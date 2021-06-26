 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 6/25
Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 6/25

Photo Courtesy of Johnny Bellino
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

ALA-Gilbert North wide receiver Bellino adds pair of new offers

UPDATED: 6/25/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

This is a catch-up version of the Recruiting Page as I took a week off for vacation. Just like the temperatures in Phoenix, the recruiting continues to heat up!

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

ALA-Gilbert North had another successful season in 2020, finishing with an 8-2 record and a spot in the 3A Conference semifinals. This was the best of the Eagles' three seasons since joining the AIA. ALAGN averaged 35.5 points and 268 passing yards per game. One of the returners on that offense this fall is Johnny Bellino. The 6-foot, 170-pound athlete received offers from Wisconsin-River Falls and Concordia College in Minnesota. Bellino led the Eagles with 43 receptions for 789 yards and eight touchdowns. He went over the 100-yard mark four times and was named First Team All-3A Conference. A track athlete, Bellino has breakaway speed on the outside. Wisconsin-River Falls is eager to get back on the field after having last year canceled. The Falcons play in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III) and went 2-8 in the 2019 season. Concordia College is in the same boat as UWRF in that it didn't play any games in 2020. The Cobbers are also a Division III school and compete in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Concordia went 5-5 in 2019.

Here's the rest of the offers since June 12:

Flagstaff defensive end Nick Morrow received an offer from Baylor.
Casteel safety Connor Clinton received offers from Northern Arizona and Arizona State.
Desert Edge tight end Matthew Willis received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Cactus safety Joseph Lagafuaina received offers from Arizona Christian and Wisconsin-River Falls.
Desert View offensive guard Jose Roman received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
River Valley running back Zach Hammett received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
Casa Grande cornerback Dematris Azcueta received offers from Arizona, Arizona Christian, and San Diego.
Mesa Mountain View defensive end Malaki Ta'ase received an offer from Utah State.
Saguaro safety Thomas DeChesaro received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Saguaro linebacker Cannen Siegel received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Basha defensive end Ty Robinson received offers from Puget Sound (Wash.) and Wisconsin-River Falls.
Chandler quarterback KJ Cooper received his first offer from Eastern Kentucky.
Chandler cornerback Alfred Smith received an offer from St. Norbert (Wisc.).
Hamilton safety Camden Haggard received his first offers from Northern State (S. Dak.), Southwest Minnesota State, and Morningside (Iowa).
Saguaro running back Bryan Bogardus received offers from Wisconsin-River Falls and Bethel College (Kans.).
Salpointe safety Cody Raetzman received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Chandler safety Franky Morales received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Carl Hayden cornerback Leon Roberts received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Mountain Pointe wide receiver Terryon Rowe received offers from Wisconsin-River Falls and Southwest Minnesota State.
Moon Valley defensive tackle Cordell Outridge received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Chandler offensive tackle Emmanuel Ajala received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Notre Dame defensive end Dillon Jones received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Gilbert kicker Ilya Uvaydov received his first offer from Dixie State (Utah).
Mesquite linebacker Andrew Morris received an offer from Marshall (West Va.).
Corona del Sol linebacker Jeff Lambert received an offer from New Mexico.
Greenway offensive guard Zach Bauer received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Marana Mountain View slotback Deven Sanchez received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Basha safety Jordan Anderson received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Hamlton cornerback Joel Gant received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Valley Vista center Jaden Lay received offers from Arizona Christian and Wisconsin-River Falls.
Centennial offensive guard Tony Servin received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Blue Ridge quarterback Cael Stewart an offer from Southwest Minnesota State.
Greenway linebacker Milo Apodaca received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Casa Grande quarterback Angel Flores received an offer from Rice.
Chaparral cornerback Davondre Bucannon received his first offer from Idaho.
Mountain Ridge offensive guard Kaden Hicks received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Mountain Ridge offensive guard Alexis Sanchez received an offer from Northern Arizona.
Hamilton wide receiver Tre Tate received his first offer from Colorado School of Mines.
Amphitheater running back Kiko Trejo received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Brophy wide receiver Carlos Dominguez received his first offer from La Verne (Calif.).
Arizona College Prep offensive tackle Keaton Messerole received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Saguaro offensive guard Raul Aguilar received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Arcadia quarterback Jack Benson received his first offer from Southwest Minnesota State.
Chaparral wide receiver Charles Borowsky received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Walden Grove offensive tackle Michael Cromer received an offer from Hamline (Minn.).
Peoria cornerback Jeremiah Gossett received an offer from Northern Michigan.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS

Quaron Adams - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon

Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State

Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): Graceland, Morehead State

Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Northern Colorado

Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona Christian, Finlandia, San Diego

Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines

Zach Bauer - Greenway (OG): Arizona Christian

Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Benson - Arcadia (QB): Southwest Minnesota State

Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State

Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Puget Sound, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Charles Borowsky - Chaparral (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, BYU, Columbia, Idaho, Vanderbilt

Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State

Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona

Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State

Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt

Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Davondre Bucannon - Chaparral (CB): Idaho

Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): St. Norbert

Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert

Tommy Carberry - Florence (WR): Puget Sound

Mikey Castro - Seton Catholic (RB): Arizona Christian

Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State

Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian

Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Lake Forest, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert

Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Connor Clinton - Casteel (SS): Arizona State, Army, Northern Arizona

Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): Air Force, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State

Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, Princeton, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale

Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

KJ Cooper - Chandler (QB): Eastern Kentucky

Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): Georgetown, Marist, Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State

Michael Cromer - Walden Grove (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline

Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army

Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Rochester (N.Y.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona

Jalen Daniels - Red Mountain (QB): Howard, Morgan State

Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): Arizona, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State

Thomas DeChesaro - Saguaro (FS): Lake Forest

Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): San Diego State

Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, Idaho

Carlos Dominguez - Brophy (WR): La Verne

Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dartmouth

Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian

Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Georgetown, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Rice

Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Bethel Univ. (Tenn.)

Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joel Gant - Hamilton (CB): Arizona Christian

Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Valentin Gbafore - Independence (WR): Idaho

Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State

Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Northern Michigan

Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah

Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (RB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona

Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force

Camden Haggard - Hamilton (S): Morningside, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State

Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morningside, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee

Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia

Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE/WR): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, Washington

Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest

Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian

Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines

Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State

Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Yale

Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State

Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU

Dillon Jones - Notre Dame (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Culver-Stockton, Southwest Minnesota State

Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi

Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jeff Lambert - Corona del Sol (LB): New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary

Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne

Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico

Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Presbyterian

Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, WEST VIRGINIA

Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian

Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Grand View, Lake Forest, Navy, Wisconsin-River Falls

Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): St. Norbert

Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Jamestown, St. Norbert

Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, MICHIGAN STATE, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah

Matthew McClelland - Arete Prep (QB/DB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State

Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State

Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian

KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Nevada

Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): ARIZONA, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico

Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Southwest Minnesota State

Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, Marshall, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Yale

Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Baylor, California, Northern Arizona

Dylan Murray - Horizon (SS): Bryant

Oliver Ocampos - Centennial (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls

Cordell Outridge - Moon Valley (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jace Patton - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State

Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): South Dakota School of Mines

Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi

Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State

Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV

Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State

Cody Raetzman - Salpointe (SS): Wisconsin-River Falls

Caleb Richardson - Perry (DT): Lake Forest

Alex Rivera - Trevor Browne (QB): Mayville State

Leon Roberts - Carl Hayden (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona

Jose Roman - Desert View (OG): Arizona Christian

Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian

Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): BYU, Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State

Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Larry Royal - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian

Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): Northern Arizona

John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): South Dakota School of Mines

Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Georgetown, Morehead State, Northern Arizona

Deven Sanchez - Marana Mountain View (SB): Arizona Christian

Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Santiago - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Colorado State, San Diego State, Yale

Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): New Mexico Highlands

James Scott - Centennial (RB): Southwest Minnesota State

Tony Servin - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Mayville State

Cannen Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest

Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania

Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Navy, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico

Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota

Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian

Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): TEXAS

Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State

Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State

Cael Stewart - Blue Ridge (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah

Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah

Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State

Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, Nevada, Southern Utah, Utah State

Tre Tate - Hamilton (WR): Colorado School of Mines

Mack Taylor - Queen Creek (LS): Lake Forest, Morningside

Myllen Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Northern Arizona

Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State

Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Lake Forest, Morgan State

Kiko Trejo - Amphitheater (RB): Arizona Christian

Keiyon Turner - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian

Ilya Uvaydov - Gilbert (K): Dixie State

Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): Air Force, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso

Max Ware - Brophy (WR): South Dakota School of MInes

Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin

Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert

Braden Wells - Notre Dame (QB): Puget Sound, St. Norbert

John West - Deer Valley (DB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State

Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Merhauti Xepera - Fresno State (TE/DE): Higley

Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Photo by Andy Silvas Photography
Hamilton QB Nicco Marchiol commits to West Virginia

UPDATED: 6/25/21

West Virginia is on its way to building a Top 25 recruiting class and the centerpiece is making his way to Morgantown from Arizona.

Nicco Marchiol, a 6-3, 220-pound quarterback at Hamilton, is rated a four-star prospect from Rivals. He played his first season for the Huskies last year after moving from Colorado.

In eight games last year, Marchiol threw for 1,417 yards and completed 69 percent of his passes. He had 11 touchdown passes and added six more scores via the run. After missing Hamilton's first two playoff games with an injury, he returned and nearly led the Huskies to a victory in the Open Division final against Chandler (a 23-21 loss).

Cody Cameron analyzed Marchiol's commitment and talked to Hamilton's head coach and offensive coordinator.

Marchiol would be the first Arizona high school player to go to West Virginia since Brantwon Bowser (Maryvale), who played cornerback for the Mountaineers in 2008. The last quarterback from the state to go to WVU was Chuck LeVinus (Cactus '06), who was Major Harris' backup.

West Virginia had eight players named to Phil Steele's Preseason All-Big 12 team. Leading the way is senior defensive tackle Dante Stills, who was named to the First Team. The Mountaineers open their season in College Park against Maryland on Sept. 4. The game will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. and be televised nationally on ESPN. Last year, WVU finished 6-4 and defeated Army in the Liberty Bowl.


Marchiol wasn't the only Hamilton player to commit over the past couple of weeks. One of his targets, Michael Masunas, also made his announcement. The tight end will go to Michigan State.

Masunas (6-5, 235) is the second senior from the state to commit to the Spartans, joining offensive lineman Gavin Broscious (Desert Edge). He went on an official visit to East Lansing earlier this month. It was a busy June for Masunas, who also visited UNLV and TCU while also competing in the Dallas Showcase at SMU.

He really felt a bond with the coaches and is visualizing himself competing in the Big Ten.

"I love the feeling of family," Masunas said in a text message. "I think the coaching staff is amazing. The program is excellent and I think it is a great fit all around."

Michigan State is recruiting him as a tight end.

"They love that I can catch and block," Masunas said. "They plan to use me for both."

Masunas is entering his second year at Hamilton after transferring from Sabino. He is an excellent student with a 4.16 GPA.

Michigan State will begin its season a day earlier than initially planned with a Friday night kickoff on Sept. 3 at Northwestern. The game will begin at 6 p.m. and be televised by ESPN. Last season, the Spartans struggled to a 2-5 record, but one of those wins came in East Lansing against Northwestern (29-20). The Wildcats came into that game with a No. 8 national ranking.


Like Michigan State, BYU has two commits from Arizona. Both came over the past couple of weeks as Cooper Ross and Brooks Jones each made their commitments to the Cougars.

A day after an unofficial visit to Provo, Ross committed. He is a 6-5, 245-pound tight end at Heritage Academy Mesa. The Heroes play 8-man football in the Canyon Athletic Association. Ross plays on both sides of the ball for Heritage and is a two-time offensive MVP and a two-time state champion. In the classroom, he carries a 4.02 GPA.

He is planning to serve a mission after graduating and enroll at BYU in the fall of 2024.

Jones will be reunited with his older brother, Dean, who plays defensive back for the Cougars. The 6-6, 195-pounder has played basketball at ALA-Queen Creek and is committing to BYU as a defensive end. This will be his first year playing high school football. Jones competed in the camp in Provo earlier this month as well.

The players at BYU got to see a renovated locker room earlier this week in the Student Athletic Building. It was patterned after the locker room used for the Philadelphia Eagles. The amenities include a new team haircutting area, a Nike gear display, BYU football history uniform displays, and televisions. After a year of having to create its own schedule due to being an independent in a pandemic year, BYU is back to a national schedule with plenty of Power Five opponents. The Cougars will open in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas against Arizona on Sept. 4. ESPN will have the Saturday night broadcast at 8:30 p.m. Other opponents include Utah, Arizona State, Baylor, Washington State, Virginia, and USC. Last year, BYU finished 11-1 and defeated UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl in Florida.

Hamilton TE Michael Masunas (Photo by Andy Silvas Photography)
CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton

BYU COUGARS

Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge

WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS

Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton

