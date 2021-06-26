Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 6/25

UPDATED: 6/25/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

This is a catch-up version of the Recruiting Page as I took a week off for vacation. Just like the temperatures in Phoenix, the recruiting continues to heat up!



Times for games are given in Arizona time.



ALA-Gilbert North had another successful season in 2020, finishing with an 8-2 record and a spot in the 3A Conference semifinals. This was the best of the Eagles' three seasons since joining the AIA. ALAGN averaged 35.5 points and 268 passing yards per game. One of the returners on that offense this fall is Johnny Bellino. The 6-foot, 170-pound athlete received offers from Wisconsin-River Falls and Concordia College in Minnesota. Bellino led the Eagles with 43 receptions for 789 yards and eight touchdowns. He went over the 100-yard mark four times and was named First Team All-3A Conference. A track athlete, Bellino has breakaway speed on the outside. Wisconsin-River Falls is eager to get back on the field after having last year canceled. The Falcons play in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III) and went 2-8 in the 2019 season. Concordia College is in the same boat as UWRF in that it didn't play any games in 2020. The Cobbers are also a Division III school and compete in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Concordia went 5-5 in 2019.

Here's the rest of the offers since June 12:

Flagstaff defensive end Nick Morrow received an offer from Baylor.

Casteel safety Connor Clinton received offers from Northern Arizona and Arizona State.

Desert Edge tight end Matthew Willis received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Cactus safety Joseph Lagafuaina received offers from Arizona Christian and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Desert View offensive guard Jose Roman received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

River Valley running back Zach Hammett received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Casa Grande cornerback Dematris Azcueta received offers from Arizona, Arizona Christian, and San Diego.

Mesa Mountain View defensive end Malaki Ta'ase received an offer from Utah State.

Saguaro safety Thomas DeChesaro received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Saguaro linebacker Cannen Siegel received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Basha defensive end Ty Robinson received offers from Puget Sound (Wash.) and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Chandler quarterback KJ Cooper received his first offer from Eastern Kentucky.

Chandler cornerback Alfred Smith received an offer from St. Norbert (Wisc.).

Hamilton safety Camden Haggard received his first offers from Northern State (S. Dak.), Southwest Minnesota State, and Morningside (Iowa).

Saguaro running back Bryan Bogardus received offers from Wisconsin-River Falls and Bethel College (Kans.).

Salpointe safety Cody Raetzman received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Chandler safety Franky Morales received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Carl Hayden cornerback Leon Roberts received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Mountain Pointe wide receiver Terryon Rowe received offers from Wisconsin-River Falls and Southwest Minnesota State.

Moon Valley defensive tackle Cordell Outridge received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Chandler offensive tackle Emmanuel Ajala received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Notre Dame defensive end Dillon Jones received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Gilbert kicker Ilya Uvaydov received his first offer from Dixie State (Utah).

Mesquite linebacker Andrew Morris received an offer from Marshall (West Va.).

Corona del Sol linebacker Jeff Lambert received an offer from New Mexico.

Greenway offensive guard Zach Bauer received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Marana Mountain View slotback Deven Sanchez received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Basha safety Jordan Anderson received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Hamlton cornerback Joel Gant received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Valley Vista center Jaden Lay received offers from Arizona Christian and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Centennial offensive guard Tony Servin received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Blue Ridge quarterback Cael Stewart an offer from Southwest Minnesota State.

Greenway linebacker Milo Apodaca received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Casa Grande quarterback Angel Flores received an offer from Rice.

Chaparral cornerback Davondre Bucannon received his first offer from Idaho.

Mountain Ridge offensive guard Kaden Hicks received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Mountain Ridge offensive guard Alexis Sanchez received an offer from Northern Arizona.

Hamilton wide receiver Tre Tate received his first offer from Colorado School of Mines.

Amphitheater running back Kiko Trejo received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Brophy wide receiver Carlos Dominguez received his first offer from La Verne (Calif.).

Arizona College Prep offensive tackle Keaton Messerole received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Saguaro offensive guard Raul Aguilar received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Arcadia quarterback Jack Benson received his first offer from Southwest Minnesota State.

Chaparral wide receiver Charles Borowsky received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Walden Grove offensive tackle Michael Cromer received an offer from Hamline (Minn.).

Peoria cornerback Jeremiah Gossett received an offer from Northern Michigan.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.