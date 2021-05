Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 5/21

UPDATED: 5/21/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.



The recruitment of Kaden Hicks has taken off over the past week. Morningside became his fifth offer in that time. Hicks is a 6-4, 260-pound offensive guard at Mountain Ridge. He recently completed the track and field season, where he threw the shot put and discus. Hicks carries a 3.5 GPA and blocked for a Mountain Lion offense that posted nearly 200 passing yards a game and threw 21 touchdown passes. He is being recruited by Jay Schlichte., the Offensive Line coach and Run Game coordinator at Morningside College. The Mustangs reached the NAIA semifinals for a fourth straight season. Morningside, located in Iowa, wound up 10-1 and finished the year ranked No. 3. The powerhouse program also won its 10th consecutive Great Plains Athletic Conference title.



The O'Connor defense held four opponents to 14 or fewer points during a 6-4 season that ended in the 6A Conference semifinals. One of three linebackers returning in '21 is Brevin Czosnyka, who received an offer from Northern Arizona on Friday. The 6-3, 190-pounder had 84 tackles, two sacks, and a pair of interceptions for the Eagles. A sprinter, Czosnyka ran a 10.83 in the 100 meters at the Hal Anders Invitational at Apollo in April. He also played for True Buzz West Coast this offseason, which was featured in this documentary by Arizona Varsity's Andrew Morgan. Northern Arizona is coming off a successful 3-2 spring season that was one opposing Hail Mary away from a 4-1 campaign and likely FCS playoff spot. This fall will bring the return of a full eleven-game season and it will start in Flagstaff on Thursday, Sept. 2 against the newly crowned champs from Sam Houston State (Tex.). Homecoming Weekend for the Lumberjacks will be on Oct. 16 when Southern Utah visits to compete for the Grand Canyon Trophy.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.