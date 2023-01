This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 1. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Chadron State and McPherson each extended offers to the same offensive guard prospect on Friday, making them to Mesa Mountain View's Eli Barta . Barta released the news of each on his Twitter account after communication with both schools. The 6-3, 265-pound lineman now has 14 college offers. Barta also wrestles and carries a 4.0 GPA. Earlier in the day, he visited Northern Arizona, which has offered him a preferred walk-on opportunity. Chadron State, located in Nebraska, finished 3-8 last season. The Eagles play in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II). McPherson is also in the Midwest as it's in Kansas. The Bulldogs went 5-5 last season and play in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (NAIA).

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/27/23

Dominic Esposito put up big offensive numbers at Higley. In his recruitment, he just needed a school to look past his 5-9, 175-pound frame.



The wide receiver earned an offer from Army on Tuesday and decided by the end of the week to take up on it to play at West Point, get an education, and serve his country.



"A great opportunity with a great staff," Esposito said in a text message. "The coaches were great and saw me as a football player, not as just a height and weight."



Esposito had a breakthrough season in his senior year. After seeing limited action with just 13 catches as a junior, he had 97 receptions for 1,381 yards, and 17 touchdowns last season as the Knights won the 5A Conference championship. Part of that breakthrough came via his work on the track over the spring. Esposito improved his 100-meter time from 11.83 to 11.07. Certainly that burst allowed him to get space between himself and defenders to catch passes from Jamar Malone.

"They were the first FBS school to offer me, so I appreciate them seeing me as a player," Esposito said. "The academy is a great education and great opportunity for my family and me."

He will be continuing along in the family's military tradition. His grandfather served in the Air Force and his father is a Marine.



Army hired a new offensive coordinator as Drew Thatcher was brought into West Point in December. He was in the same position at Nebraska-Kearney for the past four years. The Black Knights were 6-6 last season and the home schedule includes a visit from Boston College this October. The annual Army-Navy game (won by Army in 2022) will be held on Dec. 9 in Foxborough, Mass.





Keron Watson is a versatile athlete at Cienega who played wide receiver, tight end, and defensive back. At 6-4 and 215 pounds, he is one of the top prospects in Southern Arizona.



On Friday, Watson committed to Fort Hays State University. He took an official visit to the school in Kansas a couple weeks ago.



"Their coaching staff, education programs, and facilities are top notch," Watson said in a text message.



Watson had 38 catches for 555 yards and eight touchdowns last season as the Bobcats rallied from a 1-4 start to win the 5A Southern Region. Defensively, he had 40 tackles and intercepted a pass. Watson has good jumping ability and can dunk a basketball.



Fort Hays State plays in the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association (Div. II). The Tigers finished 3-8 last year and will open this season on Aug. 31 at Northeastern State (Okla.).