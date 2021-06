Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 6/2

UPDATED: 6/2/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.



Concordia College has set its footing in Arizona for several years now grabbing some of our local high school talent to take back to northwest Minnesota to become Cobbers. This week, four players from the Class of '22 reaped offers - Kolten Warner, Andrew Hinojos, Adam Knowles, and Ty Robinson. Warner is a 6-foot, 175-pound safety at O'Connor. Last month, he captured the Defensive Back MVP award at the United Combine presented by Adidas. Hinojos is a 6-5, 285-pound offensive tackle at Campo Verde. In addition to football, he also wrestles for the Coyotes. Knowles is a 6-1, 250-pound defensive tackle at Perry. He is a three-sport athlete (wrestling/track) and carries a 3.52 GPA. Robinson is a 6-2, 210-pound defensive end at Basha. He had 36 tackles for the Bears last season and is also a three-sport athlete (wrestling/track). Assistant coach Dave Klug recently announced his retirement from Concordia College. He just completed his 33rd year with the Division III program. He played for the Cobbers and was drafted by the Chiefs in 1980. Concordia didn't play any games this school year. The Cobbers, members of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, will resume play this fall.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.