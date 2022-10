UPDATED: 10/26/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

A pair of Big Sky Conference offers went out to a couple of linemen in the state this week.



Cactus was on its bye last week, so defensive end Dom Solano took a trip to Montana State. The 6-4, 225-pound defensive end received an offer after the visit to Bozeman. In seven games this season, Solano has 41 tackles and 9.5 sacks. As a junior, he was a Second Team-All 4A Conference selection. This is the second Division I offer for Solano, who carries a 3.5 GPA. Cactus has moved up to 5A this season and is currently ranked No. 9. The Cobras host Millennium in Glendale on Thursday.

Pusch Ridge two-way lineman Will Way collected an offer from Weber State last Thursday. The 6-4, 255-pounder is versatile enough to play both defensive end and tackle. Way is a three-year starter on the Lions' varsity team and has 36 tackles and 4.5 sacks. He is a team captain and made First Team All-3A Conference last season as an offensive lineman. Pusch Ridge is 8-1 and finishes its regular season this Friday at home in Tucson against Safford. The Lions are ranked No. 3.

Montana State and Weber State faced one another last Saturday and it was a wild game. No. 3 MSU defeated the No. 5 Wildcats, 43-38. The Bobcats scored eight points on safeties as four snaps sailed over the punter's head and out the back of the end zone. The four safeties were a single-game FCS record. Montana State (7-1) is off this week and will play in Flagstaff on Nov. 5 against Northern Arizona (3-5). Weber State (6-1) is home in Ogden, Utah this Saturday against No. 10 Montana (5-2).



Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday:

Desert Edge offensive tackle Kaleb Jackson-Carter received an offer from Northern Iowa.

Saguaro offensive tackle Mason Chorak received an offer from Northern Colorado.

Mountain Ridge linebacker Christian Aguilar received an offer from Drake (Iowa).

Paradise Honors running back Vance Cooper received offers from Bellarmine (Ky.) and Denison (Ohio).

Arizona College Prep center Marco Palafox received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).

Holbrook quarterback Marcus Oberriter received his first offer from Quincy (Ill.).

Sabino running back David Cordova II received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Saguaro offensive tackle CJ Ballard received an offer from Knox (Ill.).

Basha offensive lineman Jack Johnson received his first offer from Whittier (Calif.).

Willow Canyon defensive tackle Joshua Macon received an offer from Whittier.

Highland safety Jace Nead received an offer from Southern Virginia.

Cactus athlete Will Galvan received an offer from Benedictine Coll. (Kans.).

Valley Christian wide receiver Ethan Heinrich received an offer from Northwestern Coll. (Iowa).

Liberty cornerback Ryder McMillon received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Yuma Catholic running back Jarred Marquez received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Marcos de Niza wide receiver Jamaal Young received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Canyon del Oro offensive guard Luke Arenas received his first offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Estrella Foothills running back William Bontrager received an offer from Clarke (Iowa).

Valley Vista wide receiver Ethan Espinosa received his first offer from Graceland (Iowa).

Horizon quarterback Roman Funk received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Dobson quarterback/kicker Jordan Legg received his first offer from Lawrence (Wisc.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.