This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 1. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

CSU-Pueblo offered a pair of players on Sunday. Nikita McCrimon and Antonio Delgado each received them from the ThunderWolves. McCrimon is a 5-11, 170-pound wide receiver and defensive back at Westwood. He totaled 1,240 yards of total offense with 641 coming on the ground (9 TDs) along with 587 receiving yards (8 TDs). McCrimon added an 18th touchdown with a 100-yard interception return. That led to his being named Arizona Cardinals Player of the Week after a win at Marana. Delgado is a 6-foot, 225-pound linebacker at Desert Vista. He led the Thunder in tackles with 102 and was selected as the 6A Central Region Defensive Player of the Year. Delgado carries a 4.2 GPA and was a multi-year captain at DVHS. CSU-Pueblo has a new head coach in Philip Vigil (previously in the same position at Western New Mexico) and he hired Brayle Brown to be the ThunderWolves co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Brown will be entering his second season at Colorado State-Pueblo and led the team to the 14th-highest scoring offense (36 points per game) in all of Division II. The ThunderWolves finished 8-4 last season and made the playoffs.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/7/23

Like a coaching staff made up of guys with Arizona roots such as head coach Kenny Dillingham, Shaun Aguano, and Jason Mohns, Corona del Sol kicker Carston Kieffer declared "I'm Home" as he announced his commitment to Arizona State.

Kieffer, who was named by the National Football Foundation as its Luis Zendejas Kicker of the Year, was selected First Team All-6A Central Region. He converted all 43 of his extra points last season along with four field goals (long of 45). Kieffer handled kickoffs and had 37 touchbacks in 55 attempts.

He earned his offer from ASU back in October on the same day the Sun Devils defeated Washington in Tempe.

Former Chaparral and Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle was tabbed by Dillingham to be an assistant coach and special teams coordinator. He has spent a decade coaching special teams in the Pac-12 at Arizona and Cal. Arizona State finished 3-9 last season. The Sun Devils were just 2-7 in Pac-12 play.





Casteel running back Brennen Hills gave a verbal commitment on Friday to Nebraska Wesleyan. He received his offer from the Prairie Wolves following a visit to Lincoln last June.

"What led me to choose this school was the community along with the program and seeing myself improve and get better with my craft," Hills said in a text message. "That, along with getting a degree that will carry out with me for the rest of my life."

Hills missed some time in the middle of the season with an injury and played in just five games for the Colts last season. He had a long gain of 21 yards in the opener at Mountain Ridge. Hills selected NWU over 10 other offers he received.

Nebraska Wesleyan concluded the 2022 season with a record of 1-9. The Prairie Wolves lost all eight of their games in the American Rivers Conference (Div. III).



Hastings College has been recruiting the entire state of Arizona and it's shown. Flagstaff wide receiver Jake Weidinger became the fourth Arizona HS senior to commit to the Broncos on Saturday. He is also the third from outside the Phoenix area.

The 6-3, 200-pounder led the Eagles in touchdowns with nine while adding 501 yards in 28 receptions. He is a three-sport athlete that has also played basketball and hockey.

Weidinger received his offer from Hastings in November. He is an excellent student with a 3.8 GPA.

"I just like the academic side of the school a lot," Weidinger said of Hastings in a text message. "Their style of play really fits well with who I am as a player."

Hastings, located in Nebraska, had its first winning season since 2014 last fall. The Broncos went 7-4 and are members of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (NAIA).



Arizona Christian added two more in-state commitments to its 2023 class on Saturday. Shannon Coulter and Charles Ennis Jr. will be staying in town to play for the Firestorm.

Coulter is a 5-10, 150-pound wide receiver at Saguaro. He has been through a couple of injuries the past two years with the Sabercats after transferring from Mountain Ridge. Those include an injury to his back and both ankles. Being able to continue playing football at ACU gives him a second chance.

"They showed that they geniunely care about their athletes and they will do everything in their power to make sure they have a great relationship with them," Coulter said about Arizona Christian in a text message. "Another key factor is how big they are on Christianity and the brotherhood that they have. I'm definitely looking forward to starting the next chapter of my athletic and academic career."

Ennis is a 5-8, 195-pound running back at Chandler. Arizona Christian could provide him with more opportunities to carry the ball as well. In three years on varsity, Ennis had just 54 carries. He came up big in the Wolves' Open Division playoff game against Centennial with two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, in a come-from-behind 47-27 victory.

