the Colts' center came from the Naval Academy last Friday. Varela, a 6-4, 285-pound lineman, is a three-sport athlete at Casteel. In the classroom, he has a 4.2 weighted GPA. Varela took part in the Under Armour All-America Camp last month. Arizona Varsity's Cody Cameron discussed Varela and many others on the Take It EZ Sports Show . Navy will face eight teams in 2021 that made bowl appearances last year. The Mids kick it off with back-to-back home games in Annapolis against Marshall and Air Force on the first two Saturdays of September. The annual Army-Navy game will cap off the season and be played in MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Dec. 11. That one will honor and remember the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The Midshipmen finished 3-7 last year.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. A total of 330 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 3/22/21

Over the past few years, the Saguaro Sabercats have sent star players on to college in the SEC (Georgia), Big Ten (Ohio State), Big Twelve (Oklahoma State), along with a handful to the Pac-12 Conference (Arizona State, USC, UCLA, Washington, Oregon). One of the local schools has been missing from this list, but its new coaching staff said it was going to prioritize in-state recruiting.

Chalk one up for head coach Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats, who gained a verbal commitment from Saguaro defensive end Tristan Monday fittingly, on Monday. The 6-4, 240-pounder announced on social media that he is staying in his home state.

"I believe in what Coach Brown is bringing for me on the field," Monday said in a text message. "As well as my whole family being U of A fans."

That would newly hired defensive coordinator Don Brown. He comes from Michigan, where he guided the Wolverines to a top 12 ranking in defense in four of his five seasons there. Brown has 45 years of experience and is known for his aggressive attacks earning him the nickname Dr. Blitz.

Getting to the quarterback is something Monday has done a lot of the last two years for the Sabercats. He has tallied 15.5 sacks in that time leading SHS in the category each season and helped the team to back-to-back Open Division tournaments.

Arizona is set to begin spring practice on Tuesday and will go at it on Tuesday, Thursdays, and Saturdays for five straight weeks. That will lead up to a Spring Game on April 24 at noon. The event will be televised on the Pac-12 Network and feature guest alumni Tedy Bruschi and Rob Gronkowski as coaches. It will be at Arizona Stadium in Tucson and the UA athletic department is hopeful that a limited number of fans will be able to attend for no charge. Arizona (0-5 in 2020) will kick off its 2021 season on Sept. 4 in Las Vegas against BYU (11-1 in 2020).

